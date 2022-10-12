Special PointsBet New York Sportsbook Promo for Giants Fans (Get up to $500 in Free Bets on Giants-Ravens in Week 6)

Would it be a complete NFL season if the Patriots weren’t rumored to have an interest in Odell Beckham Jr. once again?. Since the days of Beckham wanting out of New York and expressing his desire to play alongside Tom Brady, the Patriots and the receiver have allegedly touted mutual interest in one another. As a current free agent after reportedly declining the Rams’ contract offer, Beckham is scouting teams around the league to join when he should be cleared to play again next month.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO