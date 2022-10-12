ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Score major discounts on household supplies during the final hours of the Amazon Prime Day sale

By Janelle Randazza, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xTQsZ_0iWLifur00
Save big on this household supplies during the final hours of the Amazon Prime fall event. Stasher/Swiffer/Mrs. Meyers/Oral-B/Reel/Reviewed

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here and you can save on your favorite products, from cosmetics to tech to toys . While this epic sale event is a great opportunity to get a head start on some holiday shopping, it also happens to be our favorite time to stock up on much-needed household essentials with deep discounts on big names like Mrs. Meyers , Tide , Crest , Stasher and more.

There’s a lot more where this came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep deals coming every Sunday through Friday.

Spring cleaning is overrated; fall cleaning is where it's at. Load up your cart to save big on must-have cleaning and organizing buys—but hurry, the sale ends tonight!

Prime Day is back: Shop the best Amazon deals to shop before Black Friday

► Competing sales: Beat Prime Day prices with the best sales at Best Buy, Nordstrom, Michael Kors and more

The 5 best deals

  1. Oral-B iO Series 8 Electric Toothbrush with 2 Replacement Brush Heads for $169.99 (Save $80)
  2. Stasher Silicone Reusable Storage Bag 7-Pack Starter Kit for $65.09 (Save $29.76)
  3. Swiffer Sweep and Vac Vacuum Cleaner for $38.48 (Save $21.85)
  4. Reel Premium Bamboo Toilet Paper 24-Roll Pack for $26.39 (Save $17.60)
  5. Mrs. Meyer's Clean Cruelty-Free and Biodegradable Laundry Detergent for $22.37 (Save $13.11)

Cleaning deals

Clean up with these incredible deals on best-selling cleaning supplies.

Household supplies deals

These deals are must-haves for any well-stocked home.

Personal care deals

There's no time like the present for taking better care of yourself. Here are our favorite deals on personal care products.

Amazon October Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Score major discounts on household supplies during the final hours of the Amazon Prime Day sale

Comments / 0

Related
Yahoo!

55 deals to snag at Amazon's massive pre-Prime Day sale — starting at just $13

Prime Day 2 is coming next week (October 11 and 12), but if you just can't wait to get your shop on, we feel you. That's why we've collected some of the best sales on Amazon this weekend right here, so you can pick the very best discounts and make 'em work for you! We've got big, big discounts on fab brands like Apple, Fitbit, Crock-Pot and more, as well as huge category deals on smart TVs, kitchen appliances, fashion staples and a wide variety of other favorites. And all you have to do is scroll, "Add to Cart", and enjoy! Seems like a pretty perfect deal to us.
NFL
The Daily South

Amazon Quietly Marked Down Hundreds Of Christmas Decor Items Ahead Of Tuesday's Prime Early Access Sale

Are you already counting down until the holidays? October is the official start of the festive season, and we know some people like to decorate for Christmas well before Thanksgiving even arrives. For those itching to decorate and prep for the holiday season, we scoured through all of the Christmas deals currently live in advance of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale—and we found some of the lowest prices we expect to see all season.
SHOPPING
NBC News

What's worth buying on Prime Day (and what to skip), according to experts

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale — which takes place from Oct. 11-12 — is about a week away, and it will give Prime members a chance to shop discounts on everything from tech and kitchen appliances to pet supplies and more. Experts told us that October’s event — the first time Amazon has hosted a second Prime Day-esque event — is positioned to kickstart the holiday shopping season — in recent years, retailers have started offering deals earlier in the fall to give people more time to buy gifts. And this year especially, shoppers are changing their holiday shopping habits due to inflation and relying on sales to buy presents for loved ones: According to a survey conducted by RetailMeNot, 52% of shoppers say they’ll shop pre-Black Friday sales in October with finding the best deals in mind as inflation impacts their holiday shopping budgets.
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Kors
shefinds

Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These 3 Apps Immediately–They’re Ruining Your Phone!

