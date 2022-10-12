RazerCon 2022 is off and running today with the keynote for the third annual “celebration of gaming culture” from Razer showing off some of the latest hardware from the gaming giant. The Razer Edge 5G handheld console will be the highlight of the event for some; however, the updated Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro headset with its new interchangeable ears will steal the show for others.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 HOURS AGO