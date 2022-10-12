Read full article on original website
WVNews
Neta Fern Thorn
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Neta Fern Thorn, 79, of Flemington, WV, passed away on Monday, Oc…
WVNews
Marion Co., West Virginia, CVB promotes local street art with third geocache trail
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Marion County Convention and Visitors Bureau unveiled its third geocaching trail Saturday morning, welcoming both locals and hobbyists from out-of-state to visit nine pieces of street art around the county in their quest to find the caches. Geocaching is “treasure hunting” of sorts...
WVNews
Families celebrate fall at Candy Land event at the Bridge Sports Complex
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Hundreds flocked to Bridgeport on Saturday to experience the Cupcake Commons, Lollipop Woods and Candy Castle as The Bridge Sports Complex, area businesses and organizations brought the classic board game Candy Land to life for area children. Costumed children excitedly moved from station to...
WVNews
North Marion routs Lewis County, 57-7
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Class AA No. 4 North Marion racked up 450 yards of balanced offense and used a 14-of-16 passing performance from Casey Minor to roll by Lewis County, 57-7, on Friday night. North Marion put its first points of the game on the board with...
WVNews
fs qb passing.JPG
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — On a night the Robert C. Byrd football team couldn’t finish it…
WVNews
Kaden Keener goes around the left side for a 2 yard gain.JPG
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — South Harrison football is dreaming of a return to the Class A pl…
WVNews
White Falcons get seven turnovers in win against Wirt County
MASON, W.Va. (WV News) — The White and Red defense certainly had fun out there. The Wahama football team kept its undefeated season intact with a 48-14 dismantling of the Wirt County Tigers at home Friday evening.
WVNews
Robert James Walling
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert James Walling, 81, of Bridgeport, West Virginia, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Bob was born on July 8, 1941, in Long Branch, New Jersey, to the late Luther Walling Jr. and Gwendolyn Elston Walling. Mr. Walling retired from Bombardier Capital Inc....
WVNews
Hawks thrive on ground, notch fourth straight victory
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — South Harrison football is dreaming of a return to the Class A playoffs, and its offense is certainly looking the part. In a 48-31 win Friday at Grafton, the Hawks ran for 416 yards and five touchdowns, threw their first passing score of the year and never punted. The win was the team’s fourth straight, its longest streak since 2017, and its second victory of the campaign against Class AA opposition.
WVNews
Lewis County boys held to scoreless tie in regular season finale
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County boys soccer won’t be carrying a long win streak into the postseason. But it remains unbeaten for nearly a month as it enters sectional tournament play as a No. 1 seed. The Minutemen couldn’t quite put one away against Winfield in...
WVNews
Sophia Saurino Preston.JPG
PRESTON W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County senior Slate Swiger wasn’t sure if he would be able t…
WVNews
Gold Blue Debut Notebook: WVU hampered by absences
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In any intrasquad scrimmage, there are some things that can be difficult to evaluate. Such was doubly the case in the Gold squad’s 37-31 win over the Blue at the WVU Coliseum on Friday evening, in which the 2022-23 Mountaineer men’s basketball team offered the first glimpses of itself to the public.
WVNews
Glenville State beats Alderson Broaddus, 31-12
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — The Glenville State Pioneers scored the first 24 points and pulled away late from the Alderson Broaddus Battlers, 31-12, at Morris Stadium. GSU went ahead on Josh Jones’ 36-yard field goal with 11:15 left in the first quarter, then added a pair of second-quarter Saeed Galloway rush TDs to go up 17-0 at the half.
WVNews
WVU Basketball Bob Huggins Front.JPG
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Just as Thursday night's football meeting with Baylor turned o…
WVNews
No. 9 Mississippi runs wild and holds off Auburn 48-34
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Quinshon Judkins, Zach Evans and Jaxson Dart all ran for more than 100 yards as No. 9 Mississippi rolled up 448 on the ground in a 48-34 victory over Auburn Saturday. The Rebels had three 100-yard rushers in a single game for the first time...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Tony Mathis Baylor Postgame 10/13/22
West Virginia running back Tony Mathis credited a steady approach for his 163-yard rushing performance in his team's 43-40 win over Baylor. Welcome to the discussion. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
