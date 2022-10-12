Taco Bell brings back Nacho Fries, introduces new menu item

A Taco Bell logo at a restaurant in Miami. After bringing back the Enchirito last week, the company is bringing back yet another menu item from the past. | Wilfredo Lee, Associated Press

If there’s one fast-food chain that knows how to mix it up, it’s Taco Bell. After bringing back the Enchirito last week, the company is bringing back yet another menu item from the past.

On Wednesday, the Mexican fast-food chain said in an email that it is relaunching Nacho Fries, but with a twist.

What are Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries?

Fans of the brand are already familiar with Nacho Fries — seasoned, crispy fries served with a warm nacho cheese sauce, for $1.79.

Related

But Taco Bell is offering another choice in partnership with Truff. This version will feature Truff’s “Hotter Hot Sauce,” a blend of black truffles and red chili peppers with a hint of creaminess, on the bed of fries. Grilled marinated steak, shredded cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, nacho cheese sauce and sour cream are added on top.

“We are constantly in awe of the team at Taco Bell. They have been able to turn a fast food concept into a global, culture-centric lifestyle brand through its forward thinking approach to collaborations, menu items and more,” said Nick Guillen, the co-founder and co-CEO of Truff. “From the start, it was clear that their approach to innovation defies the conventions of fast food in very unique ways. We are excited to bring this sauce to the masses.”

This loaded version is priced at $4.49.

Track limited supplies yourself

After Taco Bell introduced the Mexican Pizza, the supplies were quick to run out , leaving customers disappointed.

This time, the fast-food chain has created a tracker available on the Taco Bell app to make sure all fans get a taste.

Nacho Fries and Loaded Truff Nacho Fries will be available for a limited time, starting Oct. 13.

Related