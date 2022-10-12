Read full article on original website
Jack Lloyd Mace
Jack Lloyd Mace, 77, of Hutchinson, died October 12, 2022, at Hospice House. He was born November 26, 1944, in Sterling, to Lloyd Valentine and Violet Sophia (Wibbeler) Mace. Jack graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1962. He then attended Bethel College, and Mennonite Biblical Seminary earning his master’s degree. Jack worked as a draftsman, photographer, and several construction companies. However, his favorite job was being a substitute teacher for local school districts.
Roland Nuss
Roland Eugene Nuss, 77, of Hutchinson, died October 12, 2022, at his home. He was born June 29, 1945, in St. Joseph, MO, to Roland B. and Henrietta L. (Gagelman) Nuss. Roland graduated from Great Bend High School in 1963 and received his bachelors in Business from Fort Hays State University in 1967. Roland worked as a buyer for Dillons, supervisor for Kwik Shop, and in sales at Collins Bus and Cabinet Connections. He loved the mountains, his Tuesday morning coffee group, Tuesday night tennis group, watching sports of all kinds – especially K-State and Salthawk sports - with Rita, and spending time with his family most of all. Roland was a long-time devoted member of Eastwood Church of Christ where he had served as a deacon.
Robin Ellen (Litchfield) Kocher
STAFFORD – Robin Ellen (Litchfield) Kocher, 71, a Stafford resident, died Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Kansas Heart Hospital, Wichita. Born December 26, 1951 in Stafford, Kansas she was the daughter of Floyd James and Maxine Hill Litchfield. She was a 1969 graduate of Stafford High School. Graduated Pratt Community College and received her Registered Nurse license. She had worked at Handi-Serv before working 24 years at Stafford Hospital as a CNA, LPN and retired as a RN.
McPherson Park Restrooms Will Close Next Week
MCPHERSON, Kan. — Beginning the week of Oct. 17, City of McPherson park staff will begin winterizing park restrooms. While parks, trails and other recreational areas will remain open to activity, restrooms will be winterized and locked. This also means water and electricity will be shut off at park...
Cosmosphere Event Brings Space Program Legends to Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The first steps toward the Cosmosphere we know today were taken by the intrepid Patty Carey 60 years ago. She opened a planetarium in the Poultry Building on the Kansas State Fairgrounds and named it Hutchinson’s Theatre of the Skies. Six decades later, the work she launched has become an international sci-ed center and Smithsonian Affiliate space museum that draws visitors from around the world.
Operation: Blackbird Happening this Weekend
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Get ready for three supersonic days! Join the Cosmosphere in Hutchinson for Operation: Blackbird, Oct. 14-16. Enjoy stories of flying three times the speed of sound at the edge of space. Hear what it took to operate and maintain the world’s fastest manned air-breathing jet.
Inman Looks to Stay Undefeated with Trip to Conway Springs
CONWAY SPRINGS, Kan. – Class 1A’s top-ranked Teutons hit the road to face a steadily improving Conway Springs team in a battle of teams with 3-0 records in District 7 play. Inman’s defense has rekindled some of the magic it produced in its 1A runner-up season a year...
No. 5 Hutchinson Visits No. 2 Maize in AVCTL-I Showdown
MAIZE, Kan. (Kpreps.com) – This game is for the AVCTL Division I conference title. If Maize wins, the Eagles have the outright crown. If Hutchinson wins, the Salthawks, Maize and Derby will share the conference championship. Hutchinson has moved into the 5A top-5 with multiple close wins. Hutchinson was...
Hutchinson Public Works Annual Waterline Flushing and Fire Hydrant Maintenance Program Underway
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Beginning October 10th and lasting through November, the City of Hutchinson Public Works Department will be working to complete the annual waterline flushing and fire hydrant maintenance program. Some areas may experience discolored or cloudy water during this time, but this will only be temporary, and the water is safe to use. Allow the water to run from a faucet without a strainer such as a bathtub faucet or outdoor spigot for several minutes and it will eventually return to a clear color.
City of Hutchinson to Implement New Parks and Facilities Management Software
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The City of Hutchinson has partnered with CivicPlus to implement its parks and recreation management software solution for facilities rentals and event registrations. The CivicRec cloud-based recreation management solution already used by Hutchinson Recreation Commission, will simplify registration for classes and events offered by city organizations and will allow residents to reserve community facilities, such as the Homebuilder’s Shelter, Rice Park Community Building, and open-air shelters and gazeboes at various parks throughout the city, all conveniently online.
McPherson Police Department Seeking Information on Stolen Truck
MCPHERSON, Kan. – On Tuesday at approximately 1:09 p.m., the McPherson Police Department was dispatched to the 600 block of West Northview Road in reference to a stolen pickup truck with a dump bed. Officers contacted the victim in the case and the truck was last seen on the...
Bullpups Collect Senior Night Win, Defeating Mulvane 46-21
MCPHERSON, Kan. – It was a 46-21, Senior Night win for the Bullpup Football team Friday, as they hosted the Mulvane Wildcats at McPherson Stadium. The Pups would lead 12-0 in the first half, with touchdown runs from Jaytin Gumm and Dawson Gottwald. McPherson would look to add to that lead, but a miscommunication would lead to a fumble in the Bullpups’ endzone, recovered by the Wildcats.
Blue Dragons Fall to Butler in Jayhawk West Clash
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The No. 19-ranked Hutchinson Community College Volleyball team had a rough night offensively and the Butler Grizzlies took advantage in a 3-0 Jayhawk West sweep of Blue Dragons on Wednesday at the Sports Arena. The Blue Dragons lost 25-17, 25-20, 25-23 to the Grizzlies in the...
Buhler Wins Fourth Straight, Clinches First-Round Home Playoff Game
BUHLER, Kan. – Buhler’s defense shined once again Friday, and thanks in part to that suffocating defense that has allowed two touchdowns in the last four games, the Crusaders will play at least one playoff game at home. Buhler held Rose Hill to 160 yards of offense, and...
Salthawks Can’t Keep Up with Maize
MAIZE, Kan. – The Hutchinson High football team stayed in its game with undefeated Maize for a while Friday, but the Eagles’ firepower proved too much in a 41-13 loss. Maize quarterback Avery Johnson continued his strong senior season, as he completed 16 of 22 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns. He added 42 rushing yards and a touchdown.
Lyons USD 405 Reports Threat of Violence Posted to Social Medial
LYONS, Kan. – Lyons USD 405 reported a vague threat of school violence posted to social media Thursday morning. In a letter to district families, Superintendent Bill Day said, “This issue has been addressed and law enforcement notified.”. District officials and law enforcement are continuing to monitor the...
Indian’s Win Streak at 44; Andale Hosts Cheney for District Title
ANDALE, Kan. – Class 3A’s District 7 title will likely be decided Friday at Andale, but a bigger question seems to persist for all 3A teams this season: Can anybody hang with Andale?. The top-ranked Indians delivered evidence to the contrary last week, winning their 44th consecutive game...
