University of Southern Indiana’s RN program ranks #2 in Indiana
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The University of Southern Indiana’s RN program has been ranked as one of the best in Indiana.
According to Registered Nursing , USI is home to some of the most widely acclaimed nursing curriculum in the state. Officials say with BSN and MSN pathways to guide nursing students to their goals, USI graduates are caring advocates of individuals, families and communities. USI ranked behind Indiana University Northwest, which came in at #1.DOJ reaches settlement with nursing board
Registered Nursing says nursing programs were assessed on several factors which represent how well a program supports students during school, towards licensure, and beyond. Officials say they analyzed past and present first-time NCLEX-RN “pass-rates” – weighted by year.
People can learn more about the methodology used here.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).
Comments / 0