ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

United Airlines announces 2023 summer schedule, totaling 37 cities and new nonstop overseas routes

By Kathleen Wong, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

In anticipation of another crazy summer of travel , United Airlines announced Tuesday its 2023 summer transatlantic schedule, which will total 37 cities in Europe, Africa, India and the Middle East – more international destinations than all other U.S. airlines combined.

Many of the slated transatlantic destinations will be the only ones offered by a U.S. airline, or the only nonstop routes from the U.S. Flights to the international destinations will depart from New York/Newark, the carrier's hub in San Francisco, Chicago/O'Hare and Washington/Dulles.

"Next summer United is offering the best of both worlds: we're making it easier for our customers to visit the most popular cities in Europe, but we're also expanding our reach to give travelers access to new places they haven't yet experienced," Patrick Quayle, senior vice president of global network planning and alliances at United, said in a statement. "We expect another busy summer for international travel and are proud to build on our industry-leading global network to offer our customers the widest range of destinations and most convenient travel options."

A NEW CLASS OF SERVICE: Premium economy is airlines' answer to shifting passenger expectations

HOLIDAY TRAVEL: Here's the best time to buy your plane ticket if you're flying for the holidays this year

The carrier's slated schedule includes a debut of three new cities: Malaga, Spain; Stockholm, Sweden; and Dubai, UAE. All three new destinations will fly from New York/Newark as the airline is poised to suspend flights from New York/JFK in late October.

United said it will also be the only North American airline offering flights to Amman, Jordan; Azores, Portugal; Palma de Mallorca and Tenerife, Spain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y35HN_0iWLikKU00
A United Airlines worker guides a plane at Dulles International Airport on June 17, 2022. Anna Moneymaker, Getty Images

In response to the increased travel demand to Europe this summer, the airline is also adding six more flights to the popular destinations of Rome, Paris, Barcelona, London, Berlin and Shannon.

United will also bring back nine routes from last summer, such as a direct flights between New York/Newark and Nice; Denver and Munich; Boston and London Heathrow; Chicago/O'Hare and Zurich; and Chicago/O'Hare and Milan.

Tickets for these new summer routes are on sale now. Here is the new schedule below, government approval permitting:

  • New York/Newark - Malaga, Spain: Starting May 31, travelers can pick from three direct flights a week to Malaga on a Boeing 757-200, making United the U.S. airline with the most Spanish destinations. There will also be direct flights to Tenerife and Palma de Mallorca.
  • New York/Newark - Dubai, UAE : Commencing March 25, United will fly daily between New York/Newark and Dubai on a Boeing 777-200ER as part of its partnership with Emirates. United will be the only U.S. airline with nonstop flights to Dubai, the airline .
  • New York/Newark - Stockholm, Sweden: United will launch a nonstop, daily flight from New York/Newark to Stockholm starting May 25 on a Boeing 757-200. The last time United offered a flight to Stockholm was in 2019.
  • San Francisco - Rome, Italy: United will launch daily flights from its hub in San Francisco to Rome on a Boeing 777-200ER on May 25. "United is the only U.S. airline to offer direct flights to Europe from its hub in San Francisco, and next summer will offer nonstop flights to seven popular European cities," the airline said in a release.
  • Chicago/O'Hare - Shannon, Ireland: On May 25, United will launch daily flights to Shannon from Chicago/O'Hare. Other Ireland-bound flights from the U.S. include a New York/Newark to Shannon flight and direct service from Chicago, New York/Newark and Washington Dulles to Dublin on a Boeing 757-200.
  • Washington Dulles - Berlin, Germany: Launching on May 25, travelers can fly daily between Washington, D.C. and Berlin on the only nonstop service available. This route will fly on a Boeing 767-400ER. "United offers more flights to Berlin from the U.S. than any other airline, with existing year-round flights from Newark," the release said.
  • Chicago/O'Hare - Barcelona, Spain: Travelers will be able to depart from Chicago and head to Barcelona on a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner starting May 25. The carrier said this direct flight builds on its existing Barcelona-bound service from New York/Newark and Washington Dulles.
  • More flights to London - Next summer, United will offer 23 daily flights to London/Heathrow, including a second daily flight from Los Angeles on March 25 on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. "United offers more flights and more business class seats from New York and the west coast to London than any other U.S. carrier and next summer, all United flights to London Heathrow will offer all-aisle access Polaris and Premium Plus seating," the statement said.
  • More flights to Paris - On June 2, United will offer a second daily flight from Washington Dulles to Paris/Charles de Gaulle on a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. Currently, there are flights to Paris from New York/Newark, Washington Dulles, Chicago and San Francisco.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: United Airlines announces 2023 summer schedule, totaling 37 cities and new nonstop overseas routes

