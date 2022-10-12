Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Biden: Truss plan a 'mistake' amid 'worldwide inflation'
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Saturday called embattled British Prime Minister Liz Truss' abandoned tax cut plan a “mistake,” and said he is worried that other nations' fiscal policies may hurt the U.S. amid “worldwide inflation." Biden said it was “predictable” that the...
Meet Isaac and Esteban Hernández: the 1st siblings to reach top rank of SF Ballet
As we continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, we are bringing you the story of two Latino dancers that are making a difference in the ballet industry.
SFGate
Putin calls his actions in Ukraine 'correct and timely'
KYIV, UKRAINE (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday he expects his mobilization of army reservists for combat in Ukraine to be completed in about two weeks, allowing him to end an unpopular and chaotic call-up meant to counter Ukrainian battlefield gains and solidify his illegal annexation of occupied territory.
SFGate
Racist remarks: Hurt, betrayal among LA's Indigenous people
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bricia Lopez has welcomed people of all walks to dine at her family's popular restaurant on the Indigenous-influenced food of her native Mexican state of Oaxaca — among them Nury Martinez, the first Latina elected president of the Los Angeles City Council. The restaurant,...
RELATED PEOPLE
SFGate
EXPLAINER: What's the state of Russia's missile arsenal?
WASHINGTON (AP) — As Russia bombarded Ukraine this week, military observers were left wondering about how many and what types of missiles Russia still has in its arsenal. In other words, how long can the Kremlin keep up the barrage?. Some analysts believe Russia could be running down its...
Comments / 0