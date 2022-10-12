ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Advocating for those who are most vulnerable. The Greater Rochester Parent Leadership Training Institute began a weekly seminar for parents on Saturday. The 21-week program is free to all 30 parents involved. The goal is to prepare them in the areas of child advocacy, public speech, and budget knowledge so that they can stand up for their children at school, as well as in the community.

