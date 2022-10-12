Effective: 2022-10-13 17:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-13 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Custer Co Plains; Northern Foot Hills; Rapid City; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING Northwest winds have decreased below advisory levels, so the wind advisory will be allowed to expire. Although the winds will decrease some this evening, breezy conditions are expected overnight.

