ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, MI

Jim Belushi is launching his ‘Blues Brothers’-themed cannabis brand in Michigan

By Steve Neavling
Detroit Metro Times
Detroit Metro Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KGV0p_0iWLnYw700
Jim Belushi.

Actor and comedian Jim Belushi will introduce his Blues Brothers -themed line of cannabis products in Michigan.

Belushi is slated make an appearance Friday at the Cloud Cannabis dispensary in Utica for a meet-and-greet with fans.

He’s showcasing three blended pre-rolls and a full-spectrum vape cartridge at
Cloud Cannabis at 44115 Van Dyke Ave., Utica from 2-4 p.m. The dispensary is the first in the Detroit area to carry the Blues Brothers brand.

Unlike other famous people with cannabis brands — Snoop Dogg, Seth Rogan, and Willie Nelson, for example — Belushi grows his own weed at Belushi’s Farm, a sprawling cannabis growing operation in Oregon.

The farm, launched in 2015, includes 93 acres of cannabis plants grown along the Rogue River in Southern Oregon’s Banana Belt, known for its abundance of sun, water, and fresh air.

Belushi’s new products include the “Jam Out to a Hit Single” pre-rolls and the “Dance to a Discreet High with Melodic Effects” vape cartridges.

According to a press release, Belushi, whose comedian brother John died of a drug overdose in 1982 at age 33, is a proponent of cannabis for its medicinal properties.

At Cloud Cannabis, Belushi will also be signing posters and taking photos with his fans.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters , and follow us on Google News , Apple News , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , Reddit , or TikTok .

Comments / 29

The Mash
3d ago

😑 This seems to be the problem. We have too many "famous" outsiders coming in with their products pushing out local growers.

Reply(3)
23
Ian Bowling
2d ago

To many celebrities, corporate involved, takes the local folks out, and that sucks,

Reply(2)
7
Nancy Bozynski
2d ago

Just because he is famous doesn't his pot is good. Let his weed speak for himself. There's nothing wrong wit trying it. right?

Reply(2)
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Detroit, MI
City
Oregon Township, MI
State
Oregon State
City
Utica, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Nelson
Person
Jim Belushi
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Seth Rogan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Medicinal Cannabis#The Blues Brothers#Cloud Cannabis#Belushi S Farm#Google News#Apple News#Tiktok
wdet.org

Redford Theatre honors beloved local horror host

A whole generation of Metro Detroiters remembers hearing the familiar voice of Sir Graves Ghastly on their TVs every Saturday afternoon around this time of year, presenting “tales of supernatural ghost stories, monster tales and stories to chill your blood.”. This weekend at the Redford Theatre, there’s going to...
DETROIT, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and like to go out with your family and friends from to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious food, and also providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week, which make them a good choice for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Detroit Metro Times

Detroit Metro Times

Detroit, MI
1K+
Followers
284
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 30 years Metro Times has been Detroit’s premier alternative source for news, arts, culture, music, film, food, fashion and more.

 https://www.metrotimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy