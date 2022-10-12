ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

High school football coach watches 500th win from fence after being ejected

By Chelena Goldman
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U3W8g_0iWLj4dy00
St. Mary's Springs head coach Bob Hyland watches his team against Lake Country Lutheran in a non-conference high school football season opener Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Notching one's 500th win as a coach is something to be celebrated and remembered. But celebrating such a milestone was a bit difficult for high school football coach Bob Hyland, who was ejected from a game over the weekend as his team went on to solidify the milestone for him.

Hyland, long-time coach at St. Mary's Springs in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, got the boot in the third quarter of Saturday's milestone game. According to local publication The Post-Crescent, Hyland took issue with officials calling a long timeout to discuss a holding penalty. That's when the officiating team slapped him with two penalties and booted him from the game.

"At the end of the game, when the officiating crew did what they did – they asked me to come out and make a call and then he throws a penalty on me, and a second one," Hyland told the publication.

St. Mary's went on to win 35-7 win Hyland watched from the fence. He did eventually get to celebrate with his team, however.

Hyland has been coaching at St. Mary's since 1970. The school won its first national championship in 1983 and has only lost 113 games in the 52 years he has been head coach. With the milestone victory on Saturday, Hyland becomes the fourth high school coach to win 500 games and now has the second-most wins among active high school coaches.

He plans to retire from coaching in 2024.

Read this on the web

Comments / 2

Related
WNCY

UW Marching Band Set For Lambeau Field Return

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Fans better be ready to “Jump Around” Sunday when the Green Bay Packers take on the New York Jets. The University of Wisconsin Marching Band is coming to Lambeau Field for the first time in three years. The band will perform the...
GREEN BAY, WI
whitewaterbanner.com

No. 3 Warhawks Top No. 19 Titans in front of Record Crowd

Assistant Athletic Director for Sports Information. The No. 3 University of Wisconsin-Whitewater football team topped No. 19 UW-Oshkosh 17-3 in front of a record crowd of 18,951 fans. The audience broke the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference record and breaks the old Perkins Stadium mark previously set in a game against Oshkosh during Family Fest.
WHITEWATER, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fond Du Lac, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Education
State
Wisconsin State
Fond Du Lac, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
Fond Du Lac, WI
Sports
City
Fond Du Lac, WI
chsprowler.com

New Spanish teacher at CHS

At the beginning of this school year, CHS welcomed Ms. Megan Leisgang, its new Spanish teacher. She went to school at both St. Norbert College, where she received her bachelor’s degree, and UW-Madison. Ms. Leisgang decided that a smaller community would be best for her to build connections with...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

De Pere Crash Closes Roadway for Nearly Four Hours

A crash just outside of De Pere left a roundabout unusable for nearly four hours. According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, a truck overturned at the roundabout that connects Monroe Road and Dickinson Road at around 7:40 yesterday morning. The GFL Environmental semi with an attached trailer was...
DE PERE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
Person
Bob Hyland
WISN

West Allis tornado caught on security camera

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Tornado sirens blared all over Southeast Wisconsin late Wednesday morning and early afternoon, with one storm leaving a mess behind in West Allis. A surveillance camera at D.A. Berther Inc., a kitchen equipment supply store, caught the small tornado spinning down the street. "I was...
seehafernews.com

Former Student Files Lawsuit Against Kiel Area School District

A lawsuit has been filed against the Kiel Area School District by a former student. The student, who is acting through his parents Amy and Dan Wempner, filed the suit with the federal District Court of Eastern Wisconsin on October 4th, claiming the district failed to stop racist bullying. According...
KIEL, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Linus K12#Linus High School#Coaching#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Post Crescent#Nationa
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 north near Oshkosh after a crash

THURSDAY 10/13/22 – 12:22 p.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that blocked two lanes on I-41 north near Oshkosh. Officials say that all lanes are now clear, however, the right shoulder is still blocked. No other information has been provided. Original...
OSHKOSH, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Southeast Wisconsin severe weather: 6 tornadoes reported

MILWAUKEE - Severe storms prompted tornado warnings, multiple reports of possible tornadoes and a 73mph (near hurricane force) wind gust in Milwaukee Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 12. Preliminary reports from the National Weather Service indicate possible tornadoes reported in:. Whitewater -- Walworth County. Elkhorn -- Walworth County. Pewaukee -- Waukesha County.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WISN

Power outages, damage reported after tornado warnings in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Power outages and damage have been reported in southeast Wisconsin after severe storms moved across the area on Wednesday, prompting tornado warnings for areas including Milwaukee County. As of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, We Energies reported that more than 21,000 customers are without power, including about 9,000 in...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pregnant woman fatally shot in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 32, who was pregnant, was fatally shot Wednesday morning near Silver Spring and Lovers Lane; the 43rd homicide of a female in Milwaukee County in 2022. It happened around 5:30 a.m. on Lovers Lane Road just south of Silver Spring Drive. I. Police said the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

43K+
Followers
39K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy