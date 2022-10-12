Read full article on original website
Related
freightwaves.com
Latest supply chain crisis could threaten global stash of food, energy
You probably do not spend much time thinking about barges. This is something that you ought to change. The barge industry is quite important. It’s crucial for moving aluminum, petroleum, fertilizer and coal, particularly on the Mississippi River and its tributaries. About 60% of the grain and 54% of the soybeans for U.S. export are moved via the noble barge. Barges touch more than a third of our exported coal as well.
protocol.com
Amazon just expanded a risky fintech product to more warehouse workers
Amazon announced pay raises and the rollout of new benefit programs to warehouse employees Wednesday. But one of those products may pose increased risks to the company’s most precarious workers: the expanded rollout of Amazon’s Anytime Pay Program. The program, first announced in October 2020, allows employees to...
freightwaves.com
Container-ship logjams off US ports finally easing as imports fall
The good news is that there were fewer than 100 container ships stuck waiting off North American ports on Friday. The bad news is that there were still 99 container ships offshore and the pre-COVID norm was in the single digits. There’s still a long way to go to clear...
geekwire.com
Providence spinout DexCare buys Womp, an e-commerce company that started as a snow report
DexCare, a spinout of Providence’s digital innovation group, has acquired commerce platform Womp Inc., a 12-year old Bellingham, Wash.-based startup. The purchase will add Womp’s technology for streamlining online experiences to DexCare’s toolkit for supporting health systems. “We are taking these tools, technologies, tactics and strategies from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
freightwaves.com
College football logistics, bringing fashion to freight and driver training – WTT
On today’s episode of WHAT THE TRUCK?!? Dooner and The Dude are talking about the logistics of college football and how Taimen got involved with game day. We’ll meet the founder of a trucking charity and hat company that’s supporting the invisible heartbeat of our industry. Plus,...
Former JCPenney Employees Sent Out a Warning to Customers
By No machine-readable author provided. Dwaynep2010 assumed (based on copyright claims). - No machin. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Major store to shut branches after thefts as Home Depot & Best Buy announce huge store policy change to stop thieves
A SPATE of thefts has forced a major retailer to close dozens of its branches while others are exploring ways how to tackle shoplifting. Bosses at the drugstore company Rite Aid have admitted that offenses have risen and it has seen a $5million increase in “shrinkage” year on year.
Get High In Just Two Minutes: Could This Be The Fastest-Acting Weed Edible In The World?
SEED Edibles, a cannabis-focused research and development company recently released data demonstrating the effect of its two-minute fast-acting cannabis edible: The Seed FastTab. High In Two Minutes?. According to the company's data, the SEED Edibles’ Seed FastTab works within two minutes in a repeatable and consistent manner. If so, this...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Americans are getting $750 monthly direct payments as new program launches – do you qualify?
MONTHLY direct payments of $750 are going out to eligible Americans. In collaboration with Saint Paul, the International Institute of Minnesota (IIM) has launched a universal basic income program for refugees. Under the program, participants will get $750 in monthly direct payments for 12 months. For a century, IIM has...
China is depleting its oil stockpiles in a potential sign Beijing is looking to boost the economy with a surge in fuel exports
Roughly 1 million barrels per day have left Chinese oil inventories in the last three weeks, according to Vortexa data cited by Bloomberg. Inventories hit 909 million barrels as of September 15, the lowest since May. Both oil refiners and traders in China have applied for an additional 15 million...
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
7 Places Giving Away Land or Money To Move There
If you've joined the remote-work revolution, you might have the opportunity to move wherever you want for the first time in your career. If you're looking for a change of pace in a brand-new place,...
What does a ban on natural gas appliances mean for homeowners?
While environmentalists lauded California’s decision to phase out natural gas-powered heaters, others are concerned about the feasibility of implementing the ban. Natural gas combustion from residential and commercial buildings makes up an estimated 5 percent of total nitrogen oxide emissions in the state, and 90 percent of these emissions result from space and water heating.
Another cheese recall: 13 more cheeses you need to throw out now
Cheese fans who purchased Zerto Fontal products from Whole Foods Market or Old Europe Brie and Camembert products from various other markets should be aware of two separate recall actions. The Whole Foods Market cheese recall involves products that might contain undeclared eggs, an allergen that can trigger adverse reactions.
Turkey prices soar ahead of Thanksgiving, what consumers can expect
The centerpiece for Thanksgiving tables across the country will cost more than ever this holiday season. The American Farm Bureau Federation announced Wednesday that "families can expect to pay record high prices at the grocery store for turkey" due to bird flu and inflation. The organization analyzed turkey costs in...
Uber, Lyft and DoorDash tumble as Biden administration proposes gig-worker rule that eases path to full employee
The proposed rule would base the determination of whether to classify a worker as a contractor or employee on a broad assessment.
Tech CEO calls overemployment trend a 'new form of theft and deception' after firing two engineers secretly working multiple full-time jobs at once
"This isn't some fun new social trend," Canopy CEO Davis Bell wrote in a viral Linkedin post about the incidents.
Trucking jobs evaporate as shortage worsens
The truck transportation sector saw a loss of 11,400 jobs in September, according to U.S. Department of Labor data, as the trucker shortage continued.
Uber, Lyft and DoorDash react to Biden's gig worker rule
Uber, Lyft and DoorDash reacted Tuesday to the Department of Labor's proposed rule about classifying workers as employees versus independent contractors.
Amazon Prime Day is ‘risking warehouse workers’ health’, union leader says
Derrick Palmer, one of the founders of the Amazon Labour Union, has said that he expects at least 20 Amazon warehouses to unionise within a year, and that founder Jeff Bezos will return to head the company.He also told The Independent that warehouse workers are under great pressure to fulfil Prime Day demands with lacklustre rewards, speaking after an online rally of Amazon workers in the UK and US.The rally followed walkouts in Bristol and Tilbury and prospective industrial action in Coventry.“The biggest challenge is getting Amazon to negotiate the contract. Getting other workers involved, hosting these national calls, getting...
Comments / 0