Benton County, TN

California man accused of setting Benton County home on fire

By Sierra Rains
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

HOLLADAY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A California man was arrested Wednesday after special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation say he intentionally set a Benton County home on fire.

Christopher M. Tuttonbene, 32, of Temecula, California, is charged with arson, burglary and vandalism, according to a TBI news release.

TBI agents and deputies with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Tuesday after a home on Morris Road in Holladay caught on fire.

Investigators determined the fire had been intentionally set, and Tuttonbene was “quickly identified” as the person responsible, according to the TBI.

He was arrested and booked into the Benton County Jail. His bond is set at $250,000.

