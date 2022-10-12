You probably do not spend much time thinking about barges. This is something that you ought to change. The barge industry is quite important. It’s crucial for moving aluminum, petroleum, fertilizer and coal, particularly on the Mississippi River and its tributaries. About 60% of the grain and 54% of the soybeans for U.S. export are moved via the noble barge. Barges touch more than a third of our exported coal as well.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO