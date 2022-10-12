‘Three’s Company’ star Suzanne Somers, 75, unveils youthful physique alongside granddaughters Camelia, Violet

Mark Wahlberg is putting his family first. The “Father Stu” star revealed he packed up his things and moved his family out of their plush $90 million California mansion in a bid for a “better life.” Appearing on Tuesday’s episode of “The Talk,” Wahlberg opened up about the “biggest challenge” he faces while having to balance his career and being a family man. “I want to be able to work from home,” Wahlberg, 51, said. “I moved to California many years ago to pursue acting, and I’ve only made a couple of movies in the entire time that I was there.” “So, to be...

