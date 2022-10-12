HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Beginning October 10th and lasting through November, the City of Hutchinson Public Works Department will be working to complete the annual waterline flushing and fire hydrant maintenance program. Some areas may experience discolored or cloudy water during this time, but this will only be temporary, and the water is safe to use. Allow the water to run from a faucet without a strainer such as a bathtub faucet or outdoor spigot for several minutes and it will eventually return to a clear color.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 10 HOURS AGO