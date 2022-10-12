ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powell, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
columbusunderground.com

Find a Cat-Themed Wonderland at the New Kitty Bubble Cafe & Bar

Cats rest on scratching-post clouds, curl up in quiet nooks and nuzzle on the laps of their potential future humans. Nearly 20 cats looking for their forever homes roam their very own side of the new Kitty Bubble Cafe & Bar at 5568 N. High St. Situated between Clintonville and...
COLUMBUS, OH
Axios Columbus

A trail of Columbus-style pizza

👋 Alissa here. Longtime readers may recall I was once a bit skeptical of Columbus-style pizza, but I will admit it's growing on me. A new guide should help newbies like me become aficiona-doughs.Slicing the news: Experience Columbus recently debuted a Columbus-style Pizza Trail featuring 13 different restaurants specializing in our city's signature thin-crust pizza with edge-to-edge toppings.How it works: Check in digitally at four spots to snag a free T-shirt!I started at TAT Ristorante di Famiglia on the East Side. The fourth-generation family-owned business opened in 1929, making it the city's oldest Italian restaurant.The intrigue: In 1934, they served...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What to know about the Circleville Pumpkin Show

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The 115th Circleville Pumpkin Show is back next week with more than 100,000 pounds of pumpkins, baked goods, family entertainment, a fine art show and more. Twenty-five miles south of Columbus, the Circleville Pumpkin Show kicks off at 159 E. Franklin St. on Oct. 19, running through Oct. 22. The festivities […]
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
City
Powell, OH
Powell, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Restaurants
columbusnavigator.com

The 50 Best Bars In Columbus

Much like our city’s dedication to all things food, Columbus has plenty of places to grab a good drink. It doesn’t matter if you are looking for a fancy evening with high-end cocktails or keeping it lowkey with some games and beers, you can find what you’re looking for in C-bus.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Steakhouse leaving Easton Town Center in early 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A steakhouse in Easton Town Center is preparing to close its kitchen after 20 years. At the end of its lease with no options for renewal, the Smith & Wollensky Restaurant Group is poised to close at the end of January 2023 in hopes of relocating elsewhere in Columbus, according to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Massive Ohio home features monochrome retreat

POWELL, Ohio (WDTN) – Seated less than an hour and a half from Dayton, this Delaware County home takes stately monochrome vibes to a new level with 14,500 square feet of modern luxury. According to the real estate listing, this home at 1080 Retreat Lane in Powell, Ohio, is worth nearly $5,000,000, taking the price […]
POWELL, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Japanese Food#Good Food#Japanese Rice#Sushi#Food Drink#Oishii Japanese Bistro
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love pizza, then here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to visit them next time you are around.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Anana the polar bear, 15, euthanized at Columbus Zoo

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With no clear diagnosis, the Columbus Zoo announced it had to humanely euthanize one of its animals. Anana, the zoo’s 15-year-old polar bear, had an unknown condition that was causing unusual behavior, and rapidly got worse over the week of Oct. 9. The Columbus Zoo said it tried some initial treatments, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio designer's first runway show honors mother

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio-based designer Andrew Shields is making a comeback of his own these days. Shields describes himself as a futuristic designer who likes to explore the imagination and things that haven't happened yet. Shields’ siblings are helping him in various aspects from music to modeling with his...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NBC4 Columbus

Look inside: Penthouse-style condo in historic Downtown building

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus building dating to 1917 has been renovated and restored to house luxury condominiums overlooking Downtown. Located at 51 N. High St., The Citizens Condominium is home to 63 units converted into condos in December 2021. Constructed in 1917, the space served as the Citizen’s Savings and Trust Bank Building […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

Empathy is need now more than ever

With all due respect to Christmastime, right now is “the most wonderful time of the year!” Leaves have exploded into a menagerie of yellow, orange, and red foliage lining our neighborhoods. Cool, crisp mornings give way to majestic, azure skies before surrendering to dazzling pink and purple sunsets. The signs of this beautiful season are everywhere: football, jack-o-lanterns, homecomings and apple cider. Another sign of this time of the year are the incessant political ads. I think I’ve seen the faces of JD Vance and Tim Ryan more than I’ve seen my wife’s lately.
DELAWARE, OH
columbusnavigator.com

15 Unique Ohio Road Trips From Columbus

I’m a big fan of Columbus, but sometimes it’s good to get out of town for a bit. Luckily, you don’t have to go very far to find something fun to do. Ohio has some unique spots where you can enjoy nature, take in a strange museum, visit ancient earthworks, or even explore a castle.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Athens NEWS

Hundreds flock to grand opening of new state park lodge

LOGAN — The new Hocking Hills State Park Lodge and Conference Center had its grand opening on Saturday, with Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director Mary Mertz among the state officials on hand to help cut the ribbon. The event, favored with magnificent fall weather, drew a large crowd of visitors from the local area and around the state. They listened to officials’ remarks before streaming inside to tour the new facility, which was built on the footprint of the park’s old dining lodge that was destroyed by fire in December 2016. ...
OHIO STATE
10TV

New hotel coming to Hollywood Casino Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new hotel is coming to Hollywood Casino Columbus. PENN Entertainment, Inc. announced Wednesday that the company is building the hotel as part of four new growth projects in Ohio, Illinois and Nevada. The hotel is expected to include 180 rooms and new options for food...
COLUMBUS, OH
wosu.org

The legacy of redlining in the U.S. and Columbus

Redlining is the discriminatory practice that kept minorities from purchasing homes in white neighborhoods. It was practiced in many U.S. cities including Columbus. We’ll delve into the legacy of redlining in the U.S. and Columbus. Guests:. Mark Ferenchik, Columbus neighborhoods/urban issues reporter for The Columbus Dispatch. Danae King, a...
COLUMBUS, OH
WLWT 5

See incredible fall foliage on Ohio's Hocking Valley Scenic Railway

LOGAN, Ohio — Want to get a scenic view of Ohio's fall foliage this year?. You can take a fall foliage train ride on the Hocking Valley Scenic Roadway. The train ride takes you through Ohio's scenic spots from Nelsonville to East Logan. The train cars are heated as weather requires but there's also open-air cars as well.
NELSONVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy