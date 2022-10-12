ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

University of Southern Indiana’s RN program ranks #2 in Indiana

By Jana Garrett
 3 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The University of Southern Indiana’s RN program has been ranked as one of the best in Indiana.

According to Registered Nursing , USI is home to some of the most widely acclaimed nursing curriculum in the state. Officials say with BSN and MSN pathways to guide nursing students to their goals, USI graduates are caring advocates of individuals, families and communities. USI ranked behind Indiana University Northwest, which came in at #1.

DOJ reaches settlement with nursing board

Registered Nursing says nursing programs were assessed on several factors which represent how well a program supports students during school, towards licensure, and beyond. Officials say they analyzed past and present first-time NCLEX-RN “pass-rates” – weighted by year.

People can learn more about the methodology used here.

WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

