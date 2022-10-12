ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Alex Jones Must Pay Nearly a Billion Dollars for Defaming Families and Ex-FBI Agent with Sandy Hook Lies, Connecticut Jury Finds

By Adam Klasfeld
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 3 days ago
Robert Fillback
3d ago

If you need need to borrow a few hundred million bucks ask Trump he might loan you a few million of his cult members donations!

M M E E
3d ago

“In America, speech is free and protected! But lies will cost you.” - Alex Jones right about now probably

M M E E
3d ago

Don’t worry Alexander, you can probably just lie some more and make it all up, you glazed ham of hatred.

