How to share your Amazon Prime Video login with Amazon Household
Subscription services have seen price hikes over the last year while warning against sharing accounts, and a famous example is Netflix, one of the leading video streaming services. But subscribing to multiple accounts for each family member is a considerable investment that not everyone can or should make. So one of the best options for sharing streams is Amazon Prime Video, which supplies a high-quality 4K-supported on-demand streaming service across many devices. Amazon Prime Video is free for any Amazon Prime subscriber and can even be customized with more channels that suit your tastes.
Reviewed: The 10 Best Smart Locks Tested and Rated for Home Security
SPY Editor’s Choice Products meet our strictest selection criteria. In this SPY Editor’s Choice feature, we review the best smart locks for smarter home security. Every product in this piece has been tested and rated for your security. The best smart locks of 2022 ensure that you never need to worry about locking yourself out of the house ever again. Even if you left your keys and your phone inside the house, there are still ways to get in, like using the keypad or fingerprint scanner (more on that to come). But convenience isn’t the only benefit of having a smart...
Buy a Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro and Amazon will pay you hundreds of dollars
You really don't have to look very hard for a reason to want pick up Google's latest phones, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. We were already big fans of the Pixel 6 series, and these new models only refine that existing design, delivering some smart upgrades while making us feel secure about our purchase with years of software support ahead. Retailers have been offering some fantastic deals for shoppers looking to pick one up, but if you haven't pulled the trigger yet, this latest might be the best yet.
Amazon knocks $100 off the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for Prime Early Access Sale
Despite its age, Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 remains among the best Android smartwatches you can buy. With the Watch 5 lineup now out though, the Korean giant has discontinued the regular Galaxy Watch 4, keeping only the Classic variant around. And that means the smartwatch is frequently discounted as retailers try to empty their stock. Combine that with Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, and you can get the 40mm Galaxy Watch 4 for just $150, a whopping $100 off its $250 MSRP.
This Prime Early Access deal brings the excellent OnePlus Nord N200 5G down to just $190
OnePlus makes a variety of fantastic budget smartphones, and the OnePlus Nord N200 is a classic example. It was already a great value at MRSP, and thanks to the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, it's an even better value at just $190. That's $50 off the original price, making it an affordable no-brainer.
Flaunt your foldable fashion with this stylish $800 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deal
In three years of their existence, Samsung's foldables have come a long way, and the best part is that they don't cost an arm and a leg anymore. Samsung's latest Galaxy Z Flip 4 is already discounted by a full $200 for the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, making it one of the most affordable foldables at just $800.
Fossil is going Wear OS 3 with the new Gen 6 Wellness Edition smartwatch
Wear OS 3 has been around for over a year at this point, but the platform has been positively sluggish to come to hardware. For the longest time, Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 was your only option, and while that's now joined by the Watch 5 lineup and Google's recently-launched Pixel Watch, that's still not a lot of choice. While there is the Montblanc Summit 3, we've been very curious to learn when the OS would additional third-party watches. Thankfully, Fossil is stepping into the fray as it announces the Gen 6 Wellness Edition smartwatch — its very first watch shipping with Wear OS 3 — as well as plans to update other Gen 6 devices.
The 6 best Google Pixel Watch features you need to try on day 1
Even though Wear OS has been around in varying forms since March 2014, there has never been a Google-made wearable using the operating system. That has now changed with the release of the highly anticipated Google Pixel Watch. The Google Pixel Watch is one of the best Android smartwatches on the market and has several compelling features for any Android user. Here are the best features to take advantage of on your new Pixel Watch.
The 6 best Chromebook deals to buy before Prime Early Access ends
Chromebooks are in a better place than ever before. Chrome OS itself constantly sees a more streamlined implementation, while hardware continues to get more powerful and efficient, enabling high performance and long battery life. Low prices have always been an enticing reason to use one of today's best Chromebooks over a more traditional laptop, and with the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, that's especially true now.
The Razer Kishi Edge is a powerful Android tablet designed for cloud gaming
2022 is clearly the year of the gaming handheld. Today, Razer revealed an Android tablet built from the ground up for cloud gaming. Named the Razer Edge, it's the latest entry in a string of cloud gaming hardware. The Razer Edge comes in two variants, a $400 WiFi model and...
