Score major discounts on household supplies during the final hours of the Amazon Prime Day sale
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here and you can save on your favorite products, from cosmetics to tech to toys . While this epic sale event is a great opportunity to get a head start on some holiday shopping, it also happens to be our favorite time to stock up on much-needed household essentials with deep discounts on big names like Mrs. Meyers , Tide , Crest , Stasher and more.
There’s a lot more where this came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep deals coming every Sunday through Friday.
Spring cleaning is overrated; fall cleaning is where it's at. Load up your cart to save big on must-have cleaning and organizing buys—but hurry, the sale ends tonight!
► Prime Day is back: Shop the best Amazon deals to shop before Black Friday
► Competing sales: Beat Prime Day prices with the best sales at Best Buy, Nordstrom, Michael Kors and more
The 5 best deals
- Oral-B iO Series 8 Electric Toothbrush with 2 Replacement Brush Heads for $169.99 (Save $80)
- Stasher Silicone Reusable Storage Bag 7-Pack Starter Kit for $65.09 (Save $29.76)
- Swiffer Sweep and Vac Vacuum Cleaner for $38.48 (Save $21.85)
- Reel Premium Bamboo Toilet Paper 24-Roll Pack for $26.39 (Save $17.60)
- Mrs. Meyer's Clean Cruelty-Free and Biodegradable Laundry Detergent for $22.37 (Save $13.11)
Cleaning deals
Clean up with these incredible deals on best-selling cleaning supplies.
- Puracy Stain Remover for $7.99 (Save $2)
- Finish Jet-dry for $9.79 (Save $2.22)
- PURELL Multi Surface Disinfectant Spray, Citrus Scent for $10.57 (Save $3.42)
- Seventh Generation Laundry Detergent for $11.19 (Save $2.80)
- Mr. Clean Magic Eraser with Febreze Scent for $11.25 (Save $4.74)
- Active Washing Machine Cleaner and Descaler 24-Pack for $12.76 (Save $7.23)
- 9 Elements Natural Dish Soap, Dishwashing Liquid with Lemon Essential Oils for $14.69 (Save $6.30)
- Arm & Hammer Clean & Simple In-wash Scent Booster for $14.78 (Save $6.98)
- Tide Hygienic Clean Heavy 10x Duty Power PODS Laundry Detergent Soap for $18.27 (Save $3.02)
- 22-Piece Scrubber, Sponge, and Polisher Attachment Drill Brush Set for $18.86 (Save $9.64)
- O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop & Bucket Floor Cleaning System $48.62 (Save $11.35)
Household supplies deals
These deals are must-haves for any well-stocked home.
- Jeria 6-Pack Foldable Closet Organizer for $13.59 (Save $5.30)
- Glad Trash & Food Storage ForceFlex Protection Series Tall Trash Bag for $15.19 (Save $7.04)
- Hefty Slider Freezer Calendar Bags 140-pack for $16.14 (Save $2.85)
- Focusline 200 Clear Plastic Cups for $16.79 (Save $3.20)
- Kasa Smart Light Bulbs for $16.99 (Save $8)
- Energizer AA Batteries or AAA Batteries for $27.63 (Save $18.35)
Personal care deals
There's no time like the present for taking better care of yourself. Here are our favorite deals on personal care products.
- Advil Junior Strength Chewable Ibuprofen Pain Reliever and Fever Reducer for $9.99 (Save $4.68)
- The Honest Company Me Moment Soaking Salts for $11.47 (Save $3.52)
- Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel Design Series for $15.98 (Save $4.01)
- Amazon Aware Toilet Paper, 2-Ply 100% Recycled Paper for $16.50 (Save $2.67)
- Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush for $25.99 (Save $10.01)
- Crest 3D Whitestrips, Professional Effects, Teeth Whitening Strip Kit for $29.99 (Save $16)
- Method Gel Hand Soap Refill 6-pack for $30.46 (Save $20.82)
- Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser for $59.99 (Save $40)
- Withings Thermo Contactless Smart Thermometer for $69.99 (Save $30)
Amazon October Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide
- All the best Amazon Prime Day deals: Shop early Black Friday deals on tech, home, fashion and more
- Competing Amazon Prime Day sales: Save big on home, tech, fashion and more
- The best holiday gifts of 2022: Shop for everyone on your list with this ultimate guide
- Walmart Amazon Prime Day sales: Save on Apple, Ninja and Vizio
- Best Buy Amazon Prime Day sales: 40+ early Black Friday deals on LG, Apple and HP
- Lowe's Amazon Prime Day sales: Shop deals on tools, appliances and patio furniture
- Samsung Amazon Prime Day sales: Save on TVs, phones and laptops before Black Friday
- Wayfair Amazon Prime Day sales: 25+ early Black Friday home and kitchen deals
- Target Amazon Prime Day sales: 50+ deals on Costway, Dyson and Sony
- Prime Day mattress sales: Huge discounts at Leesa, Awara and Nectar
- Prime Day home and furniture deals: Save big on Casper, Winix and iRobot before Black Friday
- Prime Day Amazon device deals: Save on speakers, tablets and more ahead of Black Friday
- Prime Day laptop deals: The best early Black Friday laptop deals at Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy
- Prime Day TV deals: Black Friday markdowns on LG and TCL TVs
- Prime Day fashion and luggage deals: Save on sweaters, shoes and more
Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Score major discounts on household supplies during the final hours of the Amazon Prime Day sale
Comments / 0