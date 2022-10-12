GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — South Harrison football is dreaming of a return to the Class A playoffs, and its offense is certainly looking the part. In a 48-31 win Friday at Grafton, the Hawks ran for 416 yards and five touchdowns, threw their first passing score of the year and never punted. The win was the team’s fourth straight, its longest streak since 2017, and its second victory of the campaign against Class AA opposition.

GRAFTON, WV ・ 23 HOURS AGO