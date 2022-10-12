Read full article on original website
SafeTiva Labs grand opening in Westfield
The cannabis industry continues to grow in our area. This time in Westfield, where a cannabis testing facility held its grand opening Friday night.
Gallery and art store holds grand opening in Holyoke
A new gallery and art store is now open in Holyoke for art-lovers across Western Massachusetts.
OneHolyoke CDC is hosting “Open Door Holyoke”
OneHolyoke CDC is hosting "Open Door Holyoke" on Saturday in Holyoke.
Gary Rome Auto Group announces passing of Jack the dog
Gary Rome Auto Group of Holyoke announced on Wednesday that Jack Rome, their official pet greeter, has passed away.
The Artist Café opens Thursday in downtown Springfield: ‘It’s a real Springfield vibe’
A new café with an emphasis on supporting local artists is opening Thursday in downtown Springfield. The Artist Cafe, located at 1365 Main St., is opening on Oct. 13. The cafe will offer coffee by Monsoon Roastery and will specialize in breakfast sandwiches and omelets for the morning crowd. Maynard points out that the café will use baked goods from Springfield vendors — such as Benson’s Bagels and pastries from Picky Diva Catering — and he emphasizes that all the work to get the shop up and running was done by Springfield contractors.
Affordable housing increasingly hard to find in Westfield and Western Massachusetts
WESTFIELD — “Rent affordability and stability remain probably the most critical challenge facing the state and the Pioneer Valley region,” Westfield Community Development Director Peter Miller recently told The Westfield News. Miller said single-family home prices have increased about 20% in the past two years in the...
94.7 WMAS morning show The Kellogg Krew celebrates 15 years
The Kellogg Krew, 94.7 WMAS morning show celebrates its 15th anniversary on Friday at their radio station.
Kohl’s opening first location in Berkshire County
Kohl's is set to open a new location in Berkshire County on November 4. The new store will be at 489 Pittsfield Road in Lenox.
Hampden county medium-risk category for COVID-19
Hampden county, and now the entire state of Massachusetts, is in the medium-risk category for COVID-19.
Northampton-based wine and cheese shop Provisions to open in Longmeadow
Northampton-based wine, beer and cheese shop Provisions will open its third store in Longmeadow in the coming weeks, aiming to serve customers before the bustling holiday season. Started in Northampton in 2011, and expanded to Amherst in 2020, Provisions sells wine and beer “with a story to tell,” co-owner Bruce...
Ironman race at Riverfront Park in Springfield to be held in 2023
A 70.3 mile triathlon is being announced at Riverfront Park in Springfield on Friday.
American International College honors their first Western Mass Police Academy candidate
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -American International College is sending off their first candidate to the Western Mass Police Academy. Officer Curtis McGuire is American International College’s very first candidate for the Western Mass Police Academy. Monday will mark his first day with the 65th recruit officer candidate class. “This is...
C&S Wholesale Grocers warehouse in Hatfield sold for $15.8 million
HATFIELD — The vacant C&S Wholesale Grocers South warehouse at 142 Elm St. sold last month for $15.5 million, according to a deed on file at the Hampshire Registry of Deeds. C&S has made a retrenchment after its one-time customer Stop & Shop in 2021 opened its own distribution center in Manchester, Connecticut. Last year, C&S laid off 175 employees from its Suffield, Connecticut, location, citing Stop & Shop’s decision to do its own distribution.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno welcomes new mayoral aide
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has announced his new mayoral aide. Shenell Ford will be joining the mayor’s office as a mayoral aide. She is filling the position vacated by former mayoral aide, Lavar Click-Bruce, who resigned upon winning the Ward 5 city council special election.
Polish families recognized who made Chicopee their home
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A month-long celebration in Chicopee is recognizing the culture of people who helped shape this country. October is a time to celebrate Polish American Heritage, it was first acknowledged in 1981 as a way to celebrate diversity, culture, and history. Chicopee Mayor John Vieau joined the city’s Polish community for a […]
REPORT: Fear on the Farm at McCray’s in South Hadley emergency plan in place
With McCray's Farm haunted hayrides and walk-throughs, guests have been in for a treat, but what safety protocols keep this event safe?
Palatial Western MA Home Built for Former Secretary of State, Stunning Views For Sale $5.8M
Berkshire County residents know their tiny corner of the world is an idyllic place to live, but it's also a popular destination spot for folks from around the world. Whether it's tourists from Europe coming to view the fall foliage, or Boston and New York City residents looking for an escape from the city in a two-hour drive, we've got something for everyone. And that includes plenty of unique places to stay.
Celebrate all things pumpkin at Westfield Pumpkinfest
It is all about the pumpkin in Westfield on Saturday when Westfield on Weekends holds its sixth annual PumpkinFest for children and their families. Held rain or shine from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the free event - featuring pumpkin carving and decorating, a Big Rig Rally, Trunk or Treat, live performances, vendor marketplace, food, children’s games and activities and more - will be held on the athletic fields behind Amelia Park off South Broad Street.
Petition To Remove Native American Statue On Route 2
(Charlemont, MA) An online petition has picked up over 1,000 signatures to remove “The Big Indian” statue at the Native and Himalayan Views, formerly The Big Indian Shop, on Route 2 in Charlemont. Tomantha Sylvester started the petition and said “Our area (Western and Central Massachusetts) is full...
Two-car crash on State Street in Springfield leaving drivers with injuries
State Street was briefly closed overnight for a two-car crash, and has since reopened.
