3 Dodgers most to blame for Game 2 loss against Padres

The San Diego Padres took Game 2 of the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers, 5-3. While it would be easy enough to credit the visitor, these three Dodgers fell short. Despite a satisfactory start from Clayton Kershaw — five innings and three earned against a tough Padres lineup — Los Angeles was unable to secure Game 2 at home, and now must head on the road tied one game apiece.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Suns sign one former Pistons guard and waive another

It has been a weird offseason for free agency, and that includes a few former Detroit Pistons. There have been several notable free agents available all offseason, including future Hall-of-Famers like Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard, who are still looking for jobs with less than a week to go until the regular season.
DETROIT, MI
Padres fans responded to the perfect bulletin board material

The San Diego Padres are facing the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS, and Tony Gonsolin didn’t believe it could get louder than Dodger Stadium. The San Diego Padres are facing the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS, and Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin spoke too soon on the environment of the two stadiums.
SAN DIEGO, CA
