freightwaves.com

Latest supply chain crisis could threaten global stash of food, energy

You probably do not spend much time thinking about barges. This is something that you ought to change. The barge industry is quite important. It’s crucial for moving aluminum, petroleum, fertilizer and coal, particularly on the Mississippi River and its tributaries. About 60% of the grain and 54% of the soybeans for U.S. export are moved via the noble barge. Barges touch more than a third of our exported coal as well.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
protocol.com

Amazon just expanded a risky fintech product to more warehouse workers

Amazon announced pay raises and the rollout of new benefit programs to warehouse employees Wednesday. But one of those products may pose increased risks to the company’s most precarious workers: the expanded rollout of Amazon’s Anytime Pay Program. The program, first announced in October 2020, allows employees to...
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Container-ship logjams off US ports finally easing as imports fall

The good news is that there were fewer than 100 container ships stuck waiting off North American ports on Friday. The bad news is that there were still 99 container ships offshore and the pre-COVID norm was in the single digits. There’s still a long way to go to clear...
INDUSTRY
geekwire.com

Providence spinout DexCare buys Womp, an e-commerce company that started as a snow report

DexCare, a spinout of Providence’s digital innovation group, has acquired commerce platform Womp Inc., a 12-year old Bellingham, Wash.-based startup. The purchase will add Womp’s technology for streamlining online experiences to DexCare’s toolkit for supporting health systems. “We are taking these tools, technologies, tactics and strategies from...
BUSINESS
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Former JCPenney Employees Sent Out a Warning to Customers

By No machine-readable author provided. Dwaynep2010 assumed (based on copyright claims). - No machin. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
The Hill

What does a ban on natural gas appliances mean for homeowners?

While environmentalists lauded California’s decision to phase out natural gas-powered heaters, others are concerned about the feasibility of implementing the ban. Natural gas combustion from residential and commercial buildings makes up an estimated 5 percent of total nitrogen oxide emissions in the state, and 90 percent of these emissions result from space and water heating.
CALIFORNIA STATE
BGR.com

Another cheese recall: 13 more cheeses you need to throw out now

Cheese fans who purchased Zerto Fontal products from Whole Foods Market or Old Europe Brie and Camembert products from various other markets should be aware of two separate recall actions. The Whole Foods Market cheese recall involves products that might contain undeclared eggs, an allergen that can trigger adverse reactions.
CONNECTICUT STATE
GMA

Turkey prices soar ahead of Thanksgiving, what consumers can expect

The centerpiece for Thanksgiving tables across the country will cost more than ever this holiday season. The American Farm Bureau Federation announced Wednesday that "families can expect to pay record high prices at the grocery store for turkey" due to bird flu and inflation. The organization analyzed turkey costs in...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day is ‘risking warehouse workers’ health’, union leader says

Derrick Palmer, one of the founders of the Amazon Labour Union, has said that he expects at least 20 Amazon warehouses to unionise within a year, and that founder Jeff Bezos will return to head the company.He also told The Independent that warehouse workers are under great pressure to fulfil Prime Day demands with lacklustre rewards, speaking after an online rally of Amazon workers in the UK and US.The rally followed walkouts in Bristol and Tilbury and prospective industrial action in Coventry.“The biggest challenge is getting Amazon to negotiate the contract. Getting other workers involved, hosting these national calls, getting...
LABOR ISSUES

