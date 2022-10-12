Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
A surprising number of PCs can't upgrade to Windows 11. Here's why
Just over 40% of all enterprise workstations won't make the upgrade to Windows 11 due to Microsoft's minimum hardware requirements, according to new research from IT asset management firm Lansweeper. Microsoft released Windows 11 in October 2021 and released Windows 11 22H2 on September 20, but many organisations haven't got...
New Razer Edge Android gaming console the latest to go all-in on cloud gaming
Reservations to buy the Razer Edge are open now following its RazerCon reveal. It's a 6.8-inch 144Hz AMOLED device that plays Android games and cloud gaming or streams games from your nearby PC.
IGN
NVIDIA GeForce Now Cloud Gaming Service Update Allows Players to Stream Games at 1600p on Google Chrome
NVIDIA's cloud game streaming platform in GeForce Now receives a major upgrade, as players can now play their favorite titles on Google Chrome with a resolution of 1600p. As mentioned in a new blog post from NVIDIA, GeForce Now RTX 3080 members can now enjoy their games on 120 FPS with a resolution of 1600p instead of the previous 1440p resolution cap.
Need a powerful coding laptop? Get the Microsoft Surface 4 laptop for $300 less at Best Buy
Want a touch-screen laptop that's great for coursework, coding and more? Save big on Surface 4 Laptops with Best Buy.
RELATED PEOPLE
Microsoft unveils $4,299 Surface desktop computer
Microsoft's most expensive Surface device is about to get even pricier.
New Xbox console already being teased by Microsoft
We’re fast approaching the two-year anniversaries of the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S. Thanks to stock issues and scalpers, for some of us, it probably feels like significantly less time has passed since those fateful releases - Sony’s new-gen console in particular is still notoriously hard to come by at the recommended retail price.
Microsoft heralds 'new era' of computing with launch of Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5 and Surface 2+ - but analyst says flagship product updates are only 'incremental'
Microsoft has heralded a 'new era' of computing with the launch of new devices in its touchscreen Surface range. The Redmond, Washington-based tech giant has revealed the £1,099 Surface Pro 9, a 2-in-1 detachable with the 'power of a laptop and the flexibility of a tablet'. It's also revealed...
notebookcheck.net
Microsoft refreshes Surface Laptop 13.5-inch and 15-inch models without AMD Ryzen options
Microsoft has unveiled the Surface Laptop 5, arguably the most minor of upgrades at today's hardware launch event. As expected, Microsoft offers the Surface Laptop 5 series with the Core i5-1235U and the Core i7-1255U. According to Microsoft's website, consumers can order the Surface Laptop 5 series in the following configurations:
IN THIS ARTICLE
Amazon Prime Day PS5 sales live: all the best deals on PS5 gear from games to headsets to SSDs
We're rounding up all the best and latest Amazon prime Day PS5 sales and deals as they come in.
Digital Trends
Microsoft’s DirectStorage may improve loading times by 200%, but don’t get too excited
Microsoft has just introduced GPU decompression to its new DirectStorage API, bringing it to version 1.1. GPU decompression can provide huge performance gains in gaming — Microsoft promises up to a 200% performance improvement in loading times. Unfortunately, it’s still much too early to get excited — we might not see DirectStorage for quite a while.
Digital Trends
Nvidia expands DLSS 2 support, but DLSS 3 remains elusive
Nvidia has shared some happy news today — the library of games that support DLSS is about to expand. With updates coming to plenty of new titles, there’ll be more opportunities to try out DLSS for yourself. Unfortunately, Nvidia’s cutting-edge DLSS 3 tech is still quite elusive. Only...
Digital Trends
PlayStation and Xbox are getting officially licensed Razer Hammerhead earbuds
The Razer Hammerhead line is expanding with a new set of earbuds officially licensed by PlayStation and Xbox. With a visual design meant to match the PS5 and Xbox Series X, Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed earbuds come with a Type-C dongle and feature up to 30 hours of battery life. Razer’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Amazon Prime Day gaming sales live: save with PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch deals
Amazon Prime Day gaming sales are underway, and we're bringing you all the biggest savings across PS5, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch right here.
makeuseof.com
Everything New From the October 2022 Microsoft Event
Microsoft just concluded its October 2022 event, where it celebrated ten years of Microsoft Surface while launching its latest hardware and software offerings. The company is releasing a new laptop, tablet, and PC, plus new apps. As such, let's dive into what's new from Microsoft. Surface Laptop 5. The Surface...
Digital Trends
Did Microsoft accidentally leak the next version of Windows?
A brief glimpse of a desktop. Just a moment to take in what you were looking at. But then it hits you. Did Microsoft accidentally leak its next version of Windows during the company’s Ignite event? Many watching the event are asking the same question. Zac Bowden at Windows...
Digital Trends
The RTX 4080 unlaunch is the worst news for GPU prices since crypto
Nvidia is “unlaunching” the 12GB RTX 4080, which is such a strange move that Nvidia made up a whole new word to mark the occasion. On one hand, it’s a positive development for a card that most of us thought was a very bad idea. On the other hand, it’s also a very worrying sign for already rising GPU prices.
laptopmag.com
Razer may win the Internet with interchangeable ears on its new headset — oh, it has a handheld gaming console too
RazerCon 2022 is off and running today with the keynote for the third annual “celebration of gaming culture” from Razer showing off some of the latest hardware from the gaming giant. The Razer Edge 5G handheld console will be the highlight of the event for some; however, the updated Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro headset with its new interchangeable ears will steal the show for others.
Cult of Mac
Halloween Sale: Buy Windows 10 key for only $13 and get free upgrade to Windows 11
This post on discount Microsoft software is presented by CdkeySales.com. If you want scary-good deals on Microsoft software, head to the big Halloween Sale at software activation keys provider CdkeySales.com. As a Cult of Mac reader, you can click on the links below and get an even better deal on Windows 10 that gets you a free upgrade to Windows 11. And you can score big savings on plenty of other Microsoft software, as well.
Digital Trends
Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld review: For enthusiasts only
“The Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld is a well-built, but niche device for hardcore cloud gaming enthusiasts only.”. The Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld is the first of a new kind of gaming device: a handheld tailored specifically to cloud gaming. Streaming games from the cloud is something that people can do with a PC, phone, or Samsung TV, so there’s a lot of pressure on this handheld to prove why players should be interested in it … especially when they can buy a cheaper mobile controller like the Razer Kishi V2 for their phone.
The new shooter from the makers of Bulletstorm is delayed to 2023
Witchfire was supposed to be out near the end of this year but is being extensively redesigned as an open-world game.
Comments / 0