Novavax's prototype vaccine effective against omicron variants, study finds
In a late-stage trial, Novavax's prototype COVID-19 vaccine increased neutralizing antibody titers up to 34 times higher than primary vaccination among adults, with a "significant boost" against omicron variants and subvariants BA.1, BA.2 and BA.5. In the same study, one booster shot increased neutralizing titers 2.7-fold among teenagers between 12...
6 recent cancer study and research findings
Here are six findings from cancer studies and other research efforts Becker's has covered since Oct. 4:. Augusta-based Medical College of Georgia researchers found chronic stress increases the risk of cancer death by 14 percent. Massachusetts has the highest rate of mammograms at 88 percent. Here are the five states...
Paxlovid can interact with heart medications, study suggests
A review paper found several common heart medications have potential drug-drug interactions with Paxlovid, an antiviral commonly prescribed to patients with mild or moderate COVID-19, according to an Oct. 12 news release. The review, published on Oct. 12 in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, noted five types...
4 factors that led to monkeypox's decline
Monkeypox cases in the U.S. peaked in early August and have since fallen more than 85 percent. The outbreak's quick downfall can mainly be attributed to four factors, experts told The New York Times. More than 27,000 cases have been confirmed in the U.S. since May, according to CDC data....
Mortality rate among women increased 21% during first year of pandemic
Between 2019 and 2020, the mortality rate among women increased by 21 percent. The mortality rate among women increased from 97.2 to 117.3 deaths per 100,000 women ages 20 to 44. The increase was partially driven by deaths from COVID-19, which became the fifth-leading cause of death nationwide among women of that demographic, according to the United Health Foundation's 2022 Health of Women and Children Report published Oct. 13.
COVID-19 cases fall for 12th week as omicron offshoots spread: 8 CDC findings
COVID-19 cases have fallen nationwide for three consecutive months, but new omicron subvariants are quickly gaining a foothold in the U.S. and could reverse this trend over the coming months, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker weekly review published Oct. 14. Eight findings:. Cases. 1. As of Oct. 12,...
Penn Medicine's virtual care program increases access to fertility treatment
Penn Medicine's telemedicine-driven fertility program cut treatment wait times almost in half from 97 days to 41 days, according to research published in NEJM Catalyst. Researchers from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania assessed the Fast Track to Fertility Program implemented at Penn Medicine, which aims to boost access to fertility care for patients who are struggling to conceive, and found that it ultimately leads to lower wait times, more patients served, lower no-show rates, and improved satisfaction, according to a Oct. 10 press release.
Top 10 medical specialties using AI/machine learning-enabled devices
The vast majority of FDA-approved medical devices enabled by artificial intelligence or machine learning are concentrated in radiology and cardiovascular care, according to an analysis by Rock Health. Rock Health used data from FDA clearances and approvals from 1997 to 2021 to determine where these devices are used the most.
FDA confirms Adderall shortage, predicts Teva's supply to return in March
The FDA posted a national drug shortage warning of Adderall generics Oct. 12, confirming reports from pharmacy organizations that have struggled to access the product since mid-August. A majority of local pharmacy leaders said in August poll they were facing supply issues with the attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder treatment. A few weeks...
Patients stuck with high bills from private-equity-backed obstetric emergency rooms
Patients are getting surprise charges from obstetric emergency rooms, often unaware that they were receiving emergency care, Kaiser Health News reported Oct. 13. The outlet reviewed the bills a dozen patients received for obstetric emergency rooms. Few of them knew they were receiving emergency care or recalled entering a space marked as an emergency room.
3 omicron strains experts are closely watching
The omicron variant's family tree is anything but simple, with dozens of subvariants branching off from the initial strain first identified in southern Africa in 2021. Now, these subvariants are competing in a race for global dominance, Bloomberg reported Oct. 12. While cases are still falling in the U.S. and...
'Escape variants' gain traction in US
The days of the orderly succession of individual dominant variants (alpha, beta, delta, etc.) are likely over, with the next phase of the COVID-19 pandemic to be marked by the splintering of a single strain, or what experts call "convergent evolution." Right now, that's exactly what's happening with omicron, Yahoo News reported Oct. 13.
5 health systems expanding telehealth
Below are five hospitals and health systems that rolled out or announced new telehealth services since Sept. 16. Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare is planning to roll out a 24/7 telehealth service for pediatric patients. Dallas-based White Rock Medical Center has partnered with telemedicine developer SHL Telemedicine to use its...
48% of older adults have bought at least one kind of home health test
New research indicates that 48 percent of older adults have purchased at least one at-home medical test, and about 82 percent expressed interest in using them in the future. About 32 percent of people said they had purchased COVID-19 tests, and 74 percent said that at-home tests are more convenient than ones taken through a healthcare provider. Additionally, 59 percent agree that at-home tests can be trusted to provide reliable results, according to the National Poll on Healthy Aging, published Oct. 13.
How the AMA's Recovery Plan is helping provider organizations reduce clinician burnout and improve organizational well-being
Clinician burnout is a major health care issue. It affects both clinician and organizational well-being as well as patient care. Although reducing burnout is a top priority for many healthcare organizations, a more strategic approach is needed to increasing wellness for the long run. In a Becker's Hospital Review webinar...
The cost of nurse turnover in 23 numbers
Nurse recruitment and retention is top of mind for every hospital and health system executive in 2022, particularly those responsible for ensuring health systems' financial stability. The 2022 NSI National Health Care Retention & RN Staffing Report features input from 272 hospitals in 32 states on registered nurse turnover, retention,...
What's next for patient financial engagement?
The way healthcare organizations communicate and collect out-of-pocket balances is due for a reinvention — from the perspective of improving both the patient experience and revenue cycle management (RCM). During Becker's Hospital Review's 7th Annual Health IT + Digital Health + RCM Annual Meeting, in a session sponsored by...
RWJBarnabas boosts project productivity 43% with Epic implementation plan
West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health has received a perfect score from EHR vendor Epic for its EHR implementation project. The health system achieved a Gold Star 10 ranking, the highest level of recognition a health system can achieve, for implementing a "strategic pause" that allowed team members to work on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic, while continuing to build its Epic system, according to an Oct. 13 press release.
Northwestern taps Cleveland Clinic physician for cardiac surgery chief
Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine named Douglas Johnston, MD, surgical director of its Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute and chief of the department of cardiac surgery at its medical school and Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Dr. Johnston joins Northwestern from Cleveland Clinic, according to an Oct. 12 news release shared with Becker's. At Cleveland Clinic,...
