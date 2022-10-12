BALTIMORE, MD—An Ohio man has admitted to making a bomb and driving it to Maryland with the intent to kill his romantic rival. Clayton Alexander McCoy, 32, of Chesterland, Ohio, pleaded guilty this week to transporting explosives with intent to injure and to possession of an unregistered firearm/explosive device, in connection with an explosion at a home in Carroll County. A resident of the home was the boyfriend of a woman in whom McCoy had a romantic interest.

