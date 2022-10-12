Read full article on original website
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Jokes Her 'Family Moved On' without Her While She Was Away at BravoCon
The cookbook author saw a series of cute family photos taken without her during her time away at BravoCon in New York City Chrissy Teigen is feeling a bit of FOMO after her family had a color-coordinated photoshoot while she was away. The cookbook author, who is currently expecting another baby with husband John Legend, joked on Twitter Sunday that her family had "moved on without [her]" as she saw Legend and their two kids had a photoshoot while she was away in New York City at BravoCon. "Saw...
Mom Welcomes Twins — and Learns Her Nurses Have the Same Names: 'Funny Story to Tell Our Girls!'
Mom Lauren Meehan discovered two of her nurses shared something important with her twins: the names Emma and Julia Before giving birth to her twin girls, mom Lauren Meehan shared a special moment with two delivery nurses. "As we were about to deliver, the team asked me if we had names picked out," Meehan, who welcomed the twins earlier this month, said in a statement shared with PEOPLE by Rose Medical Center in Colorado. "We told the room that we loved the names Emma and Julia," she added. "The room all broke...
Andy Cohen Brings Daughter Lucy to BravoCon as He Shares His Best Parenting Advice: 'Be Present'
The TV personality snapped an adorable picture with his 5-month-old daughter Lucy Eve while on stage at BravoCon Andy Cohen had a special helper at BravoCon over the weekend — his baby daughter Lucy Eve! On Sunday, the TV personality, 54, shared an adorable set of photos on Instagram with his 5-month-old daughter, who joined Cohen on stage at the New York City fan convention. In the sweet pictures, Cohen props his little girl on his lap and wraps one hand around her stomach as he holds a microphone...
Kelly Ripa 'Wouldn't Have Done' 'Live' with Regis Philbin Had She Known About Behind-the-Scenes Hardships
Kelly Ripa is looking back on her decades-long TV career. Ripa, 52, officially joined Live — which later became Live with Regis and Kelly — in 2001 after Philbin's longtime co-host Kathie Lee Gifford left the year before. Now, during an appearance on Dear Media's Not Skinny But...
Sylvester Stallone's Wife Jennifer Flavin 'Feels Heard and Appreciated' After Calling Off Divorce: Source
Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin are putting in the effort to make their marriage work after calling off their divorce. A source close to the couple tells PEOPLE, "They have moved past many negative issues and are working hard to make their marriage work. They really don't want a divorce. They both agree that they have issues. There is no blame."
90 Day Fiancé: Ed Kicks Out 'Dumb' Liz After She Tosses Her $13K Engagement Ring 'in a Bush' amid Fight
Ed and Liz's engagement party ended in a giant fight after Ed questioned his fiancée's sexuality It may be over for Ed "Big Ed" Brown and Elizabeth "Liz" Woods. Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? saw the continuation of a blowout fight between Ed, 57, and Liz, 29, which may end their engagement for good. Ed appeared to be done with the relationship entirely after Liz threw her engagement ring in the grass and left it behind. When she returned home, Ed noticed the ring...
90 Day: Natalie Questions Her Place in Josh's Life After Meeting 'Best Friend' — Who's His Gorgeous Ex Wife
Natalie met Josh's ex-wife Candace and son Jett on the latest episode of 90 Day: The Single Life 90 Day: The Single Life's Natalie Mordovtseva is questioning where she fits in to her on-again boyfriend Josh Weinstein's life. On Monday night's episode, the Ukrainian native told producers on the series that she was meeting with Josh's ex-wife Candace and the son they share together, Jett. "I'm afraid if they don't like me, it can be [a] breakup point for us," she said. After Josh met up with Natalie, he told her that...
Kelly Ripa Is Against Costar Hookups Despite 26-Year Marriage to Mark Consuelos: 'It Shouldn't Have Worked'
Kelly Ripa broke one of her biggest rules when she tied the knot with her All My Children costar Mark Consuelos Kelly Ripa isn't endorsing romantic relationships with costars — even though that's how she met her husband, Mark Consuelos. In a conversation on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the 52-year-old Live with Kelly and Ryan host explained how her relationship with Consuelos, 51, worked despite everything she believes in. "On paper, it should not have worked," Ripa said. "I say it all the time, I'm like,...
