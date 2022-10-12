ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Times Leader

Charges withdrawn in posting of intimate images

WILKES-BARRE — Edwardsville police withdrew five counts of unlawful dissemination of intimate image and harassment against Anthony William Jones, 26, during a preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Central Court. Jones, of Beverly Drive, Edwardsville, was charged in August after his ex-girlfriend reported he posted multiple nude photos of her...
EDWARDSVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man kicks woman down flight of steps

Rome, Pa. — A Bradford County man is facing assault charges after he allegedly kicked his girlfriend down a flight of steps during an argument. Mitchell A. Bacorn, 34, of Rome, asked to speak with officers just before they took him into custody during the early morning hours of Sept. 29, police said. Bacorn admitted to Trooper Craig Kalinoski that he struck the woman causing her to fall down the steps, according to the affidavit. ...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man charged with defecating outside a Dollar General

FREELAND, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man after they reported he defecated on the side of a Dollar General in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Wednesday around 8:30 a.m. troopers were called to the Dollar General in Freeland for a man, later identified as Joseph Siko, 57, of Freeland, acting “erratic” outside of the store.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Woman accused of throwing knife, kicking dog in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have a woman in custody they say kicked and threw a knife at a dog in Scranton on Wednesday. Officers say they responded to a report of a husky with a stab wound in the 800 block of Alder Street on October 12. Officers arrived on the scene and […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Man charged with vehicular homicide after Plymouth crash

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested a man they say is a suspect in connection with a crash that killed an 86-year-old man in June. According to the Plymouth Borough Police Department, Jose Calo, 56, of Nanticoke, was arrested Friday morning for his involvement in a crash that resulted in the death of […]
PLYMOUTH, PA
Newswatch 16

Second man arrested in deadly Kingston shooting

KINGSTON, Pa. — Police have arrested a second man for a deadly shooting in Luzerne County last month. Peter McCoy, 38, of Wilkes-Barre, died at the hospital after being shot in a parking lot on Main Street in Kingston on September 10. Jakir Bacote, 22, from Nanticoke, was charged...
KINGSTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Intoxicated man pulls knife on friend during argument

Montgomery, Pa. — A man in Clinton Township who was intoxicated allegedly pulled a knife on his friend during an argument and then fled the scene. State police at Montoursville say Leonidez Garcia Ponce, 41, of Muncy, was at a home on Bishop Lane early the morning of Oct. 7 when he got into an argument with a friend and pulled the knife. The accuser contacted police, but Garcia Ponce fled the scene in his red pickup truck before they arrived. ...
MUNCY, PA
Newswatch 16

Man charged after deadly crash in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Pa. — A man from Nanticoke is facing homicide by vehicle charges after a crash over the summer in Luzerne County. Police say, Jose Calo, 58, ran over James Mahon, 86, along West Main Street in Plymouth. Mahon was later pronounced dead. Police say Calo was under the...
PLYMOUTH, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County community fighting blight

NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County community is taking action to crack down on blighted properties, and it’s not the first time. Demolition crews tore down two dilapidated homes on Vandermark Road in Newport Township Friday. Officials say it’s a long time coming as they’ve been listed as problem properties for years. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Five hospitalized after Lackawanna County crash

NEWTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — First responders were on the scene of a crash in Lackawanna County that sent five people to the hospital on Saturday. According to the Newton-Ransom Fire Department, Fire and EMS units responded to the scene of a crash in the 11000 block of Valley Valley View Road, Newton Township, […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police seek information in stolen vehicle investigation

PACKER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are seeking the public’s help while investigating the theft of a vehicle. According to PSP on September 2, around 11:40 a.m. they received a report of a stolen vehicle from the intersection of State Route 93 and Quakake Road, in Packer Township. The vehicle is described […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Second suspect charged in Kingston homicide shooting

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A second suspect is being charged after police say he was involved in a Kingston shooting last month that left one man dead. According to the Kingston Police Department, Jakir Bacote, 22, of Nanticoke, was identified as a suspect in a September shooting in Kingston that left Peter McCoy, 38, […]
KINGSTON, PA
WBRE

Man pled guilty to selling fentanyl resulting in death

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say a man from Monroe County pled guilty Friday to distributing fentanyl resulting in the death of a New Jersey man. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Matthew Luce, a/k/a “Luck,” 36, admitted that in February 2021, he distributed ten bags of fentanyl, a Schedule II Controlled Substance, […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

$40K worth of catalytic converters stolen in Lackawanna County

SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a theft of catalytic converters worth over $40,000 at a business in Lackawanna County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, an investigation is being conducted after an October 10 report of catalytic converters that were stolen from Treways Inc. in the 1000 block of Springbrook […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly cheats country club out of more than $1,600

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A man allegedly swindled more than $1,600 from a Snyder County country club when he used the club's credit to order items for his personal use. Todd W. Moser, 32, of Danville, now faces felony access device fraud charges, as well as misdemeanors of theft and receiving stolen property. State police at Selinsgrove say, on Aug. 13, 2021, Moser made five unauthorized transactions using the Susquehanna Valley...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County man charged with selling fentanyl resulting in death

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man is facing charges after a grand jury said on Tuesday he distributed drugs that resulted in death. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Roger Joseph Kapinsky, 42, of Wilkes-Barre, is being charged with the distribution of fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance, and tramadol, a […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WATCH: Manhunt ends in arrest after highway chase in Luzerne County

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man that was wanted on several charges after they say he led officers on a lengthy chase across the Cross Valley Expressway Wednesday afternoon. According to Plains Township Police Department, on Wednesday around 1:00 p.m. officers were checking on an abandoned motorcycle near the Red Roof […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
