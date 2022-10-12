Read full article on original website
Florida State pays touching tribute to sister of Clemson star Bryan Bresee
Florida State went out of the way to honor the sister of Clemson star Bryan Bresee with an Ella Strong logo at Doak Campbell Stadium. It would have been easy for Florida State and Clemson to come into Saturday’s matchup with their minds on football and football alone. Instead,...
Big Ten West favorite emerging and it’s a surprise to everyone
Bret Bielema has his Illinois Fighting Illini dominating and possibly winning the Big Ten West. It comes as quite a shock that Bret Bielema has turned his Illinois football team into a total wagon. With a 26-14 home win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers, the No. 24 Illinois Fighting Illini...
How Alabama can still make the College Football Playoff after loss to Tennessee
Here is what Alabama has to do to make the College Football Playoff after losing to Tennessee. It is not season-over for Alabama fans, but it sure feels like it after losing on the road to Tennessee. For the first time since Nick Saban called Tuscaloosa home, the Crimson Tide...
Tennessee football goalposts now belong to the streets of Knoxville
Tennessee football fans lifted the goalposts out of Neyland Stadium and paraded them in the streets of Knoxville after beating Alabama. Tennessee’s epic victory over Alabama is going to go down as a night to remember for just about everyone in Knoxville. But what image will reign supreme? Will...
Nick Saban freaked out on the sideline as Alabama melted down vs. Tennessee
Alabama football played an uncharacteristically sloppy first half against Tennessee prompting a sideline tantrum from Nick Saban. Tennessee gave Alabama the opposite of a warm welcome at Neyland Stadium on Saturday. The Volunteers jumped out to a 21-7 lead in the first quarter as the Crimson Tide committed a slew...
Rain delay makes Bryan Harsin’s final Auburn game even more painful
The Auburn Tigers’ game to the Ole Miss Rebels was delayed late in the second half due to lightning, further extending Bryan Harsin’s head coaching career. Seven weeks into the college football season, there have been multiple universities deciding that they have seen enough from their head coaches. Scott Frost, Herm Edwards, Geoff Collins, Paul Chryst, and Karl Dorrell were all fired by their respective programs, some of those names being on the hot seat entering the season. One name that was on the hot seat but still remains is Bryan Harsin.
Watch Peyton Manning light up Tennessee victory cigar after Vols down Alabama
Peyton Manning joined the Tennessee fans who stormed the field with a cigar celebrating the Volunteers’ victory over Alabama. There will be a lot of celebratory cigars lit up in Knoxville tonight after the Volunteers upset Alabama in a thrilling game that will launch them into the college football playoff discussion.
Refs gift Alabama a touchdown, screw Tennessee with bogus pass interference call
The Alabama Crimson Tide looked like they were pushing themselves out of touchdown range. Then, the referees granted them a new set of downs after a controversial pass interference penalty. One of the biggest games of Week 7 was between the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide and No. 6 Tennessee...
Detroit Pistons: It’s only preseason, but it would be nice…
The Detroit Pistons are winless in their first three preseason games, which ultimately doesn’t matter at all. What we’ve seen so far hasn’t been inspiring, though you always have to be chanting THIS IS JUST THE PRESEASON because it is, in fact, the preseason. These games don’t...
Alabama has more conspiracy fuel as chain gang tries to give Tennessee extra down
Alabama football fans have more complaints about the refs in the Tennessee game after the chain gang tried to give the Vols an extra down. The matchup between No. 3 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee was an intense SEC battle between two fierce foes…and an arguably incompetent reffing crew.
Basketball Hall of Famer and Sixers star Dikembe Mutombo undergoing treatment for brain tumor: NBA
Former Sixers star and basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is undergoing treatment in Atlanta for a brain tumor.
