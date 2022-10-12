Read full article on original website
Related
The Hauntings at the Purple Rose Theatre: Chelsea, Michigan
Jeff Daniels sat in and spent an hour with me on my show in the early 2000s. I also spoke with him at the premiere of his film “Super Sucker” back in 2002. Not once did he mention about his Purple Rose Theatre being haunted. Well…..I never asked...
8 Great Spots for Dessert in Kalamazoo & Battle Creek
Today, October 14th, 2022, is National Dessert Day. And, as someone who will always excitedly say yes to pretty much any kind of dessert, I absolutely will be using this day as an excuse to treat myself to some delicious desserts. But, where to go?. A quick Google search led...
Two Of America’s Best Corn Mazes Are Right Here In Michigan
It's fall in Michigan, the perfect time to throw on your favorite hoodie and head to a nearby corn maze for fun with friends and family. You don't have to be the Corn Kid to appreciate this great news!. Two Michigan corn mazes have been named among the best in...
Four Oddly Specific Halloween Costumes For Southwest Michigan
It's spooky season, so hopefully, you're all set with your Halloween Costume this year. BUT, if you aren't, there are some options. In fact, I can list you off some ODDLY-specific costumes guaranteed to make you stand out in southwest Michigan. WMU Ultimate Fan. This one's super easy (especially if...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local Artist “Embodies” Talents and Wins at ArtPrize 2022
Since its creation in 2009, ArtPrize, hosted in Grand Rapids, MI has become the largest international open art competition where artists of all kinds can display their work. With interactive displays, works being made in real time, and people from far and wide ArtPrize provides visitors with a creative adventure like nowhere else. As big as this competition is, art does what it is meant to at its core, help those around them heal. Local Southwest Michigan artist and ArtPrize 2022 Time-Based Winner, Kristen Zamora’s Embodied project has helped heal people from near and far.
Wait… Is There REALLY A Hairy Trout In Michigan?
I saw a picture of a postcard pop up on my timeline on Facebook and immediately started laughing my butt off because I don't think I've ever seen anything as goofy as this. The picture is from the Fred Bear Museum in Grayling and the front features an Alaskan Furbearing Trout.
YES! There are Freshwater Jellyfish In The Great Lakes and Michigan
I thought I knew a lot about nature and science. I practically live on the Discover, History, and Animal Planet channels when I'm not watching sports. So to say I love learning about nature and animals is a bit of an understatement. So how, in 37 years of living, am...
Jim Belushi’s ‘Blues Brothers’ Line of Cannabis Officially Coming To Michigan
Jim Belushi is on a "Mission from God" - to bring his Blues Brothers strain of weed products to Michigan. That holy excursion will soon be a reality, as this Friday, he will officially launch it in Utica. John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd officially launched the Blues Brothers brand in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Michigan Coney Islands: What’s the Difference in the Styles?
Is it true that if you like hot dogs, you love Coneys?. When I order a Coney – or even a chili dog – I ask for a whole cup full of chopped onions on the side...I never get enough no matter where I go. A recent discussion...
5 Kalamazoo/Battle Creek Area Costume Contests for Halloween 2022
Bust out that costume! It's time to have a competition. Halloween is just a few weeks away and, hopefully, you've already picked out or planned your costume. Or, maybe you're like me and wait until the last minute forcing yourself to create something out of what you already have at home. Like the year I went as a "tourist" simply because I had a tropical-themed shirt in my closet:
Does Owning a Jeep Finally Make Me an Official Michigander?
Since moving from Florida I have done my best to fit into the Michigan way of life. I call soda "pop" now. I own several, giant winter coats. I throw shade at Ohio. And, when I'm forced to watch football, I root for the Lions even though I know they're probably going to lose.
Michiganders Explore Abandoned Witch’s Castle…But There’s More
It's called a 'Witch's Castle' by locals thanks to an old urban legend. Supposedly, a coven of witches resided in this former structure; this didn't set well with the town residents, so a group went out to the woods and burned the house down. Ever since, the ruins were called the 'Witch's Castle'.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Winter Is Coming: 6 Ways To Help You Prepare For A Michigan Winter
There is so much to do with so little time. As a new Michigan transplant, I am not a stranger to snow. However, I know the lake effect snow hits differently. Thankfully, I have fabulous friends and coworkers who have blessed me with the wisdom and knowledge on how to handle the winter season in style.
Suddenly Seeing More Ladybugs in Michigan? This Might Be Why
I came home to a very peculiar sight yesterday. It was about 1 p.m. and a gorgeous day. I opened up the door to my patio only to discover that it was occupied by about 20 ladybugs. Now, I've seen them here and there throughout the Summer months but, why...
Nominate The Place With The Best Pasty In Michigan
Pasties are one of those foods that may not necessarily originate from Michigan, but we hold them sacred and there are some unwritten rules we have for them. Some eat them with gravy, some don't, but we always look at those who eat them with ketchup with a little disdain.
Did You Know Mackinac Island Once Had a Ski Resort from 1971-1973?
Of all the times you've been to Mackinac Island, did you know there once was a ski resort? It's possible you never heard of it, as it only lasted two years. The television televangelist Rex Humbard purchased some Mackinac Island land in 1971. Although he bought a few acres of land found on separate places on the island, the one that had the ski resort was located where Stonecliffe Manor is today. He had high hopes of creating the “Rex Humbard Christian Development Center” which included a college and ski resort.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Check Out This Video of a 120 Year Old Shipwreck in Lake Superior
A barge that sank in Lake Superior has been discovered 120 years later. The barge, named Barge 129, slipped under Lake Superior's surface on October 13th, 1902. Along with 8 other shipwrecks, it was originally discovered in 2021 but has only recently been confirmed as Barge 129 with video evidence.
The Old Windmills of Michigan: 1900-1923
I’ve mentioned in the past how creepy those wind turbines are once you reach Ithaca, if you’re heading north. Can you honestly call these metal gargoyles ‘windmills’? They may be slightly similar to the more familiar barnyard windmills, but blade-wise, that’s about it. Give me an old-fashioned farm windmill any day.
Are These Michigan Places Still The Most Snobby?
People can be snobby, but did you know places can be snobby too?. Road Snacks is constantly ranking cities in Michigan from best to worst, richest to poorest, and yes, the snobbiest places in the Great Lakes State too. When I saw the headline for the snobbiest places, I was intrigued.
A Visit to Round Island and the Strange Box Found in the Woods
Round Island (called “Nissawinagong” by Native Americans) lies smack between Mackinac Island and Bois Blanc Island, completely uninhabited...no residents whatsoever. This is where you saw Christopher Reeve and Jane Seymour spending a little 'alone time' together at the only structure on the island, the lighthouse. The lighthouse can easily be seen whenever you come to Mackinac Island by boat...yeah, you know the one I'm talkin' about.
K102.5
Kalamazoo, MI
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
460K+
Views
ABOUT
K-102.5 plays the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0