The Auburn Tigers’ game to the Ole Miss Rebels was delayed late in the second half due to lightning, further extending Bryan Harsin’s head coaching career. Seven weeks into the college football season, there have been multiple universities deciding that they have seen enough from their head coaches. Scott Frost, Herm Edwards, Geoff Collins, Paul Chryst, and Karl Dorrell were all fired by their respective programs, some of those names being on the hot seat entering the season. One name that was on the hot seat but still remains is Bryan Harsin.

AUBURN, AL ・ 5 HOURS AGO