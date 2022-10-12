ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pflugerville, TX

Incumbent Weiss faces write-in challenge for Place 3 seat on Pflugerville City Council

By Fernanda Figueroa, Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago

An incumbent vying for his third term on the Pflugerville City Council faces a political newcomer for the Place 3 seat in the Nov. 8 election.

Doug Weiss, a 48-year old manager of document engineering for Shutterfly, a web-based image publishing service, is running for his third and final term against write-in candidate Nicole Kosich, a 35-year-old continuing education provider and massage instructor, according to her application. Kosich turned in her application after the deadline to get her name on the ballot and on the last day to be a write-in candidate.

Mayor Victor Gonzales will be running unopposed for his third term. The mayor and City Council members are elected at large, which means they all serve the entire city. They serve three-year terms.

If Weiss wins his re-election bid, it would be his final term on the council due to the city charter, which limits council members and the mayor to three consecutive full terms in office.

Kosich did not response to requests about her campaign and does not have a campaign website.

Weiss said the biggest concerns he hears from residents are about traffic and transportation. Although the city has made strides in improving these issues as the city has grown, the work will have to continue, he said.

He said that if re-elected, he will continue his reputation for responsible governance and thinking of the long-term vision for the city.

Weiss said he is the best candidate because of his experience and motivation to work for the residents of Pflugerville.

"I hope to continue to serve the people of Pflugerville for as long as they'll have me."

About the candidates

PLACE 3

Doug Weiss

Education: Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Texas at Dallas.

Community involvement: He has served on the Pflugerville Community Development Corporation board for the past decade, and as president of the Pflugerville Rotary Club. He also serves on the Pflugerville Education Foundation board, is a member of the Pflugerville Downtown Association and of the Friends of the Pflugerville Library.

Nicole Kosich

Education: Not available.

Community involvement : Not available.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Incumbent Weiss faces write-in challenge for Place 3 seat on Pflugerville City Council

taylortx.gov

CITY OF TAYLOR CLARIFIES CEMETERY RULES AND REGULATIONS

The City of Taylor recently clarified the rules and regulations for the decoration of gravesites in the Taylor City Cemetery, reminding residents about items that are and are not permitted, and the City’s policies for removing items that are in violation of their rules and regulations. In January of this year the Cemetery Department discussed the appearance and safety of the cemetery with City Council and Council determined that the Department should begin strictly enforcing all Rules and Regulations for the cemetery.
TAYLOR, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for Oct. 6-13, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Oct. 6-13, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
