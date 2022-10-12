ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Work to begin on clearing forest fire fuel from Parleys Canyon

By Tamara Vaifanua
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09sg6H_0iWLo3rs00
A biker rides down Lambs Canyon on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. An interagency fuel reduction project will be taking place in the Parleys Canyon area to improve the health of the Parleys Creek watershed and enhance the wildlife habitat in the area. One of the outcomes is to maintain a sustainable recreational experience. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

A major effort to protect our canyons, homes and property from devastating wildfires is about to get underway.

Several agencies including the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, Salt Lake City Public Utilities, Summit County Public Lands and the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands will be working in Parleys Canyon to clear dead trees and brush to reduce the risk of wildfires.

It’s important work that will save lives.

With the prolonged drought and extreme heat, wildfire season is turning into more of a year-round challenge.

Related

“In order to prevent the negative impacts from catastrophic wildfires, it’s important to manage the forest in a way where we have a resilient healthy forest,” said Bekee Hotze, of the Salt Lake Ranger District.

The fuel reduction projects at Parleys Canyon include cutting down trees over several hundred acres, piling them, and eventually burning them.

These projects are also vital to protecting our drinking water. The watershed at Parleys Canyon supplies water to 360,000 people in the Salt Lake Valley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sFvRY_0iWLo3rs00
Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

“If a wildfire were to start in this canyon not only would it risk this watershed, but it could spread to other watersheds where we get our drinking water as well,” said Laura Briefer, director of Salt Lake City Department of Public Utilities.

By conducting these fuel reduction projects, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources says it’s actually a positive thing for wildlife.

Related

“A lot of people have concerns about seeing heavy machinery on the landscape and cutting down trees,” said Robby Edgel, a habitat restoration biologist with DWR. “It can be alarming to people, but we want people to know that we have the best science behind us and a lot of on-the-ground experience.”

Visitors should keep in mind, with the heavy equipment around, to stay out of prohibited areas. Be sure to plan ahead as there will be some intermittent trailhead closures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hrvie_0iWLo3rs00
Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11zkOa_0iWLo3rs00
Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qIPwD_0iWLo3rs00
Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x1QA0_0iWLo3rs00
Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=341pum_0iWLo3rs00
Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aLfmV_0iWLo3rs00
Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

Great Salt Lake to get water infusion; entity planned to promote conservation

Efforts to bolster water levels in the Great Salt Lake are in line for a big dose of help from the state’s water providers and some of Utah’s leading businesses. Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson on Thursday announced that the Weber Basin and Jordan Valley water conservancy districts will send an additional 30,000 acre feet of water to the lake, above and beyond what they’re otherwise expected to let loose. The Weber Basin Water Conservancy District, one of several water providers around the state, serves Weber County and taps into the Pineview Reservoir, among others.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
State
Utah State
ABC4

Haunted house shut down in Murray, moves to Tooele

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – A former Murray haunted house owner is moving his spooky animatronics to Tooele after Murray City said his business didn’t meet code. The former business owner disagreed, and said he was treated unfairly.  “It’s extremely hard to run any entertainment business, let alone a haunted house business, because all of your […]
MURRAY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parleys Canyon#Forest Fire#Canyons#National Forest
Axios Salt Lake City

LDS churchyards still green in Salt Lake despite announcement of water reductions

More than three months after the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced it was focusing on water conservation, its lawns in Salt Lake County remain mostly lush and green.Driving the news: Axios surveyed more than 120 meetinghouses and other church properties in Salt Lake County during the first 10 days of October, after a summer of record-breaking heat during a continuing drought.Only four of the lawns showed notable water stress or dormancy.More than 90% of the sites were overwhelmingly landscaped with healthy, green turf grass.Why it matters: State and local leaders are imploring homeowners to reduce their landscaping...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Pyramid

Fuller Center provides housing help for Provo family

Keeping a family together, under one roof, safe from the elements, with enough food and clothing to get along is challenging, at best, for most people. Trying to keep all of that on a low income is monumental. That is what the seven-member Estrada family – two parents and five...
PROVO, UT
buildingsaltlake.com

Intermountain to begin demolishing the Sears Building this week

The Sears Building is coming down. The long-time anchor in a sea of parking is set to be demolished as part of a secretive new development by Intermountain Healthcare, which owns most of the 10-acre block between 700 and 800 South, State and Main streets. Hospital officials confirmed the imminent...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahstories.com

Utah’s Unsolved Mysteries: Can the Public Help Solve Utah’s Cold Cases?

Years after Cody Lynn Dodge was found dead in his West Valley City home, who shot him remains a mystery. Investigators say there was no forced entry into the residence, indicating the 27-year-old knew his killer. However, nothing that has been learned so far about the Sept. 21, 2008 slaying has led to an arrest and the case has gone cold.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Utah officials decry the dangers of new “rainbow” fentanyl

SALT LAKE CITY — The synthetic opioid, fentanyl, is dangerous enough, Utah safety officials said at a press conference today. But, with the increasing trend of fake fentanyl pills and the addition of color to create the new “rainbow fentanyl,” officials are concerned that the ongoing opioid crisis in the United States could become worse.
UTAH STATE
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
44K+
Followers
28K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy