State College, PA

WTAJ

Geisinger 65 Forward celebrates 1 year in State College

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Geisinger 65 Forward in State College (293 Patriot Lane) is celebrating its first anniversary of serving the community. “It’s your one-stop-shop,” Libby Hartsock, community program specialist at Geisinger said. “First and foremost this is primary care for 65 and older, and then you have extras that you can also get […]
abc23.com

Penns Valley School Meeting on Hiring Safety Officers

The Penns Valley School District in Centre County will be holding town hall meetings on the idea of adding security officers in their schools. They want to hear from district residents on safety issue concerns, and whether they think school resource officers should be hired. The meetings are set for...
Geisinger asks to withdraw plans for College Twp. clinic

STATE COLLEGE — Geisinger Health System has requested to withdraw plans for its proposed clinic on Scenery Drive in College Township. In a Sept. 20 letter to the township, the health system said it is electing to cancel the project due to the hardships of the site. The final...
therecord-online.com

Greg Lange, beloved delivery driver for Renovo area retires

RENOVO, PA – There is no shortage of love in the Borough of Renovo this week. Adding to that showcase of love is the thanks and appreciation for many years of service to western Clinton County. The Record was made aware of posts to social media earlier this week...
WTAJ

3rd annual Rosie’s Bookapalooza in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Community Arts Center of Cambria County will be holding its third annual Rosie’s Bookapalooza. The event will take place on Friday, October 21st from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday, October 22nd, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., and Sunday, October 23rd, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. This year will […]
Centre County Remains at Low COVID-19 Community Level

Centre County stayed at the low community level for COVID-19 for the fourth consecutive week as local new cases ticked up but hospitalizations linked to the virus continued to fall, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s latest update on Thursday night. At the low level, the CDC recommends...
NorthcentralPA.com

UPMC welcomes new providers

Williamsport, Pa. — Three doctors have joined the physical medicine and rehabilitation staff at UPMC, hospital officials announced this week. UPMC welcomes Leah Bowlin, D.O., Rebecca Frazier, Psy.D., and Lisa Mondell, Psy.D., to the Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation (PM&R) team in Williamsport. Dr. Bowlin, physiatrist, received her medical degree from Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine, Athens, Ohio. She completed her residency in PM&R at University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia,...
Annual festival to showcase more than 50 films

STATE COLLEGE — The 2022 Centre Film Festival will feature some of the most important and most talked about films of the year. This year’s selection of feature films, documentaries, fictional shorts, experimental narratives and more, will screen at the State Theatre in State College and in Phillipsburg’s historical Rowland Theatre from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6.
Digital Collegian

State College police close East Beaver Avenue for car accident

On Wednesday night, a car flipped on East Beaver Avenue in front of Canyon Pizza, causing State College police to close the road for just over an hour. According to Sgt. John Tlumac, no one was injured, and the crash was "very mild." A tow truck came around 8:30 p.m. to flip the car and remove it.
$3 million grant boosts CVIM’s new facility

STATE COLLEGE — Centre Volunteers in Medicine will use a $3 million state grant to help with the cost of updating its new facility. The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Project funding was approved by Centre County commissioners during an Oct. 11 meeting and will be matched with $3,141,925 by CVIM as it renovates a recently bought property on Sandy Ridge Drive.
WTAJ

16th annual PumpkinFest happening Saturday

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– This Saturday, celebrate the fall season at the 16th annual Pumpkin Fest in Hollidaysburg. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 along Allegheny Street. Street parking and garage parking from the Blair County Prison are available. This year’s festival will have over 80 vendors […]
Onward State

Your Guide To Penn State Homecoming 2022’s Events

Homecoming 2022 is right around the corner and with it comes a week filled with fun events to celebrate our Dear Old State. So grab your black and pink and make sure you’re up to speed on these events leading up to Penn State’s White Out against Minnesota on Saturday, October 22.
WTAJ

Local radio stations set to change ownership with new deal

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Many radio stations in the area will be getting a shake-up of owners after a new deal by two media companies. In the deal, 34 radio stations and 12 translators from Forever Media will change ownership and be under Seven Mountains Media. Stations from the Altoona/Johnstown/State College area will all see new […]
