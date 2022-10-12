ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

WVNews

Neta Fern Thorn

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Neta Fern Thorn, 79, of Flemington, WV, passed away on Monday, Oc…
FLEMINGTON, WV
WVNews

Families celebrate fall at Candy Land event at the Bridge Sports Complex

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Hundreds flocked to Bridgeport on Saturday to experience the Cupcake Commons, Lollipop Woods and Candy Castle as The Bridge Sports Complex, area businesses and organizations brought the classic board game Candy Land to life for area children. Costumed children excitedly moved from station to...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

North Marion routs Lewis County, 57-7

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Class AA No. 4 North Marion racked up 450 yards of balanced offense and used a 14-of-16 passing performance from Casey Minor to roll by Lewis County, 57-7, on Friday night. North Marion put its first points of the game on the board with...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

fs qb passing.JPG

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — On a night the Robert C. Byrd football team couldn’t finish it…
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Robert James Walling

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert James Walling, 81, of Bridgeport, West Virginia, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Bob was born on July 8, 1941, in Long Branch, New Jersey, to the late Luther Walling Jr. and Gwendolyn Elston Walling. Mr. Walling retired from Bombardier Capital Inc....
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Hawks thrive on ground, notch fourth straight victory

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — South Harrison football is dreaming of a return to the Class A playoffs, and its offense is certainly looking the part. In a 48-31 win Friday at Grafton, the Hawks ran for 416 yards and five touchdowns, threw their first passing score of the year and never punted. The win was the team’s fourth straight, its longest streak since 2017, and its second victory of the campaign against Class AA opposition.
GRAFTON, WV
WVNews

Gold Blue Debut Notebook: WVU hampered by absences

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In any intrasquad scrimmage, there are some things that can be difficult to evaluate. Such was doubly the case in the Gold squad’s 37-31 win over the Blue at the WVU Coliseum on Friday evening, in which the 2022-23 Mountaineer men’s basketball team offered the first glimpses of itself to the public.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Glenville State beats Alderson Broaddus, 31-12

GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — The Glenville State Pioneers scored the first 24 points and pulled away late from the Alderson Broaddus Battlers, 31-12, at Morris Stadium. GSU went ahead on Josh Jones’ 36-yard field goal with 11:15 left in the first quarter, then added a pair of second-quarter Saeed Galloway rush TDs to go up 17-0 at the half.
GLENVILLE, WV
WVNews

No. 9 Mississippi runs wild and holds off Auburn 48-34

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Quinshon Judkins, Zach Evans and Jaxson Dart all ran for more than 100 yards as No. 9 Mississippi rolled up 448 on the ground in a 48-34 victory over Auburn Saturday. The Rebels had three 100-yard rushers in a single game for the first time...
AUBURN, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Tony Mathis Baylor Postgame 10/13/22

West Virginia running back Tony Mathis credited a steady approach for his 163-yard rushing performance in his team's 43-40 win over Baylor. Welcome to the discussion. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
MORGANTOWN, WV

