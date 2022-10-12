Read full article on original website
Baltimore County Rural Legacy Program areas to receive $5.575 million in state funding
TOWSON, MD—The Maryland Board of Public Works has unanimously approved $27.1 million in FY2023 Rural Legacy Program grants, including $5.575 million towards five Rural Legacy Areas within Baltimore County. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ Rural Legacy Program is designed to preserve large blocks of contiguous open space that...
Baltimore Running Festival 2022: Road closures, parking restrictions announced for Saturday
BALTIMORE, MD—For those heading downtown this weekend, the Baltimore City Department of Transportation is advising motorists of temporary road closures, lane closures, and parking restrictions in effect for the 21st annual Baltimore Running Festival, which will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022. Over 10,000 people are expected to...
Olszewski announces free flu clinics for Baltimore County residents
TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski and Deputy Health Officer Della J. Leister, R.N. on Thursday announced the plans to expand the County’s annual flu clinic to a week-long event. The free mobile clinics — that will include evening and weekend hours — will take place on October...
Angry parent attempts to board BCPS school bus, shatters two windows
——— TOWSON, MD—Police had to be called on Thursday to restrain an angry parent who attempted to board a Baltimore County Public Schools bus. Board of Education president Julie Henn says that, on Thursday morning, a parent engaged in a verbal altercation with a BCPS bus driver and attempted to board the bus. The driver immediately locked the doors.
Ohio man admits to making bomb, driving to Maryland to kill romantic rival
BALTIMORE, MD—An Ohio man has admitted to making a bomb and driving it to Maryland with the intent to kill his romantic rival. Clayton Alexander McCoy, 32, of Chesterland, Ohio, pleaded guilty this week to transporting explosives with intent to injure and to possession of an unregistered firearm/explosive device, in connection with an explosion at a home in Carroll County. A resident of the home was the boyfriend of a woman in whom McCoy had a romantic interest.
Crash with injuries reported in Perry Hall
PERRY HALL, MD—Crews responded to a crash in Perry Hall on Thursday afternoon. The accident was reported at around 4 p.m. in the area of Honeygo Boulevard at East Joppa Road (21128), according to the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company. An engine responses to the scene to handle leaking...
Pregnant Bowleys Quarters firefighter crashes, helps trapped motorist, gives birth
BOWLEYS QUARTERS, MD—Not all heroes wear capes. A Bowleys Quarters firefighter is making national headlines after she was involved in a car accident, helped another trapped motorist, and gave birth less than 24 hours later. Megan Warfield, 30, is a member of Bowleys Quarters Volunteer Fire Rescue & Marine...
Five injured in Nottingham rollover crash
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Five people were injured in a serious, Thursday afternoon crash in Nottingham. At around 2 p.m., units responded to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Perry Hall Boulevard and Ridge Road (21236). One of the vehicles involved was carrying five occupants and rolled over, resulting in...
BOOM ALERT: Aberdeen Proving Ground to conduct testing on Saturday
Aberdeen Proving Ground has announced that the base will conduct testing on Saturday, October 15, from approximately 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Military weapons and watercraft will be visible during daytime and nighttime hours. Residents may hear weapons firing and see flashes or light visible off post from illumination devices. These operations are not hazardous to residents in surrounding communities and are integral to ensuring continued readiness of service members.
Baltimore man turns license plate number into winning Pick 5 digits
BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore electrician has claimed a winning $25,000 Maryland Lottery ticket, thanks to his unique strategy for picking his numbers. Michael Jones, who has a habit of noting people’s license tag numbers, found his Pick 5 prize by playing a random tag number. The 52-year-old discovered his...
Dogfest 2022 to be held this weekend
REISTERSTOWN, MD—Calling all pet lovers…Dogfest is back!. Dogfest is the Baltimore Humane Society’s largest fundraiser and community event and takes place on their 365-acre property located at 1601 Nicodemus Road in Reisterstown (21136). Organizers are expecting 2,000 animal lovers in attendance for this pet-centric day full of games, contests, food and fun.
