Park visitor drowns trying to save remote-control boat in Michigan lagoon, officials say

A 49-year-old man went missing and drowned while visiting a Michigan state park, officials and media outlets said.

Corey Carrabino of Monroe County visited Sterling State Park on the evening of Monday, Oct. 10, the Monroe County Sheriff’s office said in a news release. Officers received a call that he was in the water, calling for help and having trouble staying afloat.

Officers believe Carrabino went swimming to retrieve a disabled remote-control boat he had been operating.

Emergency response teams could not locate Carrabino and suspended their search just after 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11 and resumed later in the day, the sheriff’s office said.

Divers found Carrabino’s body Tuesday afternoon in the lagoon, about 8 feet underwater and 150 feet from the shore, the news release said.

He is assumed to have drowned, MLive , Monroe News , and Click on Detroit reported.

Monroe County is about 40 miles southwest of Detroit.

