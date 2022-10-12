Alex Jones Must Pay Nearly a Billion Dollars for Defaming Families and Ex-FBI Agent with Sandy Hook Lies, Connecticut Jury Finds

If you need need to borrow a few hundred million bucks ask Trump he might loan you a few million of his cult members donations!
“In America, speech is free and protected! But lies will cost you.” - Alex Jones right about now probably
Don’t worry Alexander, you can probably just lie some more and make it all up, you glazed ham of hatred.
Related
California Authorities Arrest Suspected Serial Murderer Who Was Allegedly ‘Out Hunting’ for ‘Another Killing’
Ohio man involved in catfishing scam ring gets prison time
Arizona Democrat Gets 30 Days in Jail for Harvesting a Total of Four Ballots in ‘Sole Case’ Ever Prosecuted in State
Autopsy Says California Teenager Kiely Rodni Accidentally Drowned: Sheriff’s Office
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What would Rob Bonta do next as California attorney general?
Now We Know When Disgraced S.C. Lawyer Alex Murdaugh Is Expected to Stand Trial in Murders of Wife and Son
Kansas Man Arrested in Brutal 1992 Cold Case Assault, Kidnapping, and Rape Involving Two Women Hiking in the Ozarks
‘Incel’ Admits to Hate Crime Plot to Massacre Women on a University Campus in Ohio, Faces Up to Life in Prison
RELATED PEOPLE
Minnesota Trump Supporter Pleads Guilty to Staging Politically Motivated ‘Arson Hate Crime’
Lawyers Battle Over Oath Keepers ‘Split,’ Defendants’ Messages in Dramatic Afternoon Testimony in Jan. 6 Seditious Conspiracy Trial
Proposition 1: California’s Abortion Measure is Illogical and Intentionally Vague
Michael Bloomberg is almost single-handedly bankrolling California's Prop. 31
IN THIS ARTICLE
Republicans Unveil ‘The California Promise’ – Does it Matter?
U.S. Appeals Court Preserves N.Y. Concealed Carry Law Pending Review of an Order Allowing Guns in Times Square and Other ‘Sensitive’ Areas
New York AG Requests a Court-Appointed Monitor to Oversee Trump Organization’s Financial Disclosures as Fraud Lawsuit Unfolds
Who is Brian Dahle? 1-on-1 with the man trying to unseat CA Gov. Gavin Newsom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
7 things to know when moving to California
Justices Ask Questions About Slavery, Politics, and Vaccination as Pork Industry Challenges California’s Animal Cruelty Law
SCOTUS Lets Dr. Oz Weigh in Before Shredding Appeals Court’s Decision to Allow Pa. Officials to Count Undated Mail-in Ballots
Do you blame oil companies for California’s high gas prices?
Law & Crime
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 23