ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar County, MO

Agape Boarding School hearings delayed as troubled school’s future remains in doubt

By Judy L. Thomas, Laura Bauer
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IOVjU_0iWLoqas00

Five weeks after a southwest Missouri judge put off his decision on whether Agape Boarding School should be shut down, another judge has delayed the case again.

In a ruling filed Wednesday, Associate Judge Thomas Pyle canceled a two-day hearing scheduled to start Thursday — where recent students were expected to testify about alleged abuse — and expanded the scope of the case. Pyle ordered the state of Missouri to identify the parents of current Agape students, make them parties in the case and give them “notice and opportunity to be heard at any future hearings.”

Pyle also ordered that Guardian ad Litems — who represent a child’s interest in court — be appointed for each of the students still at the Cedar County school.

The order comes after Attorney General Eric Schmitt and the Missouri Department of Social Services sought a court injunction last month to close the unlicensed Christian boarding school and remove students, saying their safety was in jeopardy.

“Yet again, the Attorney General’s Office was prepared and ready to call witnesses and present evidence in the previously scheduled hearings,” Chris Nuelle, press secretary for the Missouri AG’s Office, said Wednesday afternoon. “Sadly, those hearings have yet again been delayed. We’re currently reviewing the court’s decision earlier this morning, and deciding on the best way to continue this case forward.

“We are still fully committed to protecting the health and safety of the students at Agape Boarding School, and we’re not giving up on those students.”

Agape’s attorney, John Schultz, said students have been properly taken care of at the southwest Missouri school.

“We are pleased that we got all of the relief we asked for,” Schultz told The Star. “Agape remains open and committed to safely caring for and educating the students.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y6aUU_0iWLoqas00
Agape Boarding School director Bryan Clemensen, left, and Agape’s attorney, John Schultz, left the Cedar County Courthouse after an earlier hearing on whether the school should be closed. Emily Curiel/ecuriel@kcstar.com

He said the school, located just outside of Stockton, currently has 45 students living in five group homes on the property.

Pyle heard arguments Tuesday on Agape’s request for Guardian ad Litems. The school also filed a counterclaim this week against the attorney general and DSS alleging “abuse of process” in their handling of the case and asked for a jury trial on that issue.

The attorney general and DSS have been trying to shut down the embattled school since Sept. 7. That day, they filed a motion for “injunctive relief” after DSS officials had learned that a current staffer had just been placed on the Central Registry for child abuse and neglect. State law doesn’t allow anyone on the registry to work at a residential facility.

Within hours, Judge David Munton signed an order calling for the immediate closure of Agape. But the next morning, as the AG’s office and DSS were prepared to execute the order, Munton put it on hold , saying he wanted to confirm that the staffer was still at the school.

Munton sent Cedar County Sheriff James “Jimbob” McCrary to the school to find out, and Agape director Bryan Clemensen told McCrary that he had fired that staffer on Sept. 7 and the worker no longer lived on the school’s property.

The Star has investigated Agape and other boarding schools in southern Missouri since late summer 2020. Many men who attended the Agape in their youth said they were subjected to physical restraints, extreme workouts, long days of manual labor, and food and water withheld as punishment.

And, they said, former students endured constant berating and mind games and some were physically and sexually abused by staff and other youth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Izrv4_0iWLoqas00
Agape Boarding School is a faith-based boarding school in Cedar County in southwest Missouri. Jill Toyoshiba/jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

Since Sept. 8, employees with the Children’s Division have been at the unlicensed school around the clock to ensure the safety of students. When the school changed its structure to group homes last month , the state increased the number of workers there every day and asked workers from across DSS to help. Boys are split up between five or six homes on the property at this point.

“We’re in every house,” Caitlin Whaley, DSS’ director of policy and communications, told The Star Wednesday. “It’s definitely a challenge. But we’re all committed to keeping the boys safe. We still contend that the facility needs to be shut down.”

The judge’s ruling Wednesday did not address whether DSS employees will continue to be stationed at the school and inside the homes.

Hearings have been held on Sept. 12 and Sept. 21, with the AG’s office arranging for recent students to testify about the abuse they said occurred at the school. Munton refused to allow the testimony.

The AG’s office asked Munton to dismiss the case, then requested — and received — a new judge. The AG and DSS then filed a new petition to shut down the school , this one detailing allegations of abuse and neglect made by current students who secretly sought out child welfare workers who were on campus.

Pyle, the new judge, scheduled the hearing for Thursday and Friday .

But on Monday, Agape filed the counterclaim against the AG and DSS. It argued that an injunction to close the school would violate the due process clauses of the Fifth and Fourteenth amendments to the Constitution “because Plaintiffs failed to provide meaningful notice and an opportunity to be heard to the custodial parents of the children at Agape” as required by law.

