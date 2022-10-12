Read full article on original website
6th ranked Cougars close non-conference play with 4-2 victory over Sterling College JV #GoBarton
The 6th ranked Barton Community College men's soccer team jumped out to a three goal halftime lead Friday afternoon before settling for a 4-2 home victory over the reserve squad of Sterling College. Closing out non-conference play, the Cougars improve to 14-3-0 heading into their regular season finale that comes...
Leveque's runner-up finish highlights Barton Men's Cross Country at Ollie Isom Invitational #GoBarton
Theo Leveque led the Barton Community College men's Cross Country team in their final tune up before the postseason Friday morning at the Ollie Isom Invitational held in El Dorado, KS at the El Dorado Disc Golf Course. Leveque paced the four pack of Cougars with a runner-up finish in...
