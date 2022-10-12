Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor, according to a statement issued by the NBA on Saturday. "He is receiving the best care possible from a collaborative team of specialists in Atlanta and is in great spirits as he begins treatment," the statement read. "Dikembe and his family ask for privacy during this time so they can focus on his care. They are grateful for your prayers and good wishes."

