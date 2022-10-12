Read full article on original website
Boone County candidates pitch their priorities to voters at Columbia election forum
Infrastructure, federal money and workforce development dominated the conversation between the candidates for Boone County Presiding Commissioner at Wednesday night’s League of Women Voters forum. The forum also included the other three contested Boone County races on November’s ballot: treasurer, recorder of deeds and auditor. The presiding commissioner...
Voter ID lawsuit dismissed by Cole County Circuit Court judge
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County Circuit Court judge tossed a lawsuit Wednesday filed by the Missouri chapter of the NAACP and League of Women Voters, regarding the legality of the state's new voter ID law. The two organizations allege the law is unconstitutional because it infringes on the voting...
VIDEO: League of Women Voters co-hosts election forum for Boone County candidates
Wednesday's forum will feature candidates for Boone County presiding commissioner, recorder of deeds, auditor and treasurer. League of Women Voters hosted candidates for Boone County Presiding Commissioner, Treasurer, Auditor and Recorder of Deeds. 1:40. Wednesday's forum featured candidates for Boone County presiding commissioner, recorder of deeds, auditor and treasurer.
Renovation projects and developments highlighted in Jefferson City, Cole County State of the City and County
JEFFERSON CITY – The Jefferson City Chamber of Commerce brought back the State of the City and County presentation after more than a 10-year hiatus. The meeting highlighted many upcoming renovation projects in the Capitol, along with new developments in Cole County. Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin started the...
CPS anticipates range of conversations on next CPS high school
Columbia's next public high school could be a non-traditional one. A Columbia Public Schools administrator raised the possibility during a discussion of workforce development, during a regularly scheduled joint meeting incorporating the leaders of district, city, Boone County and MU. "We're going to have a lot of conversations with a...
Missouri River Relief hosts last large scale clean-up of the year
Jefferson City - The Missouri River Relief hosted its fourth clean-up this year in Jefferson City. Organizers camped out along the river since Wednesday to prepare for Saturday. The four-day preparation gives time to crew members to plan and organize for the big clean-up day. According to Operation Manager Kevin...
$135,000 to be paid in settlement over Columbia trail project
The local nonprofit It's Our Wild Nature will receive $135,000 in compensation for property condemned by the city to build the Shepard to Rollins trail. The city agreed to pay an additional $50,000 on top of the $85,000 property value determined by three expert commissioners in February 2018. Both parties...
FTC approves final sale of Orscheln to Tractor Supply Co.
The Federal Trade Commission approved the $320 million sale of 166 Orscheln Farm & Home stores to Tractor Supply Co. this week, but only 81 stores will be retained by the company. Bomgaars Supply Inc. will acquire 73 of the divested stores, and Buchheit Enterprises will buy 12, including the...
Rock Bridge volleyball sweeps Jefferson City
Rock Bridge volleyball won on the road against Jefferson City on Thursday, defeating the Jays in straight sets. The Bruins won the first set 25-18 and the next two 25-16 and 25-20. Rock Bridge is now 19-3 on the season. It will next compete in the Blue Valley North Tournament...
Farmers, energy advocates continue to battle over Grain Belt Express addition
COLUMBIA - The proposed Tiger Connector energy line plans to bring new sources of power to central Missouri, but some farmers are working to stop the project from coming to fruition. The new transmission line has become a point of contention for many mid-Missouri farmers and landowners. The project is...
National ACT test scores drop to lowest level in 30 years
COLUMBIA - This year's scores on the ACT college admissions test by high school graduates are at the lowest they've been since 1991. The class of 2022's average ACT composite score was 19.8 out of 36, according to data released Wednesday by a nonprofit organization of the same name that administers the exam.
HIGHLIGHTS: Harrisburg holds on against Fayette 30-24
A back and forth game. Fayette strikes first, but Harrisburg went into the half up two. The teams traded off scoring, but Harrisburg would win this one 30-24.
Fast offensive start powers Moberly to victory over Mexico
Facing a vaunted conference rival, Moberly controlled the line of scrimmage and methodically held off Mexico for a 28-14 victory Friday. Moberly’s offense dominated the first half with nine first downs and scored on its first four offensive drives. The Spartans ran 22 offensive plays to Mexico’s six.
MU's Marquette Hanson dedicates cross country season to his late father
COLUMBIA - A senior cross country runner at MU is honoring his late father as he embarks on his final year as a Tiger. Marquette Hanson lost his father to pancreatic cancer this past summer and changed his last name from Wilhite to Hanson to honor him. He said that this was the best way to honor his father's legacy.
HIGHLIGHTS: Moberly takes care of Mexico 28-14 to improve to 4-4 on the year
The Spartans were happy to get Gage St. Clair back in the lineup after he missed last week with an injury. The junior scored two touchdowns early and the Spartans win 28-14 over Mexico. Week 8 of Friday Night Football is here! Follow along with KOMU 8 Sports for the...
Here's what you need to know: Saturday, October 15
Police responded to incident in Sinclair and Nifong area Friday evening. The Columbia Police Department responded to an incident in the Sinclair Road and West Nifong Boulevard area. The incident took place around the same area as a red carpet test screening for an indie film entitled 'Shakespeare's Mummy'. The...
Battle fights back from 21-point deficit but falls to Jeff City in OT
The conclusion of Central Missouri Activities Conference play for both Battle and Jefferson City featured plenty of fireworks and back-and-forth action Friday night. The Spartans trailed by three touchdowns at halftime but completely flipped the script to force overtime before ultimately falling to the host Jays 48-41. Battle’s outlook looked...
HIGHLIGHTS: Osage defeats Southern Boone 54-39
It was a shootout by the lake, as Osage outlasted Southern Boone 54-39 and they have now won five games in a row after starting the season 0-3. Week 8 of Friday Night Football is here! Follow along with KOMU 8 Sports for the latest scores and highlights. Five rushing...
Hear the Mighty Roar
With two weeks left for teams to show their skills, team spirit is on the rise as rivals face off on the field and kings and queens are crowned with homecoming upon us. The cold finds it way back into the Friday air but teams start to heat up with districts knocking on the door. Rock Bridge demolished Hickman in the Providence Bowl. Jefferson City held on to beat Battle in overtime. Moberly capped off homecoming week with a victory over Mexico. Harrisburg won a nail-bitter against Fayette.
Harrisburg defeats Fayette 30-24
Harrisburg won the Lewis and Clark Conference in a 30-24 win against Fayette on Friday. After Harrisburg failed to convert a 4th and 16, Fayette took over on its own 23-yard line with 53 seconds left in the game. The Fayette offense made it to the Bulldogs' 15-yard line with a 45-yard throw from quarterback Ben Wells to wide receiver Chase Allen-Jackman with 2.6 seconds left. However, the Falcons could not snap the ball before time ran out.
