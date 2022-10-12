Read full article on original website
Food Network
7-Eleven Drops Limited-edition Fall Slurpee Flavor
Think Slurpees at 7-Eleven are all about tried-and-true flavors? Wild Cherry, Coca-Cola, Blue Raspberry are some of the classics we return to again and again — among the true tastes of summer. But now the convenience chain is mixing it up with a new, limited-time-only seasonal flavor that may be worth picking up the next time you stop in at a 7-Eleven, Speedway or Stripes location: Folks, Green Apple Slurpees have arrived.
Lipton Ice Tea Just Announced A New Drink Only For Adults
The hard beverage market has been around for a while now, with products like Mike's Hard Lemonade, Simply Spiked Lemonade, and Smirnoff Ice stocking grocery shelves and alcohol stores with a dizzying variety of flavors. Mashed released its own ranking of popular Mike's Hard Lemonade flavors in case you want to see how Blackberry Pear stacks up against Pineapple Mandarin and so forth.
Taco Bell's New Limited-Edition Freeze Is Utter 'Bliss'
When Taco Bell came out with its iconic Baja Blast Freeze in 2013, it truly changed the way people ordered drinks with their meals. The Mountain Dew slurpy with hints of a tropical twist flavor took the fast-food industry by storm, with as many as 300 million pours of the drink sold annually (via People). Because the drink did so well, Taco Bell decided to make the frozen drinks a permanent mainstay of its Mexican-styled food menu.
The Discontinued Cracker Barrel Dish Fans Are Desperate To Taste Again
Cracker Barrel has been around for a long time, having first opened its doors back in 1969 in Tennessee. Over the years, it's no surprise that the menu would inevitably change, adding and dropping new menu items time after time until we eventually got the menu we know and love today. But even that menu is changing!
McDonald's Just Dropped A Major New Seasonal Burger
While McDonald's (MCD) is known for having a much more stable menu than fast-food rivals like Yum! Brands (YUM) -owned Taco Bell or even Wendy's (WEN) , it still occasionally launches seasonal promotions and products that tie in to popular culture. Most recently, there have been multiple celebrity meals with...
McDonald’s workers are begging customers to stop ordering adult Happy Meals, a nostalgic marketing ploy: ‘New adult Happy Meals are killing me’
McDonald's employees are venting on social media after the fast food company announced a new Adult Happy Meal promotion. People really want their adult Happy Meals, and it’s stressing out McDonald’s frontline staff. On Monday, McDonald’s started selling Happy Meals—normally targeted to children—to adult customers. And, like the...
CNBC
I tried McDonald's new adult Happy Meal—here's why I won't be getting it again
As a 28-year-old man, I am objectively too old to be ordering a Happy Meal at McDonald's. But when I learned last week that the fast food giant was running a limited-time promotion to bring an adult-oriented Happy Meal to its restaurants, I was intrigued. The Happy Meal and I...
How to Get McDonald’s Halloween Buckets With Your October 2022 Happy Meal
McDonald's is officially ready for Spooky Season, and they're celebrating in serious style with the return of their Halloween-themed Happy Meal buckets!. On Thursday (Oct. 6), the fast food giant announced the upcoming introduction of three new designs to the collection. If they look familiar, there's a good reason for that: The three new additions — an orange pumpkin, green ghoul and white ghost — are inspired by the original Halloween pails McDonald's first introduced in 1986.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Mum says McDonald’s chicken burger was so 'appalling' her partner spat it out after one bite
A young mum slated her local McDonald’s branch after claiming they sold her an "absolutely appalling" chicken burger. Amara Keseru said the Chicken Legend was so bad her partner spat it out after just one bite. As reported by WalesOnline, the 18-year-old went to the McDonald’s restaurant in Parc...
Elite Daily
Here’s Why The Eyes On McDonald’s New Toys Look So Funky
You may have noticed something different about the toy in your most recent McDonald’s meal — namely, an extra set of eyes on some classic characters. ICYMI, McDonald’s launched its limited-edition Cactus Plant Flea Market box on Oct. 3, which features an exclusive design and four seriously unique toys inspired by your favorite Mickey D’s characters. In true CPFM fashion, the whole collab gives off major trippy vibes, but some fans are confused by the new ~look~ of the figurines that come in what looks like a Happy Meal for adults. So, what’s the deal with the new McDonald’s toys with four eyes in the Cactus Plant Flea Market box? Here’s what you need to know about the figurines’ designer look.
Is Cracker Barrel Open On Thanksgiving 2022?
Whether you're ready or not, the 2022 holiday season is fast approaching. Some avid planners have likely already started carving out their Thanksgiving menu (pun intended), while others might not even be ready for Halloween yet. If you're in the second group, it might behoove you to look into what...
McDonald's is bringing back its classic Halloween pails. Here's how to get one.
The Halloween classic that double as a container for trick-or-treating comes back after a six-year absence.
I live in the middle of nowhere and can’t get deliveries but figured out how to have a McDonald’s burger ANY time
A MCDONALD’S super fan has revealed her way of ensuring she can have a burger whenever she wants, despite them not delivering to her address. TikTok user and etiquette expert Lucy Challenger uploaded a light-hearted video claiming she buys a load of Maccies burgers and pops them in her freezer.
I tried seven popular frozen pizzas including Costco and Target – the winner may surprise you
COOKING at home is the best way to keep the cost of food down but when you need a break, a pizza is an easy go-to option. The Sun taste-tested seven frozen varieties that are readily available - but the one that got the highest marks might just surprise you.
McDonald's brings back Halloween Happy Meal Pails in time for trick-or-treating - but it's not just for candy anymore
McDonald's continues its use of nostalgia for marketing after announcing the return of its Halloween Happy Meal Pails.
rsvplive.ie
We tried the bed sheet hack and it dried our clothes in half the time
Irish households are looking at over six months of drying your clothes indoors before the weather warms up again. Relying on your tumble dryer is an expensive choice, with many people preferring cheaper options to cut back on energy bills. We might have found the perfect trick, as we tried...
Wedding Cake Toppers With Bride's Underwear on Show Split Opinions Online
A guest at the wedding filmed the front of the figures before moving the camera to the back of the cake, showing a far different view.
Chipotle Recently Put an End to the Online '$3 Burrito'
Chipotle has taken action to prevent customers from using a viral hack that allows them to save nearly $4 on a burrito. (Los Angeles, CA) - Chipotle puts an end to the trend of ordering a single taco online and adding a tortilla and a ton of extras on the side, and they're not happy about it.
Upworthy
Boy who had a feeding tube for years had wholesome reaction to trying 'real food' for the first time
Critical illnesses in newborns and children rob them of several experiences in life including the functions of their own bodies. A video going viral on Reddit this week shows a 5-year-old boy's heartwarming reaction to finally having "real food" for the first time after relying on a feeding tube for most of his life. In a video—shared by u/PaybackTony—the youngster is seen smiling, laughing and jumping with joy after finally being able to drink directly from a bottle. The text inlay in the video reads, "Make a Wish kid eats food for the first time." The Make-A-Wish foundation is a nonprofit that grants "life-changing wishes" for critically ill children to help them "believe that anything is possible and give them the strength to fight harder against their illnesses."
KIDS・
US’s cheapest store for 10 essential grocery items for your fridge and pantry, from fresh produce to canned goods
AS prices continue to rise, shoppers around the US can count on Aldi for low-cost groceries. With over 2,000 stores in 36 states, the large retailer offers tons of great deals despite rising inflation. Back in 2020, the grocery chain took the top spot for the cheapest grocery store in...
