William Jackson, III wants out of Washington, the Commanders, and the Miami Dolphins naturally are rumored to be interested. But is it real?. The Dolphins need quality depth at CB but do they need another starter so much that they would trade for a starter? If they do, it would be a big indication that Byron Jones won’t be back in 2022 and probably not in their future. It would be a solid trade for certain but it isn’t one I see the Dolphins making.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO