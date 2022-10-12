Read full article on original website
kgns.tv
Laredo Police searching for two men allegedly tied to theft case
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a couple of men who were allegedly involved in a recent theft case. According to the Laredo Police Department, the theft happened at the Walmart located at 4401 Highway 83. One of the men believed to be involved in theft was...
kgns.tv
String of car burglaries reported in north Laredo neighborhood
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is reminding drivers to lock their car doors after an unusual string of burglaries were reported in a north Laredo neighborhood. It was a rude awakening for not only one family but for four families. A burglar or burglars had broken into...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police officers recognized for saving woman
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is recognizing two officers who were able to quickly find medical help for a woman in need. Officer Eduardo Benavides and officer Marcial Ramirez Jr. responded to a call of a woman who was injured. She told police that her foot had...
kgns.tv
Man wanted for aggravated assault arrested
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is arrested. Laredo Police arrested Roel Nuñez, 43 on Friday morning. Back in September, a fight was reported on the 3100 block of San Agustin Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man with stab...
kgns.tv
Suspect wanted for allegedly stabbing man on San Agustin Ave.
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Laredo Police are searching for 43-year-old Roel Nuñez in the case. The incident was reported on Sept. 26 at the 3100 block of San Agustin Avenue for a fight in...
kgns.tv
Four vehicle accident reported on Saunders
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A multiple vehicle accident in central Laredo is causing road closures. According to the Laredo Police Department, a four-vehicle crash happened at the 4700 block of Saunders Street. As a result, two westbound lanes are closed. Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area or expect...
kgns.tv
Heavy traffic congestion on San Bernardo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo Police officers are reporting heavy traffic at the 5600 block of San Bernardo Avenue. Traffic is backed up near the Walmart store. Laredo Police have officers directing traffic. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area or expect delays. For more headlines. click here.
kgns.tv
FBI agents apparently searching business at Mall Del Norte
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - What was supposed to be a calm Wednesday afternoon at a Laredo mall turned into a spectacle for many shoppers. According to shoppers who were at the mall, several FBI agents were seen at Mall Del Norte walking in and out of one of the businesses.
kgns.tv
Car crashes into fence at local elementary school
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - At least one man is taken to the hospital after an accident at a local elementary school campus, that’s according to Laredo Police. The crash was reported at Tarver Elementary School at the 3200 block of Tilden Avenue just before 3 p.m. According to a...
kgns.tv
Jail assault results in sentences for Hermanos de Pistoleros Latinos gang members
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Four men already in prison get over five years to their sentence for attacking an inmate who is now in a vegetative state. The four men are Gilbert Arevalo, Antonio Cristian-Martinez, Orlando Flores-Duke, and Jamie Pecina. Court documents say the men were involved in an argument with the victim. It led to the victim being punched and kicked.
kgns.tv
Survivor of deadly human smuggling case in San Antonio speaks to ABC News
SAN ANTONIO, TX (ABC NEWS) - It’s been over three months since a tractor-trailer carrying dozens of undocumented people passed through the I-35 checkpoint in Laredo and was found abandoned on the outskirts of San Antonio. It all led to a what is being known as the deadliest human...
kgns.tv
Pets Alive Laredo celebrates 1,000 rescues
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo non-profit organization that focuses on helping the pet community is celebrating its 1,000 rescue. Pets Alive Laredo relocates animals to different homes across the nation in order to save them from shelters. Muñeca is the lucky 1,000 animal to be found a forever home...
kgns.tv
One person injured after altercation at Laredo Bridge
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - One person is injured after an altercation at a Laredo bridge turns physical. The incident happened on Oct. 10 before 3:30 p.m. when a vehicle at the Juarez Lincoln Bridge had attempted to change lanes and struck another vehicle in the process. An argument broke out...
travellens.co
16 Best Things to Do in Laredo, TX
Did you know that Laredo in Webb County, Texas, is the largest inland port in the United States?. Situated on the Rio Grande, Laredo is a major transportation and commercial center for trade with Mexico. In addition to its busy seaport, Laredo also has an airport and railroad terminal. Tomás...
kgns.tv
Three men sentenced to prison for drug trafficking
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Three traffickers are sentenced for smuggling meth, heroin and cocaine for a criminal organization. Gustavo Arocha, Uriel Lopez and Juan Hinojosa pleaded guilty here in Laredo. According to court documents, the three tried to smuggle over 50 pounds of heroin and 200 pounds of cocaine to...
foxsanantonio.com
Border Patrol K-9 discovers over a dozen migrants locked in grain hopper railcar
LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents say K9 Timmy stopped a smuggling attempt after finding 13 migrants sealed inside a grain hopper railcar near Hebbronville, Texas. On October 10, K9 Timmy and his handler were inspecting an eastbound train, when K9 Timmy found a total of 13...
Prison fight adds to sentence for McAllen man, prosecutors say
LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A U.S. district judge sentenced an imprisoned McAllen man to serve additional time in prison after a physical altercation that left one person in a “vegetative state,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Antonio Cristian-Martinez, 22, of McAllen, pleaded guilty in connection to attacking an inmate with punches and kicks to […]
kgns.tv
Water break prompts early release for Laredo middle school
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Laredo Independent School District is releasing students at Christen Middle School on Friday, Oct 14. At 10:30 a.m. due to a water line break. Sixth grade students will be released at 10:30 a.m., while seventh graders will be released at 10:40 a.m. and eighth graders will be released at 10:50 a.m.
kgns.tv
Community invited to ‘Knock Out Cancer’ this Saturday
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - An event highlighting women’s issues and promoting female empowerment is happening on Saturday morning. For the sixth year in a row, Webb County is inviting the community to knock out Breast Cancer and domestic violence. The event will have Zumba and Kangoo jump classes and...
conroetoday.com
Three traffickers sentenced for smuggling meth, heroin and cocaine for cartel
CONROE, TX -- Two Mexican nationals and one Texas man who are associated with the Jalisco Cartel have been sent to federal prison following their convictions of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute eight kilograms of meth, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Gustavo Arocha, 47, Uriel Lopez,...
