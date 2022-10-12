ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Excelsior Springs, MO

Man Held Woman Chained with Shock Collar in Basement for a Month Where He ‘Raped Her Multiple Times and Frequently’: Cops

By Jerry Lambe
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 3 days ago
Citizen Jane
2d ago

I hope he spends the rest of his miserable life in prison. You can’t fix this kind of evil.

Travis Walter
3d ago

Then he should have the same thing done to him for the rest of his life. Enjoy prison.

Bryan Mitchell
3d ago

Casterate him that would take care of his problems

