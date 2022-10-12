Read full article on original website
Amazing how many people are so shallow to think the woman has all these rights but the baby inside her( not her body) has no rights and has the ability to go in, have the arms, legs and head sawed off so she can have convenience!
arizonasuntimes.com
AG Mark Brnovich Receives Complaint About Maricopa County Recorder Allegedly Using Government Resources to Oppose Election Integrity Ballot Measure
Arizonans for Voter ID filed a complaint Wednesday with Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich against Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, alleging that he violated election law by posting a letter on his county website opposing their Proposition 309, which improves voter ID requirements. The complaint alleges violations of A.R.S. 11-410(A) and A.R.S. 16-192(A), which prohibit the use of government resources to influence an election.
What’s on your ballot? AZ 2022 general election initiatives explained
Early voting has started in Arizona, and there are 10 propositions on the ballot. Photo by Jeremy Duda | Arizona Mirror The post What’s on your ballot? AZ 2022 general election initiatives explained appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
AZFamily
Arizona’s Prop. 309 would change ID requirements for in-person and mail-in voting
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Going to the polls on Election Day or sending your ballot by mail could soon have some new strings attached if Arizonans approve Prop 309 next month. Prop 309 would require a government-issued photo ID for anyone who votes in person. State Senator J.D. Mesnard (R-Chandler)...
AZFamily
Prop 309 would tighten ID requirements for in-person voting mail-in ballots
In a one-on-one interview, Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs said she made the right decision in not debating Kari Lake. Maricopa County officials reaffirm they're running fair, accurate election. Updated: Oct. 13, 2022 at 7:19 PM MST. |. Early voting is underway and Maricopa County officials went over the numbers...
kjzz.org
The next secretary of state could transform how Arizona votes
One of the most important decisions Arizona voters face in the upcoming election is one that could transform how they vote in the future. As the overseer of Arizona’s elections, the secretary of state holds great influence over the democratic process. The two candidates vying for that position present a stark contrast in choices.
kyma.com
U.S. Department of Interior says Arizona broke federal law with shipping container placement
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The federal government says Arizona and Governor Ducey broke the law when they placed 122 shipping containers in multiple gaps in Yuma's border wall. The containers themselves, and the placement of the containers, were both bought and paid for by the state using money from...
KTAR.com
Think Tank talks 2022 Arizona election with Terry Goddard, Kris Mayes
This week’s Think Tank features a former Arizona attorney general and a candidate for that office. Terry Goddard is a former Phoenix mayor and attorney general of Arizona. He is the moving force behind Proposition 211, which would require the disclosure of the original source of large donations to and expenditures by independent groups that spend money trying to influence elections. We already require disclosure of direct donations to campaigns.
azbigmedia.com
Arizona politics: Katie Hobbs touts her political competence – and ‘sanity’
As Arizona politics take the national spotlight, AZ Big Media takes a look at the two candidates running for governor and how they stand on the issues important to Arizonans. Here is a look at Katie Hobbs. Katie Hobbs touts her political competence – and ‘sanity’. By John...
kjzz.org
Why business, political leaders want Arizona governor to reconsider election bill
Maricopa County transportation planners say a veto by Gov. Doug Ducey is hurting economic development. Proposition 400, a voter-approved half-cent sales tax dedicated to transportation projects is set to expire in 2025. The Legislature approved a plan for a special election next spring but Ducey vetoed the bill in July.
12news.com
New Arizona law allows tenants to seal eviction records
Maricopa County's courts remain busy with a high amount of eviction cases. But a new state law lets tenants seal eviction records if the case ends in their favor.
NBC News
iVote to spend $5 million in Arizona Secretary of State race
IVote, a group that works to elect Democratic Secretaries of State, will spend $5 million on an ad campaign in Arizona to boost Democratic Secretary of State candidate Adrian Fontes and attack his Republican opponent, Mark Finchem. In 2018, the group spent $3 million in the state's Secretary of State...
Lake labels Ducey a human trafficker during Hispanic chamber event
It wasn’t a debate, which is what we all really wanted to see, but we did get to watch the Republican and Democratic candidates for Arizona governor respond, one at a time, to hot topic questions about what they plan to do if they get the job. Last week’s candidate forum was hosted by the […] The post Lake labels Ducey a human trafficker during Hispanic chamber event appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
AZFamily
Katie Hobbs responds to PBS debate drama
Prop 309 would tighten ID requirements for in-person voting mail-in ballots. If passed Prop. 309 would require voters to have government-issued photo ID for in-person voting and have voters write personal info on the ballot envelope. Maricopa County officials reaffirm they're running fair, accurate election. Updated: Oct. 13, 2022 at...
KTAR.com
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey considers school voucher expansion his proudest accomplishment
PHOENIX – As his time in office winds down, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said Thursday he considers the state’s school voucher expansion his proudest accomplishment. “I’m very proud of the flat tax, but the expansion of school choice in Arizona — the fact that we’re the gold standard for educational freedom, this universal ESA [Empowerment Scholarship Account] … is available to every parent in the state of Arizona,” Ducey told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show.
KTAR.com
Arizona governor’s race polling shows Kari Lake narrowly leading Katie Hobbs
PHOENIX – With the general election less than a month away, polling for the Arizona governor’s race showed Republican Kari Lake with a narrow edge over Democrat Katie Hobbs. A newly released poll by Phoenix-based OH Predictive Insights found Lake with a 47%-44% advantage. The survey was conducted...
KTAR.com
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says ‘Katie Hobbs has got to show up’ for debate against Kari Lake
PHOENIX – Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said Thursday he wants Katie Hobbs, the Democrat aiming to succeed him, to stop dodging a head-to-head debate with Republican candidate Kari Lake. “Katie Hobbs has got to show up for a debate,” Ducey told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show....
AZFamily
Maricopa County ballots contain built-in advantage for Republican candidates
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Maricopa County election officials began mailing out ballots on Wednesday that contain a small advantage for Republican candidates: their names appear first in each partisan category. Decades of political science research has revealed that appearing first on a ballot can boost a candidate’s vote total by several percentage points. Democrats have called Arizona’s ballot order law unfair, and some groups are challenging it in court.
KTAR.com
Arizona AG candidate Kris Mayes calls out state, federal governments over fentanyl crisis
PHOENIX – Kris Mayes, Arizona’s Democratic nominee for attorney general, said Friday the state and federal governments should both be doing more to combat the fentanyl crisis. “It’s killing our kids. It’s tearing our families apart. We need an attorney general who will advocate for, first of all,...
azbigmedia.com
Arizona politics: Kari Lake touts lack of political experience
As Arizona politics take the national spotlight, AZ Big Media takes a look at the two candidates running for governor and how they stand on the issues important to Arizonans. Here is a look at Kari Lake. Kari Lake touts lack of political experience. By Francesca D’Annunzio, Special for Cronkite...
statepress.com
Opinion: Arizona's universal school voucher law is bad for public schools and democracy
An Arizona school voucher expansion bill has recently gone into effect after the petition set out to contest it didn't receive enough signatures for a referendum. This move is yet another heavy blow to Arizona's struggling public school system. Worse than that, it's now a reflection of how Arizona lawmakers are restricting democratic processes in their efforts to undermine public education.