The AG and DSS failed to prove that Agape students “face an immediate health or safety concern,” the counterclaim said.

It alleged that closing the school “presents legal claims that require a jury determination; accordingly, Agape has a constitutional right to a jury trial.”

Based on the judge’s ruling Wednesday, it is unclear if a jury or the judge will decide whether the school should close.

The counterclaim also said the attorney general “wrongfully and maliciously” refiled the new petition and asked for a new judge.

“The Attorney General is ‘gaming the system’ as a means of circumventing unfavorable court rulings,” it said. “The Attorney General has made an illegal and improper use of process, that is not warranted or authorized, when he voluntarily dismissed the original Petition and simultaneously filed this case with an accompanying change of judge demand.”

Because of the AG’s actions, the counterclaim said, “Agape has incurred damages by experiencing a loss in enrollment through the unwarranted intrusion of DSS state actors planted on its premises, being forced to appear for two different hearings before the Court, and suffer needless adverse publicity based on the reckless assertions contained in the Attorney General and Department of Social Services’ Pleadings.”

The school asked for damages in excess of $25,000.

Comments / 0

Related
northwestmoinfo.com

St. Joseph Woman Indicted for Coronavirus Relief Aid Fraud

KANSAS CITY, MO (Missourinet) A St. Joseph woman has been charged with defrauding the federal government out of nearly $80,000 in coronavirus relief aid. A federal grand jury empaneled in Kansas City handed down a four-count indictment against 38-year-old Brooke Stewart. The federal indictment accuses Stewart of filing false unemployment...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
Local
Missouri Government
Cedar County, MO
Government
County
Cedar County, MO
State
Missouri State
Cedar County, MO
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Schmitt
Lawrence County Record

Dunham gets 15 yeas for robbery, other felony charges dropped.

Murder, other felony charges dropped, Dunham gets 15 years for robbery. Dunham wore sunglasses, shoes of murder victim during questioning. A Mt. Vernon woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to robbing murder victim Sarah Pasco in August of 2020. Siera Dunham received the sentence as part of a plea bargain at the Jasper County Courthouse on Thursday, Sept. 22.
MOUNT VERNON, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin Police surround residence in North Heights Neighborhood, serving a warrant

JOPLIN, Mo. — Thursday evening just after 7 p.m. tipsters and residents reported in the North Heights Neighborhood that streets were blocked and Joplin Police were surrounding a residence. On scene we learn JPD were conducting a ‘contain-and-call-out,’ in an attempt to serve a warrant in the 500 block north Joplin. Google Maps screenshot of 500 block north Joplin Ave....
JOPLIN, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri Attorney General#K12#Agape Boarding School#Litems#Christian#The Missouri Ag S Office
KOLR10 News

Monett man connected to burned body case sentenced to probation

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. – A Monett man connected with the death of a missing person has been placed on five years of supervised probation. Ray Sterling Fryling, 56, of Monett was sentenced to four years in prison, but the judge suspended the imposition of the sentence and placed him on probation. Fryling had been charged […]
MONETT, MO
Awesome 92.3

A Popular Missouri Store Get New Owners. Will Name Be Changing?

How many of you have ever shopped at our local Orscheln Farm and Home? I became familiar with this company when I moved to Missouri. Mexico Missouri has one, Centralia has one, and we have one in Sedalia as well. In the not too distant future, it will be getting a brand new name, and new owners.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Highway patrol investigates deadly Montgomery County motorcycle crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man is dead following a rollover motorcycle crash in Montgomery County on Monday night. The crash happened on Route J near Short Road around 11 p.m., according to the crash report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 22-year-old Caleb T. Berkaw, of Big Spring, Missouri, was thrown from The post Highway patrol investigates deadly Montgomery County motorcycle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
myleaderpaper.com

Two men allegedly shortchange cashier at Arnold store

Arnold Police believe an Office Depot cashier was the victim of a shortchange scheme perpetrated by two Hispanic men. The two are suspected of similar incident at other businesses in Jefferson and St. Louis counties. At approximately 2 p.m. Sept. 26, the two men allegedly scammed the cashier out of...
ARNOLD, MO
kchi.com

RED FLAG WARNING For Much Of Missouri

A Red Flag Warning is issued by the National Weather Service for all of the KCHI listening area and much of the State of Missouri. Meteorologist Spencer Mell says the RED FLAG WARNING begins at Noon and continues until 7:00 pm. Mell says under a RED FLAG WARNING, burning is...
MISSOURI STATE
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
18K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy