ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Beatrice baseball, soccer head coaches resign

BEATRICE - Two Beatrice High School coaches have announced their resignation. Head baseball coach Chris Belding and head boys soccer coach Dave Henning both resigned from their positions on Wednesday. Belding led the Orangemen to a state championship in 2021 and to the state tournament in his final year, 2022....
BEATRICE, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#Athens Drive High School
The Augusta Chronicle

Results: Final scores from Augusta-area Week 9 high school football games

Be sure to follow along for live updates during Week 9 of high school football in the Augusta area. More: With a win next week, Thomson football is set up for back-to-back region championships More: Check out these potential Augusta-area high school football region and playoff scenarios More: Here are the top Augusta-area flag football players to watch entering the 2022 season This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Results: Final scores from Augusta-area Week 9 high school football games
AUGUSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy