hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Drags NLE Choppa In Her Beef With Latto

Nicki Minaj has time this year. After indulging in a low-key social media spat Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and more budding female rappers in recent months, the Barb added Latto to her list of enemies. After slamming the Grammys for taking her song “Super Freaky Girl” out of the...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Lil Kim Reaffirms Cardi B Allegiance in Wake of Nicki Minaj, JT Beef

Lil Kim is reaffirming her allegiance with Cardi B ... and probably at the perfect time too, because her BFF just might be heading into a full-scale rap war. The legendary rapper is set to kick off BET's "Rap City" reboot, and in an upcoming interview with host Big Tigger ... Kim gushed over her friendship with Cardi, and even admitted to taking her advice when it comes to navigating life and career.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Breaks Another Record

The 39-year-old has added yet another accomplishment to her belt. The past few months have been exceptionally great for Nicki Minaj. From dropping singles to being honored at award shows, the mother of one has managed to remain relevant for more than a decade. Of course, her hard work comes with accomplishments, and she boasted about her most recent one on social media.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Fan Attempts To Snatch Rapper's Wig During Rolling Loud NY: Video

Nicki Minaj's fans go undeniably hard for her, but even their love for the Queen of Rap won't prevent them from attempting to snatch her wig from time to time. During her star-studded set at Rolling Loud New York this weekend, the 39-year-old made quite an impression on fans, bringing out guests like Lil Uzi Vert to perform their 2017 collab track, "The Way Life Goes," as well as names like BIA, G Herbo, and Fivio Foreign, but those weren't even the most talk-about moments from her headlining set.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopWired

Nicki Minaj Files $75K Defamation Lawsuit Against Gossip Page

Rapper Nicki Minaj may often be beefed out with her fellow female rap star—Cardi B, but she is borrowing a page from the Bronx rapper’s book.  Minaj is filing a defamation lawsuit against a social media commentator named “Nosey Heaux” who alleged that she is addicted to cocaine. According to TMZ, the Queens native is suing […] The post Nicki Minaj Files $75K Defamation Lawsuit Against Gossip Page appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MUSIC
EW.com

Kristen Stewart and Charlize Theron dress alike at Snow White premiere

We saw London, we saw France, we saw Charlize Theron and Kristen Stewart in strikingly sheer gowns at the U.K. premiere of Snow White and The Huntsman. While Theron flashed a pair of sexy hotpants underneath her Christian Dior Haute Couture, Stewart worked a more goth version of the layered look in Marchesa's lace dress and embroidered skeleton illusion bodysuit.
CELEBRITIES
People

John Stamos Reveals Son Billy 'Broke His Wrist' While Playing on the Monkey Bars

The Full House star and wife Caitlin McHugh share 4½-year-old son Billy John Stamos's little boy is on the mend. During his appearance on The View Thursday, the actor, 59, shared that his 4½-year-old son Billy recently "broke his wrist" after a mishap on the monkey bars. While chatting about season 2 of his Disney+ series Big Shot, in which Stamos plays the coach of a girls' basketball team, Stamos said he hopes Billy doesn't get into sports as the actor knows "nothing" about it. "Is Billy into sports yet?...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Kaley Cuoco shares pics of her baby bump, candid early pregnancy moments

Kaley Cuoco has plenty to share about her early days of being pregnant. The “Flight Attendant” star, who announced Oct. 11 that she and “Ozark” actor Tom Pelphrey are expecting a baby girl, later posted some photos and videos on her Instagram story chronicling some memorable moments of her pregnancy.
CELEBRITIES

