Read full article on original website
Related
Trevor Knights looks foolish calling Texas football a ‘beatable’ team
Last weekend, we saw Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian absolutely obliterate new head coach Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Oct. 8. And there was something that a former Oklahoma quarterback had to say this week about how Oklahoma looked in that loss to Texas in Red River.
Houston Texans Coach Lovie Smith Attending Texas vs. Iowa State
Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith was spotted along the sideline donning the burnt orange prior to kickoff for the Texas Longhorns vs. Iowa State Cyclones.
4 takeaways from Texas football’s controversial win over Iowa State
A very close game between No. 22 ranked Texas football and the Iowa State Cyclones ended in favor of head coach Steve Sarkisian’s squad by the final score of 24-21. This was the closest win of the season so far for Texas. And this team definitely had its fair share of struggles on both sides of the ball.
Colton Vasek spotted on Texas football sideline with Arch Manning
One of the top priorities among key targets of the 2023 Texas football recruiting class this fall is the highly touted four-star Oklahoma Sooners commit and Austin Westlake edge rusher Colton Vasek. Despite committing to Oklahoma late in the summer months last offseason, Texas remains in constant communication this fall with the local product Vasek.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
T.J. Shanahan, Texas A&M 5-star OL pledge, suffers apparent significant knee injury
Westlake High School (Texas) five-star offensive lineman T.J. Shanahan is believed to have suffered a significant knee injury Friday night during a contest against Dripping Springs. After suffering the injury, the 6-foot-4, 310-pound offensive lineman did not return to the game and was seen on ...
3 Texas A&M commits Texas football can flip this fall
As Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian tries to round out this cycle on a high note, work is still being done by this staff on the trail to build up the 2023 recruiting class ahead of signing day. Texas has a solid 2023 recruiting class built up since the summer.
4 key visiting recruits for Texas football vs. Iowa State this weekend
Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian will have another big recruiting weekend in the next few days when they take on the Iowa State Cyclones at home at the friendly confines of Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin. Sark and his staff will be looking to turn some of the momenta that this team found on the field of late into success on the recruiting trail in the 2023 and 2024 classes.
WOWK
WVU falls to No. 22 Texas
The West Virginia University women’s soccer team fell, 2-1, to No. 22 Texas on Thursday night at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. The Mountaineers (4-4-6, 1-1-3 Big 12) went up early with a goal from sophomore forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran in the 22nd minute, but WVU was plagued by a red card and penalty-kick goal by Texas at 33:53 to tie things up going into the half. The visiting Longhorns found the back of the net again in the 58th minute to take the lead and the eventual win.
RELATED PEOPLE
blackchronicle.com
Bob Stoops left ‘disappointed’ after Oklahoma football’s worst loss in series history to Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma was blown out by Texas 49-0 final week, and it left former Sooners coach Bob Stoops disillusioned. OU was shutout for the primary time since 1998, whereas the competition snapped a 168-game streak of scoring a landing. Stoops tried to put it into perspective as to the place this system goes from right here below first-year head coach Brent Venables, a former assistant below Stoops.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Texas Women’s Basketball 2022-23 Roster Analysis
Leading up to the opening of the 2022-23 Big 12 women’s basketball season Heartland College Sports will analyze each of the Big 12 women’s basketball rosters. Today it’s the Texas Longhorns. 2021-22 Season-Ending Roster: F Lauren Ebo, G Aliyah Matharu, G Rori Harmon, G/F Kobe King-Hawea, F...
Where do Texas Longhorns Fans Rank Among the Best at Tailgating?
As much as I love football, tailgating is just about as much fun as watching the game itself. And when it comes to tailgating, everyone has their own traditions. For some people, it’s all about simply kicking back and having a few beers before the game. Others go all-out and set up a tent and a smoker and/or grill and do it up big time.
KSAT 12
Watch Texas toddler cheer with big sister’s squad at football game
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas – A viral video shows an adorable Texas toddler supporting his sister’s cheerleading squad by joining in on the routine. Michelle Rodriguez lives in Pflugerville, a small city in the Austin metro area, and shared a video of her son cheering alongside his sister on Instagram on Oct. 7. The video has since gone viral.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas high school football scores for Thursday, Oct. 13
Rouse beat Killeen Chaparral 30-0 to round out a light slate of games across Central Texas.
fox7austin.com
2022-23 Central Texas high school football scores: Week 8
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football season is in full swing in the Austin area!. Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores from Week 8 of the 2022-23 season. Thursday, Oct. 13:. Killeen Chaparral 0. Rouse 30. Akins 7. Austin High 35. Johnson...
fox7austin.com
Family presses for answers almost 2 months after father was killed near Barton Springs
AUSTIN, Texas - Inside a San Antonio apartment, Sarai Ramos-Campbell cares for her newborn alone. "I'm 22 and I'm a widow. I don't know how to deal with it, but I got a baby to take care of now. So, this is my main focus," she explained. Ramos-Cambell’s son, Jeilani...
San Antonio Burrito Bites: Marble Falls' Jadin Corona fails miserably
They did not understand the assignment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eater
Super Popular Nashville Hot Chicken Chain Hattie B’s Is Opening in Austin in Old Maria’s Taco Xpress Location
Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, the popular Nashville-based hot chicken restaurant chain, is looking to open in Texas, as pointed out by an Eater tipster. The first Austin location will be at 2529 South Lamar Boulevard, the former Maria’s Taco Xpress address in the South Lamar neighborhood, as reported by Austin Business Journal, starting sometime in the fall of 2023.
fox7austin.com
Texas serial wallet thief faces new charges out of Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A serial wallet thief from Texas is back in jail for violating her parole. This time, she’s facing new charges out of Oklahoma City and Austin. Royce Session’s criminal history started at a young age. According to a report from 2012 in the Victoria Advocate, Session, then 17 years old, arrived at the Victoria Regional Juvenile Justice Facility after spending three months in the Dallas County Juvenile Detention Center for debit and credit card abuse.
Food & Wine says this coffee shop in Austin is the best in Texas; hypes up Dallas shop as well
It's starting to get cooler and cooler outside and that means the hot coffee is going to be flowing. So, what's your go-to cup of joe? Espresso, Americano, Macchiato, Cortado, Flat White?
cw39.com
Road tripping? These restaurants serve the best Texas-style BBQ
DALLAS (KDAF) — Maybe you’re trying to catch your team playing an away game in college football or you’re going to visit family out of town, regardless, you might be traveling. When road-tripping, you’re going to need to know where to stop to get the best barbecue in America.
FanSided
291K+
Followers
551K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0