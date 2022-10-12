ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Nottingham MD

Angry parent attempts to board BCPS school bus, shatters two windows

——— TOWSON, MD—Police had to be called on Thursday to restrain an angry parent who attempted to board a Baltimore County Public Schools bus. Board of Education president Julie Henn says that, on Thursday morning, a parent engaged in a verbal altercation with a BCPS bus driver and attempted to board the bus. The driver immediately locked the doors.
