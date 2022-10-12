What a day to be an offensive player for the Arkansas football team. The Razorbacks went for 637 yards of total offense in a 52-35 win over BYU on Saturday to snap a three-game losing streak. KJ Jefferson set a career high with five passing touchdowns and Rocket Sanders ran for a career-high 168 yards with two touchdowns to earn Player of the Game honors. The win lifted the Hogs above .500 heading into their bye week. When they return October 29, Auburn and its coach-on-the-hot-seat Bryan Harsin will host down on the Plains. Jefferson had his best game of the season Saturday,...

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 27 MINUTES AGO