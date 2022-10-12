ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

WRAL

Schools, business, taxes, growth: Wake County leaders paint a picture of the future

The theme of this year's State of the County Address is "Painting a Picture of our Future." The speakers include: Sig Hutchinson, Chair of the Wake County Board of Commissioners; Catty Moore, Superintendent of the Wake County Public School System; Scott Ralls, President of Wake Technical Community College; and Adrienne Cole, President and CEO of the Raleigh Chamber.
newsoforange.com

‘Net-zero’ neighborhood to be first in Orange Co.

On paper, it looks like something from in the future. But to Jodi Bakst, the driving force behind a potential ‘net-zero’ neighborhood in Orange County, the development should be something North Carolinians see more frequently, and in present times. Bakst, who is owner of Real Estate Experts and...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

8.7% hike to Social Security checks won't cut it, some fear

ALEXANDRIA, VA. — In a year when inflation has made Americans' eyes pop when they fill up their gas or walk down aisles at the grocery store, many Social Security recipients worry whether the biggest cost-of-living increase in four decades will be enough to cover their needs. The Social...
cbs17

BB gun found at Cary middle school, principal says

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A BB gun was found at a middle school in Cary on Friday, according to the school’s principal. In a letter to families, Alston Ridge Middle School Principal Rodney Smith said the school received a report that a student had a firearm. Smith said officials searched the student’s belongings and found an unloaded BB gun in their backpack.
CARY, NC
cbs17

Gunfire in school bathroom triggered Cary High code red lockdown: police

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary High School was put under a code red lockdown late Wednesday morning after a report of gunfire was made at 11:38 a.m., according to Cary police. Just after 1:45 p.m., Cary police confirmed a single round was fired inside the school at 638 Walnut Street. The round was fired inside a bathroom, causing damage to one toilet, police said after investigating.
CARY, NC
duke.edu

A Durham Mural Becomes a Destination for the Heart-Sore

The newest mural in Durham is also one of the most photographed. Durham residents and visitors alike stop at 112 S. Duke St. to stand in front of words that speak to their pain and sorrow, but also their resilience and hopes. “Life is so beautiful. Life is so hard.”
DURHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

Chatham Park Check-In: Mosaic and 79 Degrees West

The Chatham Park Check-In continues with the next series of interviews, which cover the Mosaic multiuse center that features commercial, consumer and condominium space. Interviewed are Mosaic developers Kirk Bradley and Kevin Scanlon, plus Michelle Bolas and Sheryl Waddell, from Innovate Carolina, UNC-Chapel Hill’s department for innovation, entrepreneurship and economic development, who are creating the co-working space 79 Degrees West at the Mosaic.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Housing pain: Raleigh rents soar at double rate of inflation – 7th highest in US

Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets. This week, we take an in-depth look at what’s happening with rents in Raleigh and how it compares to inflation in the U.S. economy. Readers may also enjoy listening to a new WRAL podcast, Real Estate Rush, with the first four episodes now available for streaming or for download.
RALEIGH, NC
beckersspine.com

13-employee orthopedic practice could be headed for bankruptcy

Andrew Bush, MD, of Central Carolina Orthopaedic Associates in Sanford, N.C., hasn't seen his practice profit since at least 2018, Kaiser Health News reported Oct. 13. As an independent physician, he's one of many feeling the pressure of growing hospital systems buying smaller practices and attracting surgeons. Before the COVID-19...
SANFORD, NC
warrenrecord.com

Ribbon cutting celebrates grand opening

Warrenton and Warren County officials, representatives of the Lake Gaston Regional Chamber of Commerce, family and friends gather Saturday to celebrate the ribbon cutting and grand opening of Champions Maintenance & Cleaning Service, LLC at 115 N. Main St., Warrenton. For more information about services, call 252-257-2233, 252-257-3629 or 252-820-4695; email championmatthew01@gmail.com or visit www.championsmaintenanceservicellc.com.
WARRENTON, NC

