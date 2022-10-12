Read full article on original website
WRAL
Schools, business, taxes, growth: Wake County leaders paint a picture of the future
The theme of this year's State of the County Address is "Painting a Picture of our Future." The speakers include: Sig Hutchinson, Chair of the Wake County Board of Commissioners; Catty Moore, Superintendent of the Wake County Public School System; Scott Ralls, President of Wake Technical Community College; and Adrienne Cole, President and CEO of the Raleigh Chamber.
Wake school board moves forward with school equity plan
RALEIGH — Wake County school board members revised its draft equity plan at the Oct. 4 board meeting. Superintendent Catty Moore said the pandemic interrupted the board’s work surrounding its equity plan, but they are ready to move forward.
Parent angered by Fayetteville school assignment to emulate colonizers
The parent of a Cumberland County Schools student is speaking out against a class assignment she says is inappropriate and racially insensitive.
cbs17
Triangle’s pediatric hospital bed shortage: What health officials, community can do
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — What should you do if your child is sick and there’s a shortage of hospital beds? That’s a problem Triangle hospitals are facing right now. It comes as respiratory viruses — like influenza, COVID-19 and RSV — are surging among Triangle children.
Raleigh city workers could get a new one-time bonus this fall
The Raleigh City Council is expected to voted on the bonus plan next month.
newsoforange.com
‘Net-zero’ neighborhood to be first in Orange Co.
On paper, it looks like something from in the future. But to Jodi Bakst, the driving force behind a potential ‘net-zero’ neighborhood in Orange County, the development should be something North Carolinians see more frequently, and in present times. Bakst, who is owner of Real Estate Experts and...
'It's not enough': Older adults in Triangle say Social Security benefit doesn't offset rising costs
In effort to combat surging inflation, the Social Security Administration announced its largest cost of living adjustment in nearly 40 years of 8.7%. The move is going to put about $150 more per month into the pockets of those using Social Security starting in January. Raleigh resident Pat Byers, 71,...
8.7% hike to Social Security checks won't cut it, some fear
ALEXANDRIA, VA. — In a year when inflation has made Americans' eyes pop when they fill up their gas or walk down aisles at the grocery store, many Social Security recipients worry whether the biggest cost-of-living increase in four decades will be enough to cover their needs. The Social...
cbs17
BB gun found at Cary middle school, principal says
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A BB gun was found at a middle school in Cary on Friday, according to the school’s principal. In a letter to families, Alston Ridge Middle School Principal Rodney Smith said the school received a report that a student had a firearm. Smith said officials searched the student’s belongings and found an unloaded BB gun in their backpack.
cbs17
Gunfire in school bathroom triggered Cary High code red lockdown: police
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary High School was put under a code red lockdown late Wednesday morning after a report of gunfire was made at 11:38 a.m., according to Cary police. Just after 1:45 p.m., Cary police confirmed a single round was fired inside the school at 638 Walnut Street. The round was fired inside a bathroom, causing damage to one toilet, police said after investigating.
duke.edu
A Durham Mural Becomes a Destination for the Heart-Sore
The newest mural in Durham is also one of the most photographed. Durham residents and visitors alike stop at 112 S. Duke St. to stand in front of words that speak to their pain and sorrow, but also their resilience and hopes. “Life is so beautiful. Life is so hard.”
cbs17
16-year-old mass shooting victim was junior at Knightdale High, principal says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — James Thompson, a 16-year-old killed in a mass shooting in northeast Raleigh has been identified as a student of Knightdale High School. In a Friday morning statement, Principal Keith Richardson said Thompson was killed in the “tragic shooting on the Neuse River Greenway.”. “This...
cbs17
2 workers sent to hospital after inhaling chemical vapors at business in Durham, officials say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were sent to a hospital Friday morning after they had been exposed to hazardous chemicals, according to the City of Durham. At 10:40 a.m., firefighters said they responded to an automatic fire alarm at a business in the 600 block of Ellis Road. Upon arrival, units found a commercial structure with nothing visible.
chapelboro.com
Chatham Park Check-In: Mosaic and 79 Degrees West
The Chatham Park Check-In continues with the next series of interviews, which cover the Mosaic multiuse center that features commercial, consumer and condominium space. Interviewed are Mosaic developers Kirk Bradley and Kevin Scanlon, plus Michelle Bolas and Sheryl Waddell, from Innovate Carolina, UNC-Chapel Hill’s department for innovation, entrepreneurship and economic development, who are creating the co-working space 79 Degrees West at the Mosaic.
News of a Raleigh officer’s death was delivered next to the city’s police memorial
The memorial in front of city hall was dedicated to officers who have died in the line of duty, going back to 1922.
Housing pain: Raleigh rents soar at double rate of inflation – 7th highest in US
Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets. This week, we take an in-depth look at what’s happening with rents in Raleigh and how it compares to inflation in the U.S. economy. Readers may also enjoy listening to a new WRAL podcast, Real Estate Rush, with the first four episodes now available for streaming or for download.
carolinajournal.com
N.C. Treasurer puts the brakes on hiring of new Spring Lake town manager
N.C. State Treasurer Dale Folwell will not approve payment for Spring Lake's newly hired town manager Justine Jones. Based on her previous experiences with Kenly and Richland County, S.C., Folwell doesn't believe she is the right fit for the town. Spring Lake has faced two audits in 10 years that...
beckersspine.com
13-employee orthopedic practice could be headed for bankruptcy
Andrew Bush, MD, of Central Carolina Orthopaedic Associates in Sanford, N.C., hasn't seen his practice profit since at least 2018, Kaiser Health News reported Oct. 13. As an independent physician, he's one of many feeling the pressure of growing hospital systems buying smaller practices and attracting surgeons. Before the COVID-19...
warrenrecord.com
Ribbon cutting celebrates grand opening
Warrenton and Warren County officials, representatives of the Lake Gaston Regional Chamber of Commerce, family and friends gather Saturday to celebrate the ribbon cutting and grand opening of Champions Maintenance & Cleaning Service, LLC at 115 N. Main St., Warrenton. For more information about services, call 252-257-2233, 252-257-3629 or 252-820-4695; email championmatthew01@gmail.com or visit www.championsmaintenanceservicellc.com.
Meet the unicorns: 5 NC startups valued above $1 billion, with three in Triangle
Cary’s Epic Games far and away leads the pack with a valuation of $31.5 billion.
