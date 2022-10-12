Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three killed in three separate fatal accidents across Houston overnighthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Fort Bend County prostitution arrest now looks like human traffickingCovering KatyFort Bend County, TX
Fulshear and Sugar Land residents convicted of health care fraudCovering KatySugar Land, TX
Craving Mexican Food But Don't Want to Eat Meat? Check Out These Vegan Mexican Restaurants in Houston!Savannah AylinHouston, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
Yordan Álvarez tells Astros fan to keep game-winning home run ball
The Astros slugger also gave the fan and his family tickets to Thursday's playoff game.
Red Sox could ‘rely’ on ex-Yankees prospect in 2023
Former New York Yankees prospect Rob Refsnyder may have finally found himself a place he can call home. Refnsyder signed a minor-league deal with the Boston Red Sox in November of 2021 and was added to the 40-man roster in June. He proceeded to hit .307/.384/.497 with six home runs and 21 RBI before ending his season on the injured list due to lower back spasms.
'Barry Bonds type stuff': Dusty Baker compares Yordan Alvarez to HR king
The Houston manager was reminded of his time coaching the seven-time MVP.
FOX Sports
MLB Division Series: Yankees lead Guardians in ALDS Game 2
MLB action continues Friday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. First up is Game 2 of the ALDS between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees, which was postponed from Thursday night due to inclement weather. Later on FS1, two NLDS Game 3s take center stage, as the Atlanta...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ALDS Game 2 Live Reactions and Highlights
Check out MyNorthwest’s live updates and analysis of Game 2 of the ALDS at Minute Maid Park in Houston, where Astros lefty starter Framber Valdez takes on right-handed Mariners pitching phenom Luis Castillo. The Astros lead the series, 1-0, after Yordan Alvarez hit a three-run walk-off homer to stun Seattle on Tuesday.
MLB Playoffs: Mariners resume series vs Astros
The Seattle Mariners need a new plan for locking down October-tested Astros star Yordan Alvarez, because what they tried in Game 1 certainly didn’t work. Maybe ace Luis Castillo is the answer. They’ll find out when the teams play Game 2 of their AL Division Series on Thursday in...
CBS Sports
Mariners vs. Astros score: Live updates as George Kirby, Lance McCullers Jr. trade scoreless frames
What were you doing October 18, 2001? That was the last time we saw a Major League Baseball playoff game in Seattle. Until October 15, 2022, that is. After four straight road playoff games in their first postseason since Ichiro's rookie year, the Mariners finally get to play at home again Saturday, hosting Game 3 in their ALDS matchup against Houston. The Astros hold a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five ALDS after two comeback wins.
'Rally Nuns' spotted at Minute Maid Park during Astros/Mariners Game 2 of ALDS
HOUSTON — Guess who's back in the stands at Minute Maid Park?. The Houston Astros' prayer squad, aka the "Rally Nuns," were spotted at Minute Maid Park during Game 2 of the Astros/Mariners ALDS series. About a dozen of them were seen waving their orange rally towel, cheering on the 'Stros to hopefully their second win.
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Astros take 1-0 lead into ALDS Game 2 against Mariners
Seattle Mariners (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (8-6, 2.99 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 194 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:...
Yordan Álvarez evolves into complete player in 2022 playoffs
Houston's left fielder paired his offensive brilliance with an impressive defensive effort on Tuesday.
Extra innings — follow The TNT’s live updates from Mariners vs. Astros in Game 3 of ALDS
Follow along for live updates from T-Mobile Park.
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, matchups, schedule after Astros beat Mariners in ALDS Game 2
The ALDS and NLDS are in full swing in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Both NLDS matchups are tied, 1-1, after the Braves and Padres picked up victories Wednesday night against the Phillies and Dodges, respectively. Yankees-Guardians Game 2 was postponed due to rain and the Astros had the TV to themselves Thursday to beat the Mariners 4-2, taking a 2-0 lead in the ALDS.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Yankees, Guardians ALDS Game 2 rained out, will play Friday
NEW YORK — The second game of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians was postponed because of rain the forecast and rescheduled for 1:07 p.m. Friday. Major League Baseball called the game more than seven hours before the scheduled 7:37 p.m. pitch.
Seattle to leave roof open for Game 3 with Astros despite 'unhealthy' air
Air quality has deteriorated in advance of Houston's matchup against the Mariners due to wildfires.
Former Rockets center Dikembe Mutombo in treatment for brain tumor
The Hall of Fame center is in "great spirits" per an NBA statement.
Chron.com
Houston, TX
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
957K+
Views
ABOUT
Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.https://www.chron.com/
Comments / 0