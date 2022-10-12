Read full article on original website
justathought
3d ago
they said 2 or 3 years ago they were working on it. just like Barbara Miller case .I'm not holding my breath that either will be solved.
Knife and taser threats triggers call to police
Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man is facing two misdemeanor charges after he allegedly used a steak knife and taser to threaten his husband. The accuser called police and told them he was afraid for his life after Seth Taber threatened him with a pair of weapons, charges state. Taber allegedly pointed the knife and sparked the taser at the man as the two argued over alcohol consumption on the night of Oct. 7. ...
Luzerne County community fighting blight
NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County community is taking action to crack down on blighted properties, and it’s not the first time. Demolition crews tore down two dilapidated homes on Vandermark Road in Newport Township Friday. Officials say it’s a long time coming as they’ve been listed as problem properties for years. […]
Pa. man goes to prison for stabbing mom because she annoyed him
A Butler Twp. man who admitted stabbing his mother in the neck because she was annoying him was sentenced Friday to serve up to six years in state prison. Alfonzo F. Jalandoni Evans, 34, previously pleaded guilty to a felony count of aggravated assault for stabbing 71-year-old Brenda Jalandoni Evans twice on June 21.
therecord-online.com
Clinton County joins Office of Attorney General’s treatment initiative
HARRISBURG, PA —Attorney General Josh Shapiro Friday announced that Clinton County has joined the Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative (LETI), a program launched by Attorney General Shapiro in collaboration with law enforcement that provides assistance to Pennsylvanians suffering from substance use disorder in enrolling in treatment services. Eighteen counties across the Commonwealth have previously joined the LETI program.
Pennsylvania State Police still investigating disappearance of Perry County man
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania State Police are trying to bring renewed awareness to the disappearance of Isaac Daniel Seidel. Seidel was last seen on Sept. 12, 2021 at 6 p.m. at 1106 Three Springs Road, Blain, Jackson Township in Perry County. Seidel is an avid hiker and bicyclist...
Man charged with defecating outside a Dollar General
FREELAND, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man after they reported he defecated on the side of a Dollar General in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Wednesday around 8:30 a.m. troopers were called to the Dollar General in Freeland for a man, later identified as Joseph Siko, 57, of Freeland, acting “erratic” outside of the store.
Man pled guilty to selling fentanyl resulting in death
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say a man from Monroe County pled guilty Friday to distributing fentanyl resulting in the death of a New Jersey man. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Matthew Luce, a/k/a “Luck,” 36, admitted that in February 2021, he distributed ten bags of fentanyl, a Schedule II Controlled Substance, […]
Court appearance for driver accused of plowing through crowd in Berwick
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The man accused of driving his car into a crowd of people in Berwick this summer was in court on Thursday. Adrian Sura Reyes will head to trial on a long list of charges, including two counts of criminal homicide. Sura Reyes, 24, left the Columbia...
Man charged with vehicular homicide after Plymouth crash
PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested a man they say is a suspect in connection with a crash that killed an 86-year-old man in June. According to the Plymouth Borough Police Department, Jose Calo, 56, of Nanticoke, was arrested Friday morning for his involvement in a crash that resulted in the death of […]
Woman loses nearly $3K in Amazon Prime Scam
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police report that a Union County woman has been scammed out of nearly $3K over an Amazon Prime scam. Public records say that on October 9 at about 5:00 p.m., PSP Troopers were called to Limestone Township for a report of a theft. The victim was contacted […]
Man charged after deadly crash in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Pa. — A man from Nanticoke is facing homicide by vehicle charges after a crash over the summer in Luzerne County. Police say, Jose Calo, 58, ran over James Mahon, 86, along West Main Street in Plymouth. Mahon was later pronounced dead. Police say Calo was under the...
skooknews.com
Minersville Ambulance Involved in Fatal Route 309 Crash in Lehigh County
Schuylkill County's Minersville Ambulance was involved in a fatal crash that occurred on Route 309 in Lehigh County on Thursday. The crash occurred around 12:30pm, Thursday, on Route 309 in Lynn Township just south of the Blue Mountain near the Schuylkill/Lehigh County line and was reported to involve 3 vehicles. One of those vehicles being a Minersville Ambulance.
Pa. Woman arrested after Tioga County vehicle theft
CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced the arrest of a woman who they claim stole a vehicle earlier this month. According to police, a 23-year-old woman from Stroudsburg, Pa. was arrested after an investigation in which they believe she had stolen a vehicle and ended up across state lines. Police responded […]
Police looking for missing 17-year-old from Shamokin area
Shamokin, Pa. — Police are looking for a missing 17-year-old boy from West Cameron Township in Northumberland County. State police at Stonington say Angel Gonzalez was last seen at approximately 1 a.m. Oct. 2 in the area of Shamokin Street, Shamokin. Gonzalez was wearing a white t-shirt and black pants. Gonzalez is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5'9"and 230 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to please call Trooper Brown, PSP Stonington Station at 570- 286-5601 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers online or Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477). All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.
Second man arrested in deadly Kingston shooting
KINGSTON, Pa. — Police have arrested a second man for a deadly shooting in Luzerne County last month. Peter McCoy, 38, of Wilkes-Barre, died at the hospital after being shot in a parking lot on Main Street in Kingston on September 10. Jakir Bacote, 22, from Nanticoke, was charged...
Intoxicated man pulls knife on friend during argument
Montgomery, Pa. — A man in Clinton Township who was intoxicated allegedly pulled a knife on his friend during an argument and then fled the scene. State police at Montoursville say Leonidez Garcia Ponce, 41, of Muncy, was at a home on Bishop Lane early the morning of Oct. 7 when he got into an argument with a friend and pulled the knife. The accuser contacted police, but Garcia Ponce fled the scene in his red pickup truck before they arrived. ...
Firearm seized from Pa. high school student
School administrators say a firearm was seized from a student at Wilkes-Barre Area High School in Luzerne County on Tuesday, according to a story from WOLF. The incident occurred on the same day another firearm was seized at the Midd-West Middle School in Snyder County. “A student came in early...
Hershey man dies in 4-vehicle Dauphin County crash
One man died in a four-vehicle crash on the night of Oct. 13, Pennsylvania State Police in Harrisburg said Friday.
Teen missing for nearly 10 days in Northumberland County
WEST CAMERON TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are asking for public help in finding a runaway from Northumberland County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Angel Gonzalez, 17, from Shamokin was last seen around 1:00 a.m. on October 2 nearly ten days ago. Police say Gonzalez was last wearing a white t-shirt and black […]
Man allegedly cheats country club out of more than $1,600
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A man allegedly swindled more than $1,600 from a Snyder County country club when he used the club's credit to order items for his personal use. Todd W. Moser, 32, of Danville, now faces felony access device fraud charges, as well as misdemeanors of theft and receiving stolen property. State police at Selinsgrove say, on Aug. 13, 2021, Moser made five unauthorized transactions using the Susquehanna Valley...
