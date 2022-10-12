ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

ZDNet

A surprising number of PCs can't upgrade to Windows 11. Here's why

Just over 40% of all enterprise workstations won't make the upgrade to Windows 11 due to Microsoft's minimum hardware requirements, according to new research from IT asset management firm Lansweeper. Microsoft released Windows 11 in October 2021 and released Windows 11 22H2 on September 20, but many organisations haven't got...
COMPUTERS
GAMINGbible

New Xbox console already being teased by Microsoft

We’re fast approaching the two-year anniversaries of the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S. Thanks to stock issues and scalpers, for some of us, it probably feels like significantly less time has passed since those fateful releases - Sony’s new-gen console in particular is still notoriously hard to come by at the recommended retail price.
VIDEO GAMES
Daily Mail

Microsoft heralds 'new era' of computing with launch of Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5 and Surface 2+ - but analyst says flagship product updates are only 'incremental'

Microsoft has heralded a 'new era' of computing with the launch of new devices in its touchscreen Surface range. The Redmond, Washington-based tech giant has revealed the £1,099 Surface Pro 9, a 2-in-1 detachable with the 'power of a laptop and the flexibility of a tablet'. It's also revealed...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Microsoft’s DirectStorage may improve loading times by 200%, but don’t get too excited

Microsoft has just introduced GPU decompression to its new DirectStorage API, bringing it to version 1.1. GPU decompression can provide huge performance gains in gaming — Microsoft promises up to a 200% performance improvement in loading times. Unfortunately, it’s still much too early to get excited — we might not see DirectStorage for quite a while.
SOFTWARE
Digital Trends

Nvidia expands DLSS 2 support, but DLSS 3 remains elusive

Nvidia has shared some happy news today — the library of games that support DLSS is about to expand. With updates coming to plenty of new titles, there’ll be more opportunities to try out DLSS for yourself. Unfortunately, Nvidia’s cutting-edge DLSS 3 tech is still quite elusive. Only...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

Everything New From the October 2022 Microsoft Event

Microsoft just concluded its October 2022 event, where it celebrated ten years of Microsoft Surface while launching its latest hardware and software offerings. The company is releasing a new laptop, tablet, and PC, plus new apps. As such, let's dive into what's new from Microsoft. Surface Laptop 5. The Surface...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Did Microsoft accidentally leak the next version of Windows?

A brief glimpse of a desktop. Just a moment to take in what you were looking at. But then it hits you. Did Microsoft accidentally leak its next version of Windows during the company’s Ignite event? Many watching the event are asking the same question. Zac Bowden at Windows...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

The RTX 4080 unlaunch is the worst news for GPU prices since crypto

Nvidia is “unlaunching” the 12GB RTX 4080, which is such a strange move that Nvidia made up a whole new word to mark the occasion. On one hand, it’s a positive development for a card that most of us thought was a very bad idea. On the other hand, it’s also a very worrying sign for already rising GPU prices.
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

Razer may win the Internet with interchangeable ears on its new headset — oh, it has a handheld gaming console too

RazerCon 2022 is off and running today with the keynote for the third annual “celebration of gaming culture” from Razer showing off some of the latest hardware from the gaming giant. The Razer Edge 5G handheld console will be the highlight of the event for some; however, the updated Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro headset with its new interchangeable ears will steal the show for others.
VIDEO GAMES
Cult of Mac

Halloween Sale: Buy Windows 10 key for only $13 and get free upgrade to Windows 11

This post on discount Microsoft software is presented by CdkeySales.com. If you want scary-good deals on Microsoft software, head to the big Halloween Sale at software activation keys provider CdkeySales.com. As a Cult of Mac reader, you can click on the links below and get an even better deal on Windows 10 that gets you a free upgrade to Windows 11. And you can score big savings on plenty of other Microsoft software, as well.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld review: For enthusiasts only

“The Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld is a well-built, but niche device for hardcore cloud gaming enthusiasts only.”. The Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld is the first of a new kind of gaming device: a handheld tailored specifically to cloud gaming. Streaming games from the cloud is something that people can do with a PC, phone, or Samsung TV, so there’s a lot of pressure on this handheld to prove why players should be interested in it … especially when they can buy a cheaper mobile controller like the Razer Kishi V2 for their phone.
VIDEO GAMES