Don’t miss 50% off Fire TV sticks before the Prime Early Access Sale ends
Your TV has started to feel sluggish, probably because its hardware and software cannot keep up with all newer apps and services. But instead of throwing your old TV away, you can add a Fire TV Stick to give it a new lease of life. And you’re in luck right now because Amazon is running some excellent deals on all its Fire TV sticks for the Prime Early Access Sale, offering up to 50% off across its 4K and HD dongles.
The best wireless earbuds for Samsung Galaxy S21 in 2022
8.50/10 4. Nothing ear (1) The Samsung Galaxy S21 series has been out for over a year, and it remains one of the most competitive smartphones, offering an excellent balance between performance, battery life, and camera features. That said, the S21 series, like other phones, benefit from connected devices, and wireless earbuds are among the best complimentary options you can pick up to elevate your smartphone experience.
The easiest smart plug ever is down to $13 for Amazon Prime Early Access
Smart plugs are the easiest way to jump on the smart home bandwagon. Plug them into a wall outlet and route your light or other accessories through them. You can then quickly turn them on or off using your phone. Amazon's Smart Plug is not among the best smart plugs on the market, but its $25 price tag makes it relatively affordable. As a part of the Prime Early Access Sale, Amazon is offering its smart plug at an even lower price of just $13 after a massive 48% discount.
Amazfit's $500 Falcon fitness watch is something to behold
Amazfit has sold wearables, smartwatches, and fitness equipment for a few years now. More recently, the company unveiled the GTR 4 and GTS 4 smartwatches. In our review of the GTR 4, we found the watch's UI unhelpful and the companion app to be just as confounding. Hopefully, things might be different as the company's just announced a new smartwatch this week, the Falcon.
If you missed out on preorders, Google Store will still give you a free Pixel 7 for your old phone
The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are finally here, making an impressive debut with some big improvements over their predecessors. If you waited patiently for reviews to drop before pre-ordering, today's the day to hit that add-to-cart button. If you aren't sold on a retailer, Google's trade-in program offers an enticing deal for anyone looking to ditch their older hardware. In fact, with the right phone, you might be able to get your Pixel 7 — or even a Pixel 7 Pro — completely free.
Aqara knocks $30 off its AI- enabled security camera for Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale
In-home security doesn't have to cost a fortune, especially if you use the right gadgets. For instance, the Aqara Camera Hub G3 is fairly inexpensive and comes packed with features. Even better, now that Prime Early Access Sale is here, the camera’s price point is even lower. Prime Early...
You can now get the Pixel Buds A-Series in a new color
The Pixel Buds A-Series is among the best cheap wireless earbuds you can buy on the market right now. Announced in June 2021, the earbuds are now considered old in the fast-moving tech world, though they have only gotten better over time with new features. So, as a midlife refresh, Google has quietly launched the Pixel Buds A-Series in a new colorway: Charcoal. This is the same gray shade you get on the more premium Pixel Buds Pro right from day one. Since its launch, Google's budget earbuds have been available in Clearly White and Dark Olive shades.
Google gives the Pixel Buds Pro their biggest upgrade yet with a 5-band custom EQ
In a perfect world, all headphones would offer perfect frequency reproduction across the perceivable spectrum, we'd all have perfect hearing, and we'd only listen to original, perfectly high-quality master recordings. In reality, we have basically none of that. Instead, we make the best of the situation, and when it comes to tweaking our audio experience, that often involves the help of an adjustable equalizer. A few months back, Google introduced its Pixel Buds Pro, and today the wireless earbuds get a major customization upgrade with the arrival of a 5-band EQ.
The Pixel 7 can't charge your Pixel Watch — even if it looks like it can
Charging the best Android smartwatches and the best fitness trackers on the market right now is a mess. Apart from their bundled charger, there's no guarantee you will get a consistent charging experience. For example, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5 series feature WPC-based wireless charging. That means you can use your Galaxy phone to charge your watch, but not most other Android phones, even if they do support reverse wireless charging through Qi. If you were hoping for the Google Pixel Watch to fare better in this department, prepare to be disappointed.
