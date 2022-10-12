Be sure to follow along for live updates during Week 9 of high school football in the Augusta area. More: With a win next week, Thomson football is set up for back-to-back region championships More: Check out these potential Augusta-area high school football region and playoff scenarios More: Here are the top Augusta-area flag football players to watch entering the 2022 season This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Results: Final scores from Augusta-area Week 9 high school football games

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO