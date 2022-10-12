High school football coach watches 500th win from fence after being ejected

St. Mary's Springs head coach Bob Hyland watches his team against Lake Country Lutheran in a non-conference high school football season opener Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Notching one's 500th win as a coach is something to be celebrated and remembered. But celebrating such a milestone was a bit difficult for high school football coach Bob Hyland, who was ejected from a game over the weekend as his team went on to solidify the milestone for him.

Hyland, long-time coach at St. Mary's Springs in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, got the boot in the third quarter of Saturday's milestone game. According to local publication The Post-Crescent, Hyland took issue with officials calling a long timeout to discuss a holding penalty. That's when the officiating team slapped him with two penalties and booted him from the game.

"At the end of the game, when the officiating crew did what they did – they asked me to come out and make a call and then he throws a penalty on me, and a second one," Hyland told the publication.

St. Mary's went on to win 35-7 win Hyland watched from the fence. He did eventually get to celebrate with his team, however.

Hyland has been coaching at St. Mary's since 1970. The school won its first national championship in 1983 and has only lost 113 games in the 52 years he has been head coach. With the milestone victory on Saturday, Hyland becomes the fourth high school coach to win 500 games and now has the second-most wins among active high school coaches.

He plans to retire from coaching in 2024.