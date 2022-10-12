Read full article on original website
WTGS
Chatham County reports nearly 10,000-gallon sewage spill in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — On Wednesday, Chatham County experienced sewer spills of raw sewage on Cardinal Road and Elizabeth Circle, according to the county. Officials said an estimated 7,000 gallons of raw sewage on Elizabeth Circle and 2,500 gallons on Cardinal Road leaked from manholes, with some of it entering Herb Creek.
wtoc.com
City of Savannah evicts homeless camp under the Truman Parkway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Continuing coverage tonight following the eviction of the homeless camp under the Truman Parkway in Savannah. We were able to go inside the camp in previous months, but today the city wouldn’t allow that as they had over a dozen police vehicles out there and cited a public safety concern for keeping us away from the residents as the city evicted them.
City clears out homeless encampment under Truman Bridge, displaces dozens
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — City officials estimate that nearly 50 people were living underneath the Truman Bridge on President Street, and had been for decades now. Thursday at 1 p.m. marked their deadline to gather their things and leave the premises or risk having their belongings bulldozed and destroyed. “We have beds located at various […]
WJCL
Bones found in downtown Savannah construction site "not human"
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah police have confirmed that the bones found at a construction site in downtown Savannah last week are not human. Police say the objects were found Saturday afternoon near the intersection of Bull and Broughton streets. SPD says they've turned the items over to the Georgia...
Local hospital now has level 1 emergency cardiac care center
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Cardiovascular patients across coastal Georgia now have new resources and improved access to medical care. It follows the closure of a major medical center in Atlanta. “If you look across the entire country, cardiovascular disease remains the number one killer of men and women of all ages,” said Dr. Chadwick Stouffer. […]
WJCL
SpaceX Dragon spacecraft spotted over Georgia, South Carolina sky as it reenters atmosphere
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: SpaceX Dragon as seen from Savannah. The SpaceX Dragon reentered Earth's atmosphere Friday afternoon, visible in the skies above Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry as it made its way to splash down in Jacksonville, Fla. The ship landed around 4:50 p.m. A sonic boom could...
Hinesville man killed when tree he was cutting falls on him
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — A Hinesville man was killed this Thursday afternoon after the tree he was cutting fell on him. According to Detective William Oberlander, emergency services first responders responded to the 900 block of Fox Haven Court shortly after 5 p.m. Oberlander was unable to confirm if the man was in the process of cutting the […]
Lowcountry town to enforce new ordinance for boat owners
PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) — The town of Port Royal has grown frustrated with the number of abandoned boats and now they’re ready to end the problem. Town council is looking to enforce new rules for boat owners. Once approved, it a permit would be required for anchoring within a certain distance of docks, marinas, […]
WJCL
Effingham County Fair Now Open
Springfield, Ga. — The Effingham County Fair is Kicking off Thursday in Springfield, GA. Open everyday at 5pm, the fair runs through next Saturday October 22 with ride pass deals on select dates. Tuesday and Thursday of next week all you can ride passes will be available for $15.
WJCL
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson Calls for Action to Rename Calhoun Square
One of Savannah's squares may soon get a new name in the fight to end reminders of confederate leaders. City leaders are working to rename Calhoun Square, which is named after former vice president John Calhoun. Mayor Van Johnson is putting in a call to action to remove the name...
wtoc.com
One person shot in the back in Friday night shooting in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police responded to the scene of a shooting at West 57th and Boyd St. around 11:00 Friday night. According to police a male received a non life-threatening gunshot wound to the back. There is no further information at this time. Stick with WTOC for updates.
allongeorgia.com
Most Recent Bulloch & Surrounding Counties Food Service Inspections Oct 4 – 11, 2022
Scores below 70 are considered failing. When a restaurant is deemed unacceptable, follow-up inspections are generally completed within 10 days of the original evaluation. These are the most current reports. Bulloch County. JOHN’S PLACE. 4 W ALTMAN ST STATESBORO, GA 30458. Phone Number: (912) 764-6906. Permit Type: FS. Last...
WJCL
Police: Missing Savannah toddler is dead. But there's no body, and no charges
Chatham County Police say the 20-month-old toddler who disappeared from his Savannah home last week is dead. They also say his mother is the prime suspect. But they've not yet charged her. Below: Why haven't police arrested Quinton Simon's mother?. Quinton Simon was last seen at his home the morning...
vanishinggeorgia.com
White Chimney River, McIntosh County
Originating in swampland east of Young Man Road in northern McIntosh County, the White Chimney River [also referred to as White Chimney Creek] flows southerly for several miles before joining the Sapelo River. I haven’t located an origin for the name, but would presume it to be related to an early house or other landmark with white chimneys. Seems logical, but who knows…
wtoc.com
Liberty Co. teacher recognized as teacher of the year by Air and Space Forces Association
HINEVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A teacher in Liberty County is out of this world! At least, her teaching style is. A gifted resources teacher at Frank Long Elementary is being recognized for her dedication to teaching about outer space and other STEM topics. Mrs. Becky Busby has been bringing space...
WSAV-TV
Where’s Bunny Ware, North GA Mountains Edition!
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This week, Bunny Ware comes to us from North Georgia where all of the fantastic fall festivities are underway! With fall being in full swing up in North Georgia, these fun events are only a day trip away and worth the adventure!. Bunny visited our...
WRDW-TV
Ga. agency pulls GI Bill funding for church that was raided
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A state agency removed GI Bill eligibility from churches that were at the center of FBI raids over the summer, including at a location in Augusta. In June, the FBI served a search warrant at the Assembly of Prayer church on Old Tobacco Road just outside Gate 5 of Fort Gordon. At the same time, the agency served search warrants at a sister church in the Savannah area. Similar raids took place at church facilities elsewhere.
WJCL
Bulloch County fake traffic stop leads to investigation
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — An internal investigation is underway at the Georgia Department of Corrections following a suspicious traffic stop on Highway 301 in Bulloch County. The Bulloch County Sheriff's Office received a report Tuesday from a man who says he was pulled over near A.J. Riggs Road. The man told deputies he felt the stop was "extremely suspicious.
WRDW-TV
Augusta voters react to Walker, Warnock debate
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s debate night in Georgia as Rafael Warnock and Herschel Walker finally face off in Savannah in the race for U.S. Senate. They covered a variety of topics, including their views on abortion. Georgia’s election rules say the winner must secure more than 50 percent...
Georgia hotel ranked as one of best haunted hotels in U.S.
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A hotel in Georgia is listed as one of the best haunted hotels in the country, according to USA Today. The publication ranked the top 10 haunted hotels as part of its 10Best Readers’ Choice rankings for 2022. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