Comments / 1

Related
Thrillist

Southwest Is Offering One-Way Flights Starting at $29

It's time for another Southwest sale. The airline is offering one-way flights starting at just $29 until October 6. You'll have until 11:59 pm to book for travel dates between November 19, 2022 to February 15, 2023. Blackout dates for flights will be for December 16 to January 9. Here...
ECONOMY
Thrillist

United Airlines Just Announced 3 New Direct Transatlantic Routes

United Airlines is expanding its service for Summer 2023, adding new service to three cities and six additional routes to other major European cities. By next summer, United customers will have the opportunity to fly to 37 different cities in Europe, Africa, India and the Middle East. "Next summer United...
LIFESTYLE
InsideHook

This Is the Best Airport in North America

According to the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, we’re back to flying at almost a pre-pandemic level, but not very thrilled with the state of flying (or airports) at the moment. The study, released this week, finds overall satisfaction down 25 points (on a 1,000-point scale)...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Airlines#Europe#Linus Business#Holiday Travel
BoardingArea

Southwest Ruined My Trick To Get On The Plane First

There are different ways for you to improve your boarding position when flying with Southwest. You can pay for Early Bird which checks you in before the 24-hour mark, thereby getting you ahead of the rest of the passengers. If you’re a frequent flyer, you’ll get A-List, which checks you in 36 hours before the flight, 12 hours before those with Early Bird.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
International Travel
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sweden
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Dubai
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
United Airlines
The Independent

Renowned NYC musician dies by assisted suicide in Switzerland after having ‘completed life’

A renowned genre-bending drummer who played with musicians from Michael Stipe to Herbie Hancock died by assisted suicide in Switzerland after having “completed life”.Anton Fier, 66, travelled to Basel, Switzerland, where he died by assisted suicide at the Pegasos clinic on 14 September, according to a cremation notice.Exit International director Philip Nitschke told The Independent that Fier was not suffering from terminal illness, but wanted to die on his own terms after feeling he had accomplished everything he could in life.Dr Nitschke said Fier joined Exit, which provides advice to people over 50 looking to end their lives, in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Keeps One Covid Change Passengers May Not Like

The covid pandemic forced the cruise industry to make a lot of changes -- some superficial and others that altered long-term policies. Some of these changes, like making muster drills mostly virtual, delighted customers. Others, like improving air filtration, happened behind the scenes, benefiting cruise passengers even if they weren't aware that anything had happened.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Woman gives birth ‘real quick’ during American Airlines flight

A woman gave birth “real quick” during an American Airlines flight last week, her sister said, after boarding the plane seven months pregnant.A TikToker named Kendall documented the incident, which happened last Wednesday, in a series of viral videos.The labour occurred on an AA flight from New York’s JFK airport bound for the Dominican Republic on 7 September, Kendall said.She said that her sister had complained of pain on the drive to the airport, joking on the way that she could go into labour in the car as the bumpy road was making her side hurt.She said the pain continued once...
AMERICAN AIRLINES
Daily Mail

Woman is restrained and handcuffed on American Airlines flight to Los Angeles after 'rushing at passengers' and yelling, 'We're all going to die!'

A woman on an American Airlines flight to Los Angeles was restrained and handcuffed after allegedly rushing passengers and yelling, 'We're all going to die!'. The airline said that an 'unruly customer' created a disturbance on a flight departing Miami on Tuesday morning, forcing the plane to divert to El Paso, where local law enforcement took the woman into custody.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

639K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy