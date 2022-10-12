Read full article on original website
William Jackson, III wants out of Washington, the Commanders, and the Miami Dolphins naturally are rumored to be interested. But is it real?. The Dolphins need quality depth at CB but do they need another starter so much that they would trade for a starter? If they do, it would be a big indication that Byron Jones won’t be back in 2022 and probably not in their future. It would be a solid trade for certain but it isn’t one I see the Dolphins making.
Game 4 of the National League Division Series between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers is delayed due to inclement weather, the Padres announced.
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hit his first home run of the MLB playoffs, snapping an 0-for-9 skid to open the postseason. Judge's home run tied game three of the American League Division Series 2-2 at Progressive Field in Cleveland.
