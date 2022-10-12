Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Tua Tagovailoa clears concussion protocol, expected to start Week 7 for Pittsburgh
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Tagovailoa won't play in Sunday's Week 6 matchup with Minnesota, as he wasn't able to practice all week. Skylar Thompson is going to line up under center as the start. However, it appears as though Tagovailoa will be ready to assume his starting job the following week against Pittsburgh. Teddy Bridgewater has also cleared protocol and will back up Thompson versus the Vikings.
numberfire.com
Jonathan Taylor (ankle) ruled out for Colts in Week 6; Phillip Lindsay elevated from practice squad
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Taylor was able to get in limited practice sessions on Thursday and Friday. Despite that, the team has decided to rule him out of action a full 24 hours in advance of Sunday's contest. Nyheim Hines, dealing with a concussion, has also been ruled out. Deon Jackson and the newly elevated Phillip Lindsay will split the workload in the backfield.
How the New York Giants Can Slow Down Ravens QB Lamar Jackson
Coach Gene Clemons has a few ideas about how the New York Giants can minimize the damage Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is capable of inflicting.
numberfire.com
Phillip Lindsay elevated to Colts' active roster on Saturday
Indianapolis Colts running back Phillip Lindsay has been promoted to their active roster for Week Six's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lindsay is eligible to make his second appearance this season after Nyheim Hines (concussion) and Jonathan Taylor (ankle) were ruled out. In a potential committee role, our models project...
numberfire.com
Denver's Melvin Gordon (neck) questionable in Week 6
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (neck) is questionable to play in Week Six's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. After a week of limited practices, Gordon's status is currently in limbo against their division rivals. Expect Mike Boone to see more touches against a Chargers' defense ranked last in FanDuel points (28.9) allowed per game to running backs if Gordon is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Teddy Bridgewater clears concussion protocol, to back up Skylar Thompson for Dolphins in Week 6
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Brdgewater has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. He will be active Sunday in the team's Week 6 game against Minnesota. Despite that change in status, Bridgewater - having missed practice all week - will not start. That job will go to Sklyar Thompson. The man who entered the season as the starting quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, is expected to be back in the lineup next week against Pittsburgh.
numberfire.com
Michael Thomas (toe) out for Saints in Week 6
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (toe) is ruled out for Week Six's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Thomas will miss his third game after he was unable to participate in this week's practices with a toe injury. Expect Marquez Callaway to play an increased role against a Bengals' secondary allowing 22.7 FanDuel points per game to wideouts.
numberfire.com
Julio Jones (knee) doubtful for Buccaneers in Week 6
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) is doubtful for Week 6's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jones is dealing with a knee injury and is not expected to play against the Steelers. Russell Gage, who practiced in full on Friday, could see more targets with Jones sidelined again in Week 6.
numberfire.com
Saints' Jarvis Landry (ankle) remains out in Week 6
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) will not play in Week Six's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Landry will sit for the second straight contest with an ankle injury. Expect Tre'Quan Smith to see more time in the slot against a Cincinnati defense ranked fifth (22.7) in FanDuel points allowed per game to receivers.
numberfire.com
Dalton Schultz (knee) available for Dallas in Week 6
Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) is available for Week 6's game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football. Schultz was removed from the injury report and will not carry an injury designation into Sunday's showdown with the Eagles. Our models expect him to see 2.2 targets against Philadelphia.
numberfire.com
Allen: Saints to start Andy Dalton at quarterback in Week 6
According to head coach Dennis Allen, New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton will start in Week Six's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Dalton will make his third start this season while Jameis Winston recovers from his multiple back injuries. In a revenge opportunity against a Cincinnati defense ranked fifth (12.5) in FanDuel points allowed per game to quarterbacks, Dalton's FanDuel salary stands at $6,400.
numberfire.com
Raheem Mostert (knee) questionable for Dolphins in Week 6
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (knee) is questionable to play in Week Six's contest against the Minnesota Vikings. Mostert's availability is currently in limbo after he followed a missed practice on Wednesday with two limited sessions. Look for Chase Edmonds to see more touches against a VIkings' defense allowing 22.0 FanDuel points per game to running backs if Mostert is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill (quad, foot) available for Week 6
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (quad, foot) is available for Week 6's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Hill has been removed from the injury report and will be good to go for Sunday's clash with Minnesota. Jaylen Waddle (groin) was also removed from the injury report after logging a week of full practices. Our models expect Hill to see 9.2 targets on Sunday, with Waddle projected to see 8.9.
numberfire.com
New England's Nelson Agholor (hamstring) questionable in Week 6's game against Browns
New England Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor (hamstring) is questionable to play in Week Six's contest against the Cleveland Browns. After leaving Week Five's game with a hamstring injury, Agholor was held to limited practices in preparation for Sunday's contest against a Cleveland unit ranked 18th (27.0) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts. Expect Tyquan Thornton to see more snaps if Agholor is inactive.
numberfire.com
Patriots' Mac Jones (ankle) questionable for Week 6
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (ankle) is questionable for Week 6's game against the Cleveland Browns. Jones has increased his practice activity this week, but the Patriots will see how he feels on Saturday following three straight days of work. He has been officially designated as questionable. Bailey Zappe will make another start if Jones is ruled out again.
numberfire.com
Cowboys list Dak Prescott (thumb) as questionable in Week 6
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (thumb) is listed as questionable for Week Six's contest against the Philadelphia Eagles. Prescott's Week Six availability is currently in the air despite reports stating Cooper Rush is expected to start at quarterback on Sunday night. In a matchup against an Eagles' unit allowing 12.2...
numberfire.com
Zay Jones (ankle) limited for Jaguars on Thursday
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones (ankle) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 6's game against the Indianapolis Colts. Jones was limited again on Thursday. Barring a setback, he appears on track to play against the Colts on Sunday. Friday's practice report will provide more information. Jones'...
numberfire.com
Cam Akers (personal) ruled out for Rams' Week 6 contest versus Panthers
Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (personal) will not play in Week Six's contest against the Carolina Panthers. Akers will miss Sunday's game for personal reasons. Expect Darrell Henderson to play a clear lead role against a Carolina defense ranked 26th (24.2) in FanDuel points allowed per game to running backs.
numberfire.com
Update: Dak Prescott (thumb) limited in Cowboys' Thursday session
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (thumb) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice. After two missed practices, it appears Prescott was able to participate in some limited activity for the first time since his injury in Week One. Expect Cooper Rush to make another start under center if Prescott is inactive against a Philly defense allowing 12.2 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks this season.
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Kyle Pitts (hamstring) practicing again on Thursday
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (hamstring) participated in Thursday's practice. Pitts' consecutive practices should put him on track to return in Week Six after missing one game. In a matchup against a San Francisco 49ers' unit ranked second (4.9) in FanDuel points allowed per game to tight ends this season, our models project Pitts to score 8.5 FanDuel points.