Ramona Singer Is Hesitant to Join RHONY's 'Loser Legacy' Spin-Off After Spotlight Made Her 'Unhinged'
"The people who they're going to bring back are people they didn't want to renew anyway," RHONY star Ramona Singer said of Bravo's planned Legacy spin-off Ramona Singer is conflicted about picking up the golden apple again. In an exclusive sneak peek at More Sauce's Reality with the King podcast, The Real Housewives of New York City star, 65, admits she's unsure of her future on the show's Legacy spin-off, which will feature original cast members, as she admitted the show makes her "unhinged." "I really don't know," Singer said of her potential...
Dolores Catania Reveals She's Living with Boyfriend Paulie Connell: 'He Wants to Make My Life Better'
Things are getting serious between The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania and her boyfriend, Paul "Paulie" Connell. When the reality star was asked during the "Let Me Tell You Something About Our Families" panel at BravoCon 2022 if she'd consider moving in with Connell, she revealed, "I already do," adding that they decided to take that next step in their relationship "last December."
Charlize Theron and Sigourney Weaver Both Praise Michelle Yeoh: 'She's Like a God in Our House'
Charlize Theron and Sigourney Weaver are both singing Michelle Yeoh's praises. At Elle's Women in Hollywood Celebration in Los Angeles on Monday, both Theron, 47, and Weaver, 73, shared admiration for the Everything Everywhere All At Once actress, who was an honoree at the event. Asked about actors in the...
'The Good Nurse': How Amy Loughren Helped Put Her Serial Killer Colleague Behind Bars: 'Nurses Are Badass'
The ICU nurse helped catch a killer. Her story is now being told in a new movie starring Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne In 2003, while working in the Intensive Care Unit at Somerset Hospital in New Jersey, Amy Loughren always looked forward to her shifts alongside fellow nurse Charles Cullen. "He was funny," Loughren tells PEOPLE. "We bonded right away and became friends." While Cullen seemed to be a devoted caregiver, detectives investigating mysterious deaths at the hospital would, with Loughren's help, expose him as one of...
Kelly Ripa Says 'Thank You' to Kathie Lee Gifford for Saying She Won't Read Her Book
"I am a person that tends to take a negative and turn it into a positive," Kelly Ripa said Kelly Ripa is choosing to focus on the positive. During an appearance on Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Ripa reacted to Kathie Lee Gifford's comment that she will not read Ripa's book Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories. Gifford's decision came as news headlines zeroed in on comments Ripa, 52, made in the book about the pair's former co-host Regis Philbin. "I didn't see the interview, so I tend to, like, not...
Jana Kramer Says She 'Went Real Crazy' After Ex Mike Caussin Cheated with 'More' Than 13 Women
"I destroyed all his Xboxes ... I wrote all over his tux," Kramer admitted on Red Table Talk Though Jana Kramer thinks her split from ex-husband Mike Caussin was for the best, there were still days when she struggled — and took out her anger on his possessions. "I shattered so many things in my house ... there was this pantry door. Me and my girlfriends took a bat to it and we just shattered it," she admitted in an exclusive clip from Red Table Talk,...
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco 'Couldn't Be Happier' as She Expects Baby Girl with Tom Pelphrey: Source
Kaley Cuoco and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first baby together, a daughter Kaley Cuoco can't wait for motherhood. The Flight Attendant star, 36, who is expecting her first baby, a daughter, with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, "couldn't be happier" with the Ozark star and is "very ready to be a mom," a source close to Cuoco tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "She is so excited that it's happening," adds the insider. "Kaley has been dreaming about this for a while. She is so happy." "Kaley will be an incredible mom," another source adds. "She's funny...
Amy Schumer Says Being Away from Son Gene for 65 Tour Dates Is 'Brutal': 'I Just Miss Him'
Amy Schumer is feeling the working mom guilt. On the New York City red carpet for the season five premiere of Inside Amy Schumer on Tuesday night, the comedian opened up to PEOPLE about missing her 3-year-old son Gene when she's out on tour. "I just want to be with...
Matthew Perry Opens Up About His Addiction Journey with a New Memoir: 'I'm Grateful to Be Alive'
The Friends star's new memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing hits bookshelves on Nov. 1 Matthew Perry is ready to share the truth about his life. The Friends star, 53, beloved for his portrayal of Chandler Bing on the hit TV series, has written a heartbreakingly beautiful memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing (available Nov. 1), detailing his journey — one filled with incredible highs and shattering lows. "I wanted to share when I was safe from going into the dark side of everything again," he tells...
