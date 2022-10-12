Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The Taylor Party returns to Columbus, bringing Taylor Swift lovers together for the third timeThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State upsets No. 5 Iowa in 2-0 home shutoutThe LanternColumbus, OH
columbusunderground.com
Find a Cat-Themed Wonderland at the New Kitty Bubble Cafe & Bar
Cats rest on scratching-post clouds, curl up in quiet nooks and nuzzle on the laps of their potential future humans. Nearly 20 cats looking for their forever homes roam their very own side of the new Kitty Bubble Cafe & Bar at 5568 N. High St. Situated between Clintonville and...
A trail of Columbus-style pizza
👋 Alissa here. Longtime readers may recall I was once a bit skeptical of Columbus-style pizza, but I will admit it's growing on me. A new guide should help newbies like me become aficiona-doughs.Slicing the news: Experience Columbus recently debuted a Columbus-style Pizza Trail featuring 13 different restaurants specializing in our city's signature thin-crust pizza with edge-to-edge toppings.How it works: Check in digitally at four spots to snag a free T-shirt!I started at TAT Ristorante di Famiglia on the East Side. The fourth-generation family-owned business opened in 1929, making it the city's oldest Italian restaurant.The intrigue: In 1934, they served...
What to know about the Circleville Pumpkin Show
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The 115th Circleville Pumpkin Show is back next week with more than 100,000 pounds of pumpkins, baked goods, family entertainment, a fine art show and more. Twenty-five miles south of Columbus, the Circleville Pumpkin Show kicks off at 159 E. Franklin St. on Oct. 19, running through Oct. 22. The festivities […]
columbusnavigator.com
The 50 Best Bars In Columbus
Much like our city’s dedication to all things food, Columbus has plenty of places to grab a good drink. It doesn’t matter if you are looking for a fancy evening with high-end cocktails or keeping it lowkey with some games and beers, you can find what you’re looking for in C-bus.
Steakhouse leaving Easton Town Center in early 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A steakhouse in Easton Town Center is preparing to close its kitchen after 20 years. At the end of its lease with no options for renewal, the Smith & Wollensky Restaurant Group is poised to close at the end of January 2023 in hopes of relocating elsewhere in Columbus, according to […]
Jack Nicklaus-affiliated Muirfield Village Golf Club properties sell for $2.4M
DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Two lots spanning more than 3 acres of prime real estate at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin recently sold to an investor for $2.4 million. A 1.3-acre site at 5320 Muirfield Court and a 1.8-acre property at 5311 Muirfield Court were purchased by Romeo Matthew J & Jenna […]
Massive Ohio home features monochrome retreat
POWELL, Ohio (WDTN) – Seated less than an hour and a half from Dayton, this Delaware County home takes stately monochrome vibes to a new level with 14,500 square feet of modern luxury. According to the real estate listing, this home at 1080 Retreat Lane in Powell, Ohio, is worth nearly $5,000,000, taking the price […]
Smith & Wollensky to leave Easton by January; searching for downtown Columbus location
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A well-known steak restaurant will be closing its doors in a few months at Easton Town Center. Smith & Wollensky said it is reaching the end of its 25-year lease at Easton Town Center with no options for renewal. The restaurant is looking into a new...
4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love pizza, then here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to visit them next time you are around.
Anana the polar bear, 15, euthanized at Columbus Zoo
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With no clear diagnosis, the Columbus Zoo announced it had to humanely euthanize one of its animals. Anana, the zoo’s 15-year-old polar bear, had an unknown condition that was causing unusual behavior, and rapidly got worse over the week of Oct. 9. The Columbus Zoo said it tried some initial treatments, […]
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio designer's first runway show honors mother
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio-based designer Andrew Shields is making a comeback of his own these days. Shields describes himself as a futuristic designer who likes to explore the imagination and things that haven't happened yet. Shields’ siblings are helping him in various aspects from music to modeling with his...
Look inside: Penthouse-style condo in historic Downtown building
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus building dating to 1917 has been renovated and restored to house luxury condominiums overlooking Downtown. Located at 51 N. High St., The Citizens Condominium is home to 63 units converted into condos in December 2021. Constructed in 1917, the space served as the Citizen’s Savings and Trust Bank Building […]
Delaware Gazette
Empathy is need now more than ever
With all due respect to Christmastime, right now is “the most wonderful time of the year!” Leaves have exploded into a menagerie of yellow, orange, and red foliage lining our neighborhoods. Cool, crisp mornings give way to majestic, azure skies before surrendering to dazzling pink and purple sunsets. The signs of this beautiful season are everywhere: football, jack-o-lanterns, homecomings and apple cider. Another sign of this time of the year are the incessant political ads. I think I’ve seen the faces of JD Vance and Tim Ryan more than I’ve seen my wife’s lately.
columbusnavigator.com
15 Unique Ohio Road Trips From Columbus
I’m a big fan of Columbus, but sometimes it’s good to get out of town for a bit. Luckily, you don’t have to go very far to find something fun to do. Ohio has some unique spots where you can enjoy nature, take in a strange museum, visit ancient earthworks, or even explore a castle.
Hundreds flock to grand opening of new state park lodge
LOGAN — The new Hocking Hills State Park Lodge and Conference Center had its grand opening on Saturday, with Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director Mary Mertz among the state officials on hand to help cut the ribbon. The event, favored with magnificent fall weather, drew a large crowd of visitors from the local area and around the state. They listened to officials’ remarks before streaming inside to tour the new facility, which was built on the footprint of the park’s old dining lodge that was destroyed by fire in December 2016. ...
Four Columbus-area golf courses under new management by Chicago-based KemperSports
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Four Columbus-area golf courses are under new management. KemperSports, a privately held sports, entertainment and hospitality company headquartered in Chicago, has partnered with the city of Dublin to manage The Golf Club of Dublin and Bayberry Capital to manage New Albany Links and Bent Tree Golf Club in Sunbury. […]
New hotel coming to Hollywood Casino Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new hotel is coming to Hollywood Casino Columbus. PENN Entertainment, Inc. announced Wednesday that the company is building the hotel as part of four new growth projects in Ohio, Illinois and Nevada. The hotel is expected to include 180 rooms and new options for food...
wosu.org
The legacy of redlining in the U.S. and Columbus
Redlining is the discriminatory practice that kept minorities from purchasing homes in white neighborhoods. It was practiced in many U.S. cities including Columbus. We’ll delve into the legacy of redlining in the U.S. and Columbus. Guests:. Mark Ferenchik, Columbus neighborhoods/urban issues reporter for The Columbus Dispatch. Danae King, a...
WLWT 5
See incredible fall foliage on Ohio's Hocking Valley Scenic Railway
LOGAN, Ohio — Want to get a scenic view of Ohio's fall foliage this year?. You can take a fall foliage train ride on the Hocking Valley Scenic Roadway. The train ride takes you through Ohio's scenic spots from Nelsonville to East Logan. The train cars are heated as weather requires but there's also open-air cars as well.