To delete or not to delete — that is the ongoing burning question when it comes to apps and ways you can keep your iPhone and its battery in good shape. The apps that you use most can also be among those that are dwindling your phone’s battery down to nothing. And the more an app offers in terms of functionality and cool features, the more likely it is (usually) to be taxing on your phone’s battery and storage.
CELL PHONES
SheKnows

Costco Just Brought Back This Hearty Comfort Food Favorite That's Great for Busy Weeknights

We love shopping at Costco any time of year, but if we’re being analytical about it, fall is when they really start dropping all of their biggest hits. Their made-in-house pumpkin pies are one of the first tastes of fall we treat ourselves to each year, and their muffin selection — pumpkin streusel are our favorites — can’t be beat. But the savory options aren’t to be missed. Costco’s rotisserie chicken is affordable and can be turned into about a million fast dinners, but for days when we really don’t have time for any kitchen creativity, Costco’s read-made meals are...
FOOD & DRINKS
TheStreet

Target, Walmart, and Amazon Have Ruined Black Friday

Halloween remains more than two weeks away and Walmart (WMT) , Amazon (AMZN) , and Target (TGT) have already kicked off the holiday shopping season. That seems like it would be good for consumers, but it's mostly confusing as nobody knows when the best deals are and if they should be shopping now or waiting until closer to the actual holiday season.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Friday Sale#Amazon Prime Day#Deals#Amazon Black Friday#Stasher Swiffer Mrs
The Daily South

Walmart Just Released Their Top Holiday Toy List For 2022

There's no denying that the holidays are fast approaching. If you have kids on your holiday shopping list, that means one thing: toys. Now is the best time to get a head start on your Christmas planning, and Walmart is here to help you find the best toys to gift this holiday season.
SOCCER
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling the Cutest Holiday Rugs That Come in 4 Festive Styles

Christmas is just around the corner, and we could not be more excited. Decorating for the holiday season is a blast, from trimming the tree to stringing lights outside. And Costco is putting up in the holly jolly mood a little earlier with their new seasonal welcome mats, and we are absolutely in love. “The NEW 2022 Holiday Rugs are out at Costco and they’re ADORABLE!!!” Instagram user @costcohotfinds posted, along with a video of the new selections. “They’re also super plush and just beautiful.” All four styles are festive, including the black-and-red plaid “Merry Everything” complete with mistletoe and the black...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
TCL
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
Well+Good

The Best Non-Amazon October Prime Day Deals You Should Already Be Shopping

ICYMI, Amazon is throwing another Prime Day sale to help you get a head start on holiday shopping. On October 11-12, Prime members can unlock access to exclusive savings across all categories, including home, beauty, and fitness. While we admit the deals are good (really good, TBH), they're certainly not the only sales worth your time and attention this Prime Day. In fact, there's a smattering of Prime Day alternatives you should totally bookmark. Many of them are open to anyone, not just members, and last much longer than just two days. After all, why should Amazon have all the fun? Below are the best Prime Day alternatives to shop on and beyond this second Prime Day.
SHOPPING
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Amazon Shoppers Shrug Off Second Prime Day Sale

Amazon's 48-hour "Prime Early Access Sale" ran through Wednesday. Data from third-party analysts shows the discount event failed to attract as many shoppers as Amazon's Prime Day in July. But one analyst suggested it accomplished what Amazon set out to do, which is reduce a glut of product in its...
SHOPPING
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Amazon Prime Early Access Deals, From Tech to Top Holiday Toys and More (Updating)

In addition to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day has become yet another Super Bowl for online deal hunters — and now the e-commerce giant hopes to compete with both with another two-day shopping event this year. After returning to its traditional July dates earlier this year, Amazon is introducing Prime Early Access, a new two-day pre-holiday shopping event that takes place Oct. 11 and 12 exclusively for members. The company says the fall blowout will include “a Top 100 list of some of the season’s most popular and giftable items” across every category as well as big savings...
SHOPPING
TheStreet

Walmart Makes a Huge Grocery Move, Amazon Drops Key Technology

Amazon (AMZN) has set the standard for delivery and fulfillment. Before the online leader declared that free, two-day shipping would be the minimum, there was no real set policy for delivery. Basically, if companies even had a website, they charged customers for shipping and items arrived whenever they arrived. That...
ECONOMY
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

639K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy